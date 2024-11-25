Industrialists Thank Chief Minister Dr. Yadav In The Shubhamastu Programme

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is making rapid progress across various industrial sectors, with a strong focus on strengthening the state’s economy through collaboration with the industrial sector. He emphasized that investments from other countries will boost the state's growth, while equal importance will be given to local industrialists. Priority will be placed on developing diverse industries by leveraging new technologies and creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth. Dr. Yadav addressed a gathering of leading industrialists, representatives from industrial organizations, and various sectors who had come to express their gratitude to the state government for its decision to host the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal in February 2025. During the event, organized under the Shubhamastu program, several organizations extended their appreciation to Dr. Yadav for bringing the GIS Summit to Bhopal. Additionally, the industrial community conveyed their best wishes to the Chief Minister for his upcoming visit to the UK and Germany from November 24 to 30. This visit, aimed at attracting industrial investment and advancing the vision of a Vikasit Madhya Pradesh, was lauded as a significant step in fostering global collaborations and promoting the state's development.
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav highlighted the vast potential for industrial development in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing opportunities in sectors like medical tourism, health, and space science. He noted the continuous expansion of healthcare and medical facilities in the state, which enhances its appeal for medical tourism. The state’s natural beauty has also paved the way for growth in tourism-related industries, with places like Bhopal emerging as key contributors. Dr. Yadav remarked that Bhopal, with its numerous lakes, surpasses even Udaipur in Rajasthan, offering unique opportunities for the tourism industry. He further pointed out that while South India has traditionally been a hub for space science and research, Madhya Pradesh is now creating an enabling environment in this field. Initiatives such as conferences for young scientists are encouraging student participation, and the newly established IIT Indore campus in Ujjain is fostering educational and technological growth.To support the milk business, the state government is providing necessary assistance to cattle rearers for systematic and clean animal husbandry. Dr. Yadav mentioned the Bhoomi Pujan of a hi-tech cowshed, costing ₹15 crore, which was performed earlier that day in Barkhedi Dob near Sukhi Sewaniya, Bhopal. Spread over 25 acres, the facility will accommodate 10,000 cows. He also highlighted Bhopal’s distinction as the cleanest capital in the country, adding that such hi-tech cowsheds not only promote urban cleanliness but also contribute to sustaining the city's achievements in the cleanliness sector.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi deserves congratulations. He has brought India from the 11th position to the 5th in 2014. Madhya Pradesh is working at a fast pace to realize Prime Minister Shri Modi’s resolve of Vikasit Bharat. The state budget will increase by 15 to 20 percent every year, which will help in the goal of doubling the budget in the coming five years. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed his gratitude to the industrialists for this programme organized by them.
In the Shubhamastu programme, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s views for industry promotion efforts in Madhya Pradesh were discussed. Shri Dilip Suryavanshi said that the issue of removing BRTS is full of human sensitivity as it is the vision of our Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. Recently, new investments are coming in the field of soybean industry in the state. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has personally taken the initiative to resolve the problems of industrialists. New confidence is being generated among the industrialists of Madhya Pradesh. Shri Suryavanshi, while thanking Chief Minister Dr. Yadav on behalf of the citizens of Bhopal, said that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is an excellent sculptor, who is carving Madhya Pradesh. Shri Nawab Raza, on behalf of Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries, also welcomed Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to the programme. He said that if small units are started in the dairy business, then many farmers are ready for it.
Along with this, farmers have also shown interest in organic farming. Fodder is being produced in abundance in many areas of the state, which can be exported and for which establishing necessary units will prove to be beneficial and it will also provide employment to the local people. Shri Manoj Mick, while congratulating Chief Minister Dr. Yadav for his foreign trip, said that the texts written by Raja Bhoj are being taught in the universities of Germany. He also expressed the need to expand urbanization.
Shri Sanjeev Aggarwal of Sage Group said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, five regional industry conclaves have been organized in the state while two more conclaves are going to be held in Narmadapuram and Shahdol soon. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav believes in taking everyone along. About 1.25 lakh acres of land is available in the state, which is the main basis for setting up industries. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is also going abroad to bring new investment in the state. Recently, an investment of about Rs 70 thousand crore has come for the country’s ethane cracker (petrochemical) plant in Ashta in Sehore district. This entire area will develop in the coming times. Shri Aggarwal said that even when Dr. Yadav was the Higher Education Minister, he had worked to give good results through various innovations in higher education as well as other fields. Madhya Pradesh is becoming number one. The Global Investors Summit is being organized in places other than Indore which is welcome. The entire industry is happy with this decision and stands with the Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. The talents in the state are endless. Our talents go abroad, and in future, such a situation will be created that our talents will start getting employment as per their qualification in the state itself.
Before Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav left for a foreign trip for investment promotion and industrial development, Madhya Pradesh's industrial world greeted him. Industrialist Shri Tejpal Singh and other industrialists offered Mishri and curd to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and wished him a successful foreign trip. Industrialists from Bhopal region handed over the torch of GIS 2025 to CM Dr. Yadav. Advantage Madhya Pradesh short film was also screened in the programme.
Other prominent representatives of the industry present in the programme included officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, representatives from Pithampur, Mandideep, Indore and Shri Gautam Kothari, Shri Rajiv Agarwal, Shri Yogesh Mehta.
Indians living in UK and Germany expressed their views
In the programme, NRI Shri Vipin Vijayvargiya of Germany welcomed Chief Minister Dr. Yadav's arrival in Germany. Shri Vivek Rusia and Shri Prashant Soni from Germany said that we all wish that this trip of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav becomes a development trip of Madhya Pradesh. Shri Rohit from UK said that on behalf of Friends of MP, Chief Minister Dr Yadav is welcomed to UK, his visit will prove to be a big step in boosting investment in Madhya Pradesh. In the programme, in-charge MD of MPIDC Shri T Ilaya Raja said that the dream of developed Madhya Pradesh is being realised. Secretary to the Chief Minister Bharat Yadav, Director Public Relations Shri Anshul Gupta and other officials were present in the programme.
