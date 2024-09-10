The moment we hear about Saturn, one of the most dreaded planets (like Rahu, Ketu), there are very common questions in our mind: How to please Saturn/ how to control Saturn, what happens in Shani Sade Sati/Shani Mahadasha. You may consider running to an astrologer and immediately think/told of performing remedies. But that is only one way of looking at this noble planet, which has a dual role, and to get good or bad results is in your hands.

So, if you believe in the theory of Karma to avoid reasons for fire, go- ahead and read it further. But if you look for fire to happen and depend on fire extinguishers, this article may hold no relevance. The narration in this article can be totally different to explain: Do not worry about the role of Saturn in the horoscope; how to please Saturn learn the role of Saturn in karmas.

Saturn as a planet in any horoscope, has a dual role to work as a Teacher (Dharma, that guides)) or to work as an Enforcer (Karma, that reprimands). Saturn, no doubt, is one of the nine planets, but it is the only planet that governs the principles of the universe, and it runs on the Karmic journey of living humans. It provides stability but with justice based on our karma. In a nutshell, Saturn is a friend for righteous karmas with rewards and an enforcer for negative Karmas. All the nine planets are the nine aspects of one God Almighty. Saturn represents the aspect of God, which teaches us to obey the Dharma allotted to us by fate according to our past karma.

Saturn is the best friend (for good karmas) if we:

Are conscientious and righteous in our Karmas. Nourish and support the people lower than us in the hierarchy, Are kind and generous to the weaks/poors. Are just in our outlook and behaviour, Feel grateful towards the Divine for all the blessings that we receive (than believing in might) then our inner Saturn is functioning beautifully.

Saturn will act as an enforcer (for bad Karmas) if, we:

Habitually frighten people with or without reason, Gain happiness by inflicting misery, Become happy in humiliating people, Try to push people down, Become delighted when someone wears a sorrow look, Are harsh and hard-hearted, Are pessimistic, and truly selfish, Delay matters for no reasons and becomes happy when someone suffers,

All these traits show a profound influence of Saturn in us. We might enjoy all this (knowingly or unknowingly) but do not realise the negative clutches of fate that are to follow the native engulfed with the Saturnine traits. Be cautious: You may forget, tend to forget, or ignore, but Saturn is keeping your balance sheet.

The above traits are nothing out of the box. It is only with power, and in good times, we do not want to introspect and think about what we do. A simple mantra to please Shani Dev/Saturn - maybe you will become your own Saturn: whatever you do to others, think for a minute about how you will feel if someone does it to you. This way, we will be blessed by the deity Saturn, gain everyone's trust, respect, and love in our personal lives, and gain the authority to make decisions in our workplace. All top leaders always have a very strong Saturn in their horoscopes. They have earned His Grace by being very good, dutiful, and conscientious in their past lives. But if we misuse this in the present life, we are not only nullifying the results of good deeds of past lives but knitting amore harmful horoscope of our next birth. That way, we extend our salvation journey. So, the top position can become our biggest enemy, and there are stories of such top people also having the biggest miseries of their lives.

Saturn effects – how Saturn affects us

What is the role of Saturn in horoscope? How Shani Dev affects us is a very incomplete but generally scary statement. One reads theoretically, and you are told of the maximum adverse effect of Saturn in different houses.

Do not draw any conclusions when you read how Shani affects because if Saturn is playing its role, there are eight other planets that also playing their role. Shani no doubt is the controller of all other planets but Saturn’s impact on us should be seen in tandem with many other combinations. Still, on the subject, one can read about the role/effects of Shani in our birth chart as below: Saturn, as the lord of the 8th House, shall adversely affect any other House, regardless of where it is placed. Saturn can indulge a person into drinking, gambling, telling lies or indulging into frivolities activities. . Saturn placed with Rahu and Ketu, becomes insignificant. Saturn under the aspect of Sun, can brings harm to Venus. The placement of Saturn under the effect of Venus can cause financial loss. However, if Venus is under the aspect of Saturn, it can be beneficial. A debilitated Saturn at the time of birth coming into debilitated Houses in the yearly horoscope journey, can cause great loss in the 9th, 18th, 27th and 36th year of life. Saturn may have adverse effects when it is alone or sitting with Moon with Rahu in the 12th house. The placement of Shani in the seventh house is generally not seen as good. Saturn is benefic when placed in the 9th House, but only if there is a friendly planet in the 2nd House as well. Saturn in different houses in horoscope. Let me give a little more brief on Saturn placed in the 10 house. Saturn's placement in the 10th house indicates a bright career in many fields, provided the other planets are also supportive. (Who can see it) This can also make a person successful in the Govt sector or higher administration, the person is likely to be composed and serious towards his work, irrespective of whatever field. However, its aspect of the 7th house can give a life partner who is too focussed on their career (sometimes may not be good) and can even delay the marriage. So, it has mixed results, which are always person-specific and cannot be described universally.

Therefore, I avoid giving much technical narration on such factors lest people start deriving conclusions that can be harmful. Shani has many good and bad effects, but one has to see the strengths and weaknesses of other planets in the different houses. One must consider taking person-specific advice from any good astrologer as many combinations need to be seen and that too from Navamsa and accurate birth details.

Caution: The Lagna chart remains unchanged for 2 hours, but Navamsa can change multiple times in these two hours. So, be transparent and insist the astrologer consider Navamsa Kundli for any analysis. For academic purposes, one can read about Saturn's role in different houses on the link below.

There are two Saturns, one at the deity level, and the other operating in us, which is seen through Saturn's placement in our horoscopes. The Saturn in us represents how much we understand our own personal Dharma. How diligently and sincerely we obey our duties in our professional and personal lives.

The most significant barrier to this inner transformation of our consciousness is all that is represented by Rahu. Rahu signifies the primal ignorance of thinking that we are separate from the oneness of this universe. In reality, all the living beings of this Universe are a part of one divine family, but Rahu makes us selfish and subject to delusion. I have written so much about Rahu earlier on Quora. You can read those articles to get a good grip on what Rahu represents. Rahu takes us on a false path in search of happiness and thereby lands us deeper and deeper into spiritual ignorance. We become addicted to false pleasures and glamour, and plough bad karma. It is this bad karma that, in turn, invokes the wrath of Saturn. The worst period a person can face in life due to Saturn is Saturn Sade Sati.

How Saturn Sade sati affect us

Saturn Sade Sati is the result of Saturn’s transit over your Moon (Chandrama) your natal Moon, that is how you perceive and conceive things in your mind. When a negative or malefic planet like Saturn transits near, over and around the natal Moon, it has an impact that is feared by many people, known as Shani Ki Sade Sati. Why - Shani ki Sade Sati? Because Shani remains in a sign for two and a half years. So once it is in the sign before yours, it will remain before your natal Moon, then comes in your moon sign to remain in for two and a half years. Then, it will go beyond the natal Moon for two and a half years.

So this Seven-and-a-half period is quite troublesome for the natal Moon, the Mind, or a person's thought process. It can so happen that nothing unto do happens to the individual. But because of a lack of positivity, because of this transit, the person will fear all those things that were never feared in the previous years. So, this is the impact of Shani Ki Sade Sati. It makes a person dither and make hasty decisions, and that is what Saturn, as enforcer, want you to do.

Now, what happens is that when your Moon is impacted, or the transiting Saturn impacts your mind:

You do not have control over your emotions. You can utter things that are beyond your control. Your relationship with people can get altered. You may not be able to work at your workplace, and you may not be able to perform the duties you were doing before. You are living in a cloud of fear for unknown reasons. You always have a fear of losing job or professional losses. Instead of thinking positive, your mind is engulfed with unwanted apprehensions, haste, short-tempered which will create more negativity around you. When things are impacted at the workplace or home, the person suffers the most.

Therefore, this Shani ki Sadi Sati has to be dealt with utmost care because if you leave it like this, you will probably suffer in all quarters because you will not be able to make stable, emotionally correct decisions.

Sade sati check

Checking a Sade sati period on a person is very simple. One can use the Sade sati calculator on my website Sade Sati Calculator or any other good source. This Shani sade sati calculator is very simple; one can check the sade sati period as it is drawn from the D-I Lagna chart.

Remedies for Sade Sati

The best remedy for Sade Sati is to check when you will be under Sade Sati. Introspect for a while, and try to become your own enforcer as Shani dev. Still clueless? Meet any good astrologer, explain your experience of the last 2/3 years and learn the best remedy for Sade sati or remedies to please Saturn. People may say donate to animals, worship a particular tree, or donate to the poor. All this is fine if you are happy doing it without expecting any results, but I have my reservation if you feel these are remedies to please Saturn. Yes, staying vegetarian, avoiding alcohol and drugs, and staying awake till very late at night are things I always recommend on Saturdays, specifically, if not all days. Another remedy for Saturn is to avoid legal matters during Shani Sade Sati.

