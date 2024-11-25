Geekran Smart Watch Reviews

Blood Glucose Monitoring

The Geekran Smart Watch has cutting-edge blood glucose monitoring capability. Users may easily monitor this vital health indicator with the help of this non-invasive sensor, which gives them real-time data on their blood sugar levels.

Heart Rate Monitoring

Your heart rate is continually tracked by the wristwatch all day and all night with its 24/7 heart rate monitoring feature. Users don't need any other devices thanks to this function, which keeps them informed about their cardiovascular health.

Body Temperature Tracking

A body temperature sensor that tracks temperature variations is part of the wristwatch. This feature provides another level of understanding of your general health and well-being.

Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitoring

Using the integrated SpO2 sensor, blood oxygen levels are measured. By ensuring that consumers receive real-time data regarding their oxygen saturation, this function offers valuable insights into respiratory health.

Sleep Tracking

By tracking sleep patterns, the sleep monitoring tool analyzes the length and quality of sleep. It gives customers comprehensive information on their sleeping patterns, enabling them to comprehend their rest cycles better.

Durable and Waterproof Design (IPX68)

With an IPX68 waterproof rating, the Geekran Smart Watch is made to withstand a variety of circumstances. This guarantees that it won't lose its usefulness while used swimming, working out, or in dusty environments.

Long Battery Life

With a 280mAh battery, the smartwatch may be used for more extended periods between charges. Because it may last up to a week between charges, this device is perfect for people with hectic schedules.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Feature On The Geekran Smart Watch