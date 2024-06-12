OutlookHub

Karaoke Spots In Delhi For A Summer Of Fun With Friends

While the summer of Delhi can limit our enjoyment to the digital world, there are a few places that can take the pain of a sedentary summer away. If friends, good food and karaoke! Is your definition of summer fun, we got you covered with a list of some perfect karaoke places you should consider to check off “Fun experiences” from your summer bucket list. Send out the word, compile your greatest sing-along tunes, and thereafter acquaint yourself with a night of merriment, and socializing.

Karaoke Spots in Delhi
info_icon

Route 04:

K2, Middle Circle, CP & 4, Khan Market

Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,500 - ₹2,500

Route 04 CP a modern lounge offers a more stylish bar setting for those looking for the karaoke craze. Choose to sing along to your heart's delight with the newest hit tracks. Reviewers mention the "comfy ambiance" and the "great service", which assure your night out is fantastic.

Summerhouse Cafe

Aurobindo Marg 

Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,800 - ₹2,800

Unique Feature: Spacious rooftop seating with stunning views of Hauz Khas Village.

This popular joint is all about life, great food and drinks, and of course, karaoke on the weekends. The local reviewers on Google Maps remark that the "wide array of finger foods" make the bar an "excellent place to relieve stress after a long day." Sing at the top of your voice over your preferred delicacies.

Raasta:

Raasta
Raasta
info_icon

30-A, First Floor Hauz Khas Village

Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,200 - ₹2,200

Unique Feature: Live music performances on select nights, add to the energetic atmosphere.

In search of a more alternative environment? Along with reggae and rock music, karaoke evenings are also provided by Raasta. Unleash your wildest side with Bob Marley hits or reveal your inner metalhead to everyone. A Google Maps user labeled Raasta as having a "laid-back atmosphere" and perfectly ideal for "having a fun night out with friends".

Cafe Turquoise Cottage:

Cafe Turquoise Cottage
Cafe Turquoise Cottage
info_icon

Estimated Cost for Two: ₹800 - ₹1,500

Unique Feature: Board game nights alongside karaoke, offering a fun alternative activity.

Located inside Green Park the cutesy cafe provides a comfortable cozy setting and a kick of karaoke. A very good choice for a small group with friends, you may chill out and sing with your pals in a cozy atmosphere. Critics suggest that you should try their "tasty coffee" and "homely atmosphere".

TC Bar & Restaurant:

TC Bar & Restaurant
TC Bar & Restaurant
info_icon

81, Adchini, Aurobindo Marg

Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,000 - ₹2,000

Unique Feature: Themed karaoke nights, like Bollywood or Retro nights, for a more immersive experience.

This energetic place has a large menu, fantastic karaoke nights, and a wonderful atmosphere. Get the maximum out of music and then have a feed with their tasty food options. It is implied by the reviewers on Google Maps that the "staff are friendly" and the "cocktails are amazing."

Wing Ding Cafe & Bar

Wing Ding Cafe & Bar
Wing Ding Cafe & Bar
info_icon

Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,500 - ₹2,500

Unique Feature: Offers happy hour deals on weekdays, making it a budget-friendly option.

Try a little bit of out-of-town exploring and you may find the lesser-known place called Wing Ding Cafe which is justly famous for its tasty food and fun karaoke nights. Critics highlight their "fast and efficient service" and "whisky from all around the globe".

HUDBA

HUDBA
HUDBA
info_icon

Being in the Greater Kailash neighborhood, HUDBA is remarkable for the stylishness of its premises coupled with an unexpected karaoke twist. Savor a night of fine dining and let yourself loose afterward and sing your heart out. Reviewers praise the nice vibe of the place and find it suitable for a special occasion.

So, grab your mic, gather your friends, and head out to one of these fantastic Delhi karaoke spots this summer. Who knows, you might just discover your hidden vocal talent, and if not, a night of hilarious memories won’t hurt.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Red Fort Attack: President Murmu Rejects Pak Terrorist's Mercy Plea | Who Is He?
  2. Day In Pics: June 12, 2024
  3. NTA To Move SC For Transfer Of Petitions Against Alleged Irregularities In NEET-UG Exam From Different HCs
  4. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  5. MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza
Entertainment News
  1. Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads The Pack At The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'
  4. How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration
  5. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
Sports News
  1. NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' After Accepting Blame For Dallas Mavericks' 2-0 Deficit
  2. ISL: Valpuia Signs Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC Till 2027
  3. Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal
  4. I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation
  5. Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit
World News
  1. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
  2. Heavy Rains, Storm Hit Spain's Majorca Airport; Runways Flooded, Flight Ops Hit | Visuals
  3. Popular Pak YouTuber And Staunch Critic Of The Army Detained By Intelligence Officials, His Lawyer Alleges
  4. Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside
  5. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka