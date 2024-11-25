Industrialists Thank Chief Minister Dr. Yadav In The Shubhamastu Programme

Shri Sanjeev Aggarwal of Sage Group said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, five regional industry conclaves have been organized in the state while two more conclaves are going to be held in Narmadapuram and Shahdol soon. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav believes in taking everyone along. About 1.25 lakh acres of land is available in the state, which is the main basis for setting up industries. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is also going abroad to bring new investment in the state. Recently, an investment of about Rs 70 thousand crore has come for the country’s ethane cracker (petrochemical) plant in Ashta in Sehore district. This entire area will develop in the coming times. Shri Aggarwal said that even when Dr. Yadav was the Higher Education Minister, he had worked to give good results through various innovations in higher education as well as other fields. Madhya Pradesh is becoming number one. The Global Investors Summit is being organized in places other than Indore which is welcome. The entire industry is happy with this decision and stands with the Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. The talents in the state are endless. Our talents go abroad, and in future, such a situation will be created that our talents will start getting employment as per their qualification in the state itself.