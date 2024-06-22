Key Lock Vs. Combination Lock: Which Is The Better Choice For Your Security Needs?

Homeownership is a special moment for every individual. But owning a home doesn’t only mean having a house for yourself. It also means safeguarding your home from unauthorised access and theft. This is where choosing the right type of lock becomes a tricky question for homeowners. The most common types of locks available are key locks and combination locks. Both have their own pros and cons; however, choosing the one that suits your needs is essential for the best home safety. Let’s understand the comparison between key locks and combination locks. Also, check the pros and cons of each option before making a decision.