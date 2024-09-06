How To Know Correct Birth Time

CAUTION: Without the correct birth time, going for any astrological guidance is not advisable, as explained above. You will understand by reading the example below. D-9 Chart/ Navamsa Kundli, the soul of any horoscope, changes every 2 – 3 minutes. One SHOULD NOT DEPEND on any astrological analysis/predictions if you don't have your accurate birth details BECAUSE even if some of the predictions come true, it will be a fluke like an arrow in the dark. Many astrologers consider only D-1 a rising sign and ignore such an accuracy in the birth time. Later, when predictions go wrong, astrologers have an excuse that you did not give an accurate birth time, and the blame game starts. But it does not help you as it is your life decision. This article attempts to give good guidance before depending on any astrologer/astrological analysis and not to make excuses when predictions fail. By that time, apart from losing money, you might have lost the good transits and dasha that could have given you the desired results. On top of that, astrology as a science gets backbite due to mishandling by a particular person.