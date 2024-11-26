Is Education For Exploration Or Exploitation?

Moreover, people today seem to keep adding to their list of desires, constantly running after the next goal, thinking it will bring satisfaction. In reality, inner peace comes from slowing down and finding harmony within. And when it comes to respect, we often associate it with material wealth or success, but true respect has always come from one’s own values, not by possessions or positions. Today, our focus is often on accumulating wealth and possessions, yet few stop to question the true value of what we acquire. Take gold, for example—a metal that, while just a commodity, has become a symbol of happiness and success. But does gold, or any material possession, truly bring us lasting Happiness? In our pursuit of wealth, we lose sight of the fact that true respect and happiness come from within, not from the external symbols we amass.