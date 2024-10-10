Job Predictions Using Birth Date

There can be many questions, uncertainties, confusion or indecisiveness regarding an individual's career or job. And why not it be so? After all, a career forms the basis for your financial, psychological and social needs. In Vedic astrology, one can get answers to every possible job-related query that might trouble your mind. The job predictions by birth date help you know:

Should I go for a job or business?

Should I go for a Govt or Pvt job?

When will I get a good job?

Should I change my job or stay where I am?

When will I get a promotion in the job?

What are the chances of transfer and change in job?

Is it a good time to leave the job and start my own business?

While consulting an astrologer for career guidance, one may know what is more suitable for them—a job or business, the timing of getting, losing, changing, or getting a transfer or promotion in a job, the success and growth period, a good time to start or expand a business, etc. These and many other questions can be accurately answered during a consultation with an expert and skilled career astrologer.

Astrological combinations seen for Job issues

Now, we will discuss the important astrological factors/combinations seen for job prospects while making job predictions by birth date. Astrology is an intricate subject, and one needs years of expertise and experience to extract accurate and relevant information from the natal chart. Here is the summary of the important astrological factors seen for job related issues.

The Tenth House: While the sixth house shows your work environment, the tenth house in the birth chart is the house of status and your career. This house reflects your ambitions, authority, and how people perceive you professionally. The strength and placement of the tenth lord help evaluate how successful you will be in your profession. A strong lord promises a satisfying and promising career, recognition, and growth opportunities for growth. In contrast, a poorly positioned tenth lord suggests career challenges or professional obstructions.

The Sixth House: The sixth house in a birth chart represents employment, service, colleagues, conflicts, arguments and other challenges one might face in the work environment. It signifies the nature of work, daily routines, health, and how one deals with hardships. The strength of the sixth house lord is the primary factor in assessing your job prospects. How well you can sustain and perform in a job is estimated through the strength of your sixth lord. A strong sixth house lord indicates determination at work, ability to overcome challenges, competitive spirit, work satisfaction, dominance over colleagues and success in the job. Conversely, a weak or afflicted sixth house lord suggests just the opposite of it.

Job Yoga in the birth chart

In astrology, we focus on three main factors: Yoga, Dasha, and transit. For any event to occur, there must first be "Yoga" in the horoscope. Birth chart analysis can help determine whether there is a yoga for business or a job in the kundli. Therefore, it is essential to have a job yoga in the natal chart to do a job. Specific planetary combinations form a job yoga in the birth chart. An astrological guidance can help you understand whether you have business or job yoga in your birth chart.

Dasha Periods

Once there is a promise of a job in the horoscope, the next step is to ascertain good and bad planetary Dasha for your job prospects. A bad Dasha, as per an individual's unique birth chart, can bring a lot of challenges and hurdles in a job demanding patience. At the same time, a promising dasha manifests in the form of job offers, promotions and growth. The Dasha plays a significant role in shaping your career. A specific planet rules each Dasha, and understanding how the lord of the sixth and tenth houses relate to the running Dasha gives valuable information about an individual's job prospects.

Transit of the Planets

The transit or movement of the planets in relation to your sixth and tenth houses can significantly influence your job prospects. These transits can create opportunities or present challenges depending on the nature of malefic or benefic planets. By carefully observing the transits in relation to the astrological Yoga and Dasha of the planets, an astrologer can suggest favourable timings for job applications, interviews, and career advancements. He can caution you against challenging periods when you need to keep patience, avoid disputes, or maintain a low profile. An astrological consultation can serve as a guide to tell you when you should move ahead and when you should stay back. Sometimes, normal efforts made in good transits can bring excellent results and marathon efforts during adverse transits may bring disappointment.

Job Predictions: Why Divisional Charts are Essential?

The birth chart analysis is not sufficient until the study of divisional charts supports it. In astrology, there are different divisional charts for different life events. For a career or job, skilled astrologers study the D-10 and D-30 charts with the primary D-1 chart to gain valuable insights about your job. Any job predictions by date of birth made without reading the natal chart in tandem with the divisional charts might not give a clear picture of your job or profession.

D10 Chart: We all know the D-10 chart is used for career and professional life. Its deep study gives insights into a person’s job prospects, challenges, and growth—basically, the overall direction of a person’s career.

D30 Chart: In addition to this, an experienced astrologer should also check the D30 or Trimshamsa chart. It will show why a person cannot get a job and the challenges one can face in their professional life. Through this analysis of D-30, one can identify areas for improvement and then frame strategies for a successful job and professional life.

Can astrology help in job related issues?

Yes, astrology can help with job issues provided the astrologer considers the D-1, D-10, and D-30 charts, and that too not only from the Lagna chart but also from the Navamsa Kundali.

A small caution: The online portals consider only Lagna Kundli, which is the same for two hours for a rising sign. But the Navamsa charts will change multiple times during these two hours. As a result, the position of stars in one house will also change multiple times. Therefore, the accuracy of birth time is of the essence of any astrological prediction. So, be sure of this fact before depending on any online predictions for job according to date of birth, lest you may lose the right time to get/change a job. Navamsa charts play a very important role in all astrological predictions, unlike simply relying on your rising sign/Lagna chart. The placement of stars in different houses is the key to any predictions, and these stars’ placement will change many times in Navamsa Kundli. One can read more insight on the subject on know about job from your birth chart.

Another significant factor in making job predictions using birth dates is selecting the right astrologer who understands the above complexities and has exposure to professional prospects across the globe. With due respect to all, a typical astrologer working with orthodox methods may not be able to offer such predictions. One can read how to judge a good astrologer.

A good astrologer need not be a career counsellor but, at least based on a person’s skills, can advise if the chances of getting a job are higher in your country or abroad. Mind you, the chances of success in a job depend on the location of that profession, and your chances of settling abroad can be seen from natal chart. One can read more on will I settle abroad.

When will I get a job?

So, to know when I will get a job, when to change job, when to expect promotion and similar job-related anxiety, one should rely on the right job predictions based on Navamsa kundali,and not only Lagna chart. The astrologer must know what combinations are responsible for job prospects. Astrology can help with all job-related anxiety, provided you meet the right astrologer at the right time. For any specific queries, one can connect with my office @ +91 9278555588/9278665588.