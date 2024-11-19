Know Success In Politics From Your Birth Date

Politics, Power, Influence, and potential for change are all great attributes many would love to have as career advancements. It is an interesting field for potential leaders, including Kamala Harris, mavericks such as Donald Trump or innovators like Elon Musk, who may wield or seek political power. But what astrological signs in the natal chart do we seek that confirm an inclination towards, or relationship with, the field of politics, the degree of expected influence, and the period of when one should undertake this journey?

In politics, 'one has to get things done', a direct quote from Barack Obama and not only a planetary disposition or ambition is necessary, but rather a specific planetary combination that grants the person appeal, ability to influence the masses and talent to play intricate power games, interpersonal and otherwise. This post will introduce astrological tools that prove to be invaluable for career-driven ambitions, analysis of your chart regarding political turnings – D-1 (Rashi), D-10 (Dashamsha), D-12 (Dwadashamsha), D-16 (Shodashamsha), D-30 (Trimshamsha) and D-60 (Shashtiamsha). Each birth chart gives a deeper insight into the political aspect of a person's life with influences and the success level they are able to achieve.

Let's now further understand the importance of these astrological charts while taking up a career as a politician and how you can dramatically increase your chances by possessing a well-rounded astrological viewpoint.

Combinations seen for success in political career

Every profession has its requirements, and the job of politicians is no exception because they need to have the appropriate characteristics and the ability to survive and overcome challenges that may arise on the road. These charts include, in Vedic astrology, due to it being subject to some factors, the following seems to provide the clearest details in terms of one's political muscle:

D-1 (Rashi Chart), the Rashi or rising star sign/birth chart is each individual's beginning and fundamental base when analyzing zodiac signs or astrological determinants as it offers an overview of one's personality, general attributes, concentration points, and areas of distress. Regarding political sights, a Great Ascendant/rising sign, a strong sun, and Mars in two abodes are added pluses. The Rashi chart shows more of an innate leadership tendency, as well as the trait of courage and the desire to be distinct, which is always an expectation from a political cadre that the person in concern must possess. For example, Donald Trump, with a prominent sun in his horoscope, is a role model for assertive and commanding magnetism, which a politician must possess. D-10 (Dashamsha Chart). The role of the dashamsha chart is also significant in examining a person's concern with his occupation, fame, and standing in the chosen profession. A favourably positioned Sun and Jupiter also in this chart can be used to ascertain the potential of gaining followers and even authority. The D-10 chart indicates if at all a person will be in the public eye and how well or neutral they would be regarded. Example: The disciplined tendencies suggested in Kamala Harris's D-10 chart helped her build a great career and eventually assume a high political office that was of great interest to the general population. D-12 (Dwadashamsha Chart) The Dwadashamsha chart is about family lineage and legacy that typically shows the blessings of one's ancestors or one's Karmic inheritance. In politics, backward or this chart can also represent a hereditary inclination toward authority. Favourable D-12 charts allow people to receive assistance from their families of origin or good genes that put them in politics by themselves. D-16 (Shodashamsha Chart) This chart controls the deployment of wealth and the attainment of comfort or even glory. This is valid in political engagements since there has to be financial autonomy for appropriate operations and leverage. The Shodashamsha chart provides a sincere answer to the question of where power and resources are wielded and how well they are controlled. Here, positive positions point towards self-sustenance associated with political power. D-30 (Trimshamsha Chart) The Trimshamsha chart is relevant in explaining the nature of the concealed force, limitations, and challenges. Since rivalry and opposition are common place in politics, this chart indicates how an individual is able to cope with stresses and remain effective. If the D-30 chart is favorable, it may show the power to live through the controversies and challenges that characteristically define success in a political career. D-60 (Dweet Gulika’s Chart) The Shashtiamsha chart is believed to give a greater understanding of one's fate and destiny. This division may be referred to simply as more about 'the big picture' since, in the political arena, the D-60 chart depicts the karmas that lend to one's rise or fall and spells out the extent of karmic support, public support, debts and the ability to cut across large masses This chart also preferably indicates whether the person is to be famous or powerful or become a strong agent of change. Example: Although Elon Musk is not known as a politician, planetary placements suggest there is more to him than meets the eye. Should he ever venture into politics, these charts would most likely consistently show strong leadership and innovative karma.

How to check political career in birth chart

Politics is only for those who can have a broad appealing of a different physical or character strength. In order to achieve this, astrologers look for an assertive Sun, Mars and Jupiter, particularly in positive houses and aspects. For example: the Sun is the source of power and authority, Mars is the source of drive and courage, while Jupiter is a source of wisdom and ability to amass followers. D-10 also can reveal how people will be fair in both political engagements and public relations, as key positions in this chart represent such.

The strengths of the D-10 house, the career, D-11, social influence, and the Ascendant are critical to reaching a high political position. In both the D-10 and D-1 charts, placements and benefice planets like Jupiter and Venus also add emphasis to one's potential for being placed in high positions like senators, governors, or heads of state. There is a further positive advantage from the D-12 as well in that it denotes any karma guiding the individual towards authoritative positions.

When Exists Pecuniary Benefit out of Politics

As with many activities, money in politics is largely reflected in the D-16 chart as well as indicators such as Venus, Mars , and Jupiter . These placements especially when combined together with favourable transits or dashas show if one can achieve financial stability through political means. This can be in the form of material resources, monetary wealth and assets required for political campaigns and strategic positioning.

Timing of Success in Politics: The Effect of Dasha and Transits

Astrological timing cannot be overlooked when beginning and accelerating a political career. Such favourable dashas (which are planetary periods) or transits also increase the odds of winning significantly. For instance. Sun Mahadasha or Bhukti: A very favorable period for entrance into politics as people are certainly known to follow and respect authority figures.

Jupiter Dasha or Transit: A span of time characterized by growth in wisdom and garnering public favour increasing mass support.

Mars Transit or Dasha: Gives the active impetus, ambition and energy which is active and suitable to deal with political affairs.

Such planetary positions performing pleasant subdivisions with respect to a political career will not produce the desired effects unless the appropriate moment is adhered to for taking the bone in the context of the career. In this regard, it is necessary to seek detailed astrological guidance to ensure that the fertile time for actions is not neglected.

Current Affairs: Political Examples

Donald Trump: He has a strong Sun and Mars which protrudes into his personality and enables him to voice his thoughts with aggressive straightforwardness. So it was destined to be that Trump will enter politics during an extremely suited phase, which enabled him to go up the ladder very quickly.

Kamala Harris: Kamala's chart contains a supportive D-10 region blessed by Jupiter meaning she will be able to respect, earn and secure public service with unblemished grace.

Elon Musk: Though he doesn't fit the bill of a conventional politician, his degree of presence in politics is quite apparent. His chart reflects strong creativity and business skills suggesting bright possibilities in politics if he chooses this option in the future.

An astrological complete scamp should stand as a prime consideration for those politics aspirant or is willing to appreciate political position in their life – the power based on authority and astrology.

Rather just theory, with a proper professional intervention, one can practice in real life these planetary favours which serve to our ascendency in politics as well as timing of when to make appropriate moves and avoid poor contexts. Looking at it from unique lens, politics is a daunting endeavour alongside the target audience, hoping to be in much service and faith, the stars shine reasonably.

Politics is not just a career one aspired to; it is partially because he or she is in coordination with the planetary positions of that time. By knowing your astrological strengths, you will be able to seek the best times for your actions when favourable Dashas and Transits are in place.

