How To Match Horoscope?

Horoscope matching! Many beliefs and likes/dislikes are attached to this important aspect of finding the marriage compatibility between two people who decide to marry. The most pertinent questions on this subject of matching charts for marriage are:

Why should we match horoscope?

Can I marry without matching the horoscopes?

What can I do if horoscopes don’t match?

Will my marriage work if I marry without matching horoscope?

Is Kundali matching required in a love marriage?

Should I marry with a low Guna matching score?

Many of these questions can be replied to by people themselves if they understand the in-depth meaning of horoscope matching. Horoscope matching is not to lose or score mathematically but it is to check the compatibility of two partners to complement/supplement each other in their life decisions: and why only between the two partners but also with their extended families.

Horoscope matching is to check the compatibility, tolerance and adaptability capabilities of your future spouse. Without going much into hypothetical thinking, recall how your parents or grandparents would have adjusted with the spouse and their families. Will you or your life partner adjust like that? You may still be, but how do you know if the partner will do the same? More so, if you are a professional, will your spouse support your professional aspiration or make sacrifices in some situations?

In earlier times, family values had an implied readiness to adjust to many situations, which we do not find in most couples in the present time. This statement is based on my practical experience of over two decades of handling marriage matters before and after marriage, so please do not mistake or draw any conclusions without understanding why it is so.

Understand why we should match horoscopes and what to do if horoscopes do not match due to low matching points/low guns matching scores. The importance of horoscope matching is to check the compatibility of professional aspiration, temperament and wisdom to carry a relationship beyond physical or mental attraction. Now, if you feel, you should go for matching the charts before marriage, the most important is: how to match the horoscopes: how to check compatibility for marriage? We immediately talk about how to know the matching points score/how many guns matching is good for a marriage.

It is very important to ignore the commonly known principle of chart matching for marriage. It is another misleading indication, and surprisingly, many decide simply based on low/high matching points.

How many points should match for marriage?

You read at 10 places, and at 9 (including the best of the astrological sites), what you get is:

The matching points below 18 out of 36 is not a good proposal. Not correct. Why - because the matching score can be low mainly due to Bhakoot Dosha (7 points), Nadi Dosha (8 points) or maybe Guna Dosha ( 6 points). If a good astrologer checks both horoscopes to see the counterbalancing and cancellation effects of these three Doshas, the score can improve by 21 points, provided the person matching the horoscopes knows how to check these cancellation and counterbalancing effects in two horoscopes. If this is not done based on the comprehensive method of horoscope matching, there are high chances that you miss the best life partner.

The matching score of over 18 out of 36 is good for marriage, and anything above 30 is excellent. Again, that's not correct. This is simply a mathematical result that too from the D-1 chart, and there is a possibility that the main karakas of Marriage do not have the required compatibility level. So, this mathematically derived conclusion can have a question mark on a successful marriage.

Matching points/Gun Milan is just a 10% of finding a compatible partner, and is much more than a mathematical score. The remaining 90% depends on the other three main factors in marriage charts: Venus, Jupiter and the Seventh house lord in one partner’s horoscope and its compatibility with the other partner.

My only contention here is either do not go for Kundali matching, and if you want to go for it, go for the right way of matching marriage compatibility. Read a case history to know how to match horoscopes for marriage.

Case history – practical way of matching the horoscope

Girl – Ms XY – 08.02.1997, 8.04 PM, Wellington, TN, India

Boy – Mr AB – 17.03.1997, 03.38 AM, Dwarka, New Delhi.

This couple knew each other but were stuck due to initially scoring 12 out of 36 in the Ashtakoot matching, due to Nadi Dosha and Bhakoot Dosha. Now, read every word very carefully if you want to understand how to check horoscope matching.

Bhakoot Dosha - Boy’s rashi Gemini, Girl’s Rashi Aquarius, the Lords of both are friendlier to each other so the Bhakoot Dosha was cancelled. Nadi Dosha - The Nakshatra lord of boy Arda, for girl, it is Shatabhisha with Rahu as the Lord but since it was in second pada for boy and first pada for girl, so Nadi Dosha also gets a cancellaiton. Mangal Dosha - The boy was not Manglik but the girl was Manglik, with Mangal sitting with Rahu in the second house. But the boy has three malefic planets, Surya, Ketu, and Saturn, in the third house, which neutralizes the mangal Dosha of the girl. So, no effect on Manglik dosha, though the boy’s father was scared that the girl was Manglik from the second house. The Mangal Dosha also gets cancelled. The matching score moves from 12 to 27, no impact of Bhakoot dosha/Nadi Dosha and Mangal dosha, what else do you need for a go-ahead. But what about the compatibility of main Karakas, Venus, Jupiter and Seventh house lords? Boy's D-1 (Lagana) chart) Venus is not good sitting in the 2nd house, Jupiter is debilitated, not good, and Chandrama in sixth house, not good. So, all three Karakas for marriage are not good in the boy's D-1 chart. Girl’s D-1, Jupiter is debilitated, Venus is in the sixth house, not good, and Saturn is sitting in the eighth house, not good. So, all three Karakas are not well positioned. D-1 of both does not indicate a good alliance. Now, let us check the Navamsa, the D9-chart. Boy's D-9 chart, Jupiter has gained strength. Venus is good, but the seventh house Lord, again, is not good here. Girl's D-9 Jupiter and Venus are not good, and Mars, the seventh house Lord, is okay. Overall, the three factors are not good in the D-1 charts of both. This means none complement each other's charts. In the D-9, two factors are good in boys' charts and in the girl’s D-9, one karaka is good. One good and probably the factor to effect final marriage decision was that there was no effect of Manglik Dosha ( point no 3 ) so there was no life threat to either of the partners.

Final opinion—the overall Karakas matching is 9 out of 12 for marriage, and the overall marriage compatibility is below average ( 40-45%. So, marriage is not recommended. Further, it is not at all recommended if this is an arranged alliance. But since they knew each other, my suggestion was to go for pre-marriage counselling to understand the effects of these mismatches and their eagerness to adjust/adapt to each other. This is what I emphasised above. I do not recommend any alliance based on rituals before marriage.

See how things can change opinion from No to yes, then again, no. But you need an expert to delve into such complexities. Many do not even know all this and announce good or not a good matches based on the Guns matching score in Kundali.

I am sure you would have got answers to many questions about why/how to match horoscopes for marriage.

What if horoscopes don’t match?

What if the horoscopes do not match but the couple is dedicated to marry? Many astrologers suggest remedies to be performed before marriage and give the go-ahead. I don't commend this. With remedies, you cannot build a relationship, and if it were so, there would probably be no troubled marriages.

There is surely a workable solution if horoscopes do not match. However, it is not recommended to perform remedies without understanding the root cause of the problem. If your horoscopes do not match, but you still want to get married, consider the case of a love marriage. In such a situation, I suggest understanding the core personalities of your partner, possible challenges that may arise, your determination to face them, and lifestyle modifications if both partners are ready for this. This is called pre-marriage counselling.

Don’t forget the life and relationship you see before marriage may have multiple diversities post-marriage. With the right marriage counselling, you can understand the intricacies of your married relationship and, with proper transparency and guidance, lead a successful married life.

Can we marry based on Zodiac sign compatibility?

Can we marry according to the Zodiac sign is another open point. The zodiac matching can be an indication but not the only criterion for making the final decision about marriage. Why- because you get the Zodiac sign when you are born based on your previous lives. But each Zodiac sign person will have a different family, social, professional background and other surroundings at the marriage age, which decide who can be the best life partner for you. Hence, zodiac matching/zodiac compatibility can be an initial point like guns Milan for Kundalini. And what all you need for a successful marriage and how to match the compatibility is well-explained above. One can read more on how to match horoscope.

Can Manglik dosha affect marriage matching?

Yes, Manglik/Mangal surely has an impact on horoscope matching or checking the overall compatibility of relationships. However, the biggest dilemma is more than 50% of people feel they are Manglik, are not Manglik at all. And if at all, they have Mangal dosha, there are very high that the Mangal dosha in one chart is nullified by partner’s chart. You have read it above. To know more if Mangal dosha is holding your alliance to reach the best life partner, read more on what to do for Mangal dosha. But yes, if there is a Mangal dosha, it can be life-threatening for your partner.

Solution if there is Nadi dosha in marriage charts

Yes, Nadi dosha in horoscope matching can affect progeny. But one has to see what are the chances of Nadi Dosha getting nullified as explained above. Padas of the Nakshatra play important role in deciding the Nadi Dosha. Another point to check is the potency of Nadi Dosha, and if it is not a cancellation astrologically, can checking the Rh factor help? These are, again, very deep points in marriage matching charts.

Is Horoscope matching by name correct?

Many say match horoscopes by name, but one should understand that name is mainly based on the Nakshatra. So, if you go for kundli matching by name, how do you check the compatibility of the main Karakas of marriage: Venus, Jupiter and seventh house lord? Horoscope matching by date of birth is fine, provided one follows the comprehensive method of matching charts for marriage. Many sites give the facility of matching kundli by name/date of birth. There is no harm, but provided that after the initial matching results, you follow the comprehensive method and know how to match horoscopes.

The significance of Kundli matching has changed over time. In the past, women were less educated and dependent on their husbands. The Bhakoot and Nadi Dosha, representing family welfare and childbirth, respectively, held the most weight. Both were considered essential for a successful marriage. However, nowadays, things have evolved. Women are becoming more self-sufficient and independent, seeking partners who understand their needs, emotions, and career aspirations. Couples now share equal responsibilities, both at home and outside. Women play a significant role in financial matters and refuse to suppress themselves. Therefore, it is crucial to analyze the entire birth chart with the above lens and examine the above factors very delicately.

Merely checking the Gun matching score is insufficient; one must examine the birth charts to understand the subconscious levels as well. After all, it is these deeper aspects that shape a person. So, do not take kundali matching as a challenge, mathematical calculation or traditional rubbish. If you reached here, you would have understood why should we match chart for marriage and finally how to match the horoscopes. And do not worry, if horoscopes do not match, all can marry with eagerness to adapt and adjust.

For any specific query, connect with my office +91 9278555588/9278665588.