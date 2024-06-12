Karaoke Spots In Delhi For A Summer Of Fun With Friends

Route 04:
K2, Middle Circle, CP & 4, Khan Market
Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,500 - ₹2,500
Route 04 CP a modern lounge offers a more stylish bar setting for those looking for the karaoke craze. Choose to sing along to your heart's delight with the newest hit tracks. Reviewers mention the "comfy ambiance" and the "great service", which assure your night out is fantastic.
Summerhouse Cafe
Aurobindo Marg
Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,800 - ₹2,800
Unique Feature: Spacious rooftop seating with stunning views of Hauz Khas Village.
This popular joint is all about life, great food and drinks, and of course, karaoke on the weekends. The local reviewers on Google Maps remark that the "wide array of finger foods" make the bar an "excellent place to relieve stress after a long day." Sing at the top of your voice over your preferred delicacies.
Raasta:
30-A, First Floor Hauz Khas Village
Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,200 - ₹2,200
Unique Feature: Live music performances on select nights, add to the energetic atmosphere.
In search of a more alternative environment? Along with reggae and rock music, karaoke evenings are also provided by Raasta. Unleash your wildest side with Bob Marley hits or reveal your inner metalhead to everyone. A Google Maps user labeled Raasta as having a "laid-back atmosphere" and perfectly ideal for "having a fun night out with friends".
Cafe Turquoise Cottage:
Estimated Cost for Two: ₹800 - ₹1,500
Unique Feature: Board game nights alongside karaoke, offering a fun alternative activity.
Located inside Green Park the cutesy cafe provides a comfortable cozy setting and a kick of karaoke. A very good choice for a small group with friends, you may chill out and sing with your pals in a cozy atmosphere. Critics suggest that you should try their "tasty coffee" and "homely atmosphere".
TC Bar & Restaurant:
81, Adchini, Aurobindo Marg
Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,000 - ₹2,000
Unique Feature: Themed karaoke nights, like Bollywood or Retro nights, for a more immersive experience.
This energetic place has a large menu, fantastic karaoke nights, and a wonderful atmosphere. Get the maximum out of music and then have a feed with their tasty food options. It is implied by the reviewers on Google Maps that the "staff are friendly" and the "cocktails are amazing."
Wing Ding Cafe & Bar
Estimated Cost for Two: ₹1,500 - ₹2,500
Unique Feature: Offers happy hour deals on weekdays, making it a budget-friendly option.
Try a little bit of out-of-town exploring and you may find the lesser-known place called Wing Ding Cafe which is justly famous for its tasty food and fun karaoke nights. Critics highlight their "fast and efficient service" and "whisky from all around the globe".
HUDBA
Being in the Greater Kailash neighborhood, HUDBA is remarkable for the stylishness of its premises coupled with an unexpected karaoke twist. Savor a night of fine dining and let yourself loose afterward and sing your heart out. Reviewers praise the nice vibe of the place and find it suitable for a special occasion.
So, grab your mic, gather your friends, and head out to one of these fantastic Delhi karaoke spots this summer. Who knows, you might just discover your hidden vocal talent, and if not, a night of hilarious memories won’t hurt.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.