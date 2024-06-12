Implementation Of GPS Based Tracking System For Delivery Of Medicines

Mr. Nickson, Store In-charge of CHC, Berla in Bemetra informed that earlier he had to contact the warehouse manager of Kabirdham to check when the items against his indent would be dispatched. Now the same information is conveyed to him through mobile alert as soon as the goods leave the warehouse. He can conveniently track the vehicle on the map without the need to contact the warehouse or the driver. He just logs onto the recently launched application and is able to monitor the movement of the delivery vehicle that left Kabirdham Drug warehouse. He is able to check the number of items that will be delivered, estimate the time at which it will reach his CHC and is able to plan and make arrangement for receiving the goods.