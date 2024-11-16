Free Tarot Reading: Card Insights By Reliable Online Psychics In 2025

Pros

Overview

When it comes to either phone readings or psychic chat, Everclear’s quick matching service will link you with a thoroughly tested tarot professional for a free tarot reading you won’t soon forget.

Actually, every Everclear advisor is screened twice in multiple categories. That way, you can be sure your tarot reader will be up to the test, no matter what your problem is.

Promotions and Deals

Every new customer on Everclear gets 3 minutes free with the first scheduled reading.

User Reviews

While Trustpilot reviews about Everclear are limited, one satisfied customer felt that the tarot reader on the Everclear site was very intuitive, nailed her situation, and gave detailed explanations of the next steps the user needed to take [8].

Another customer revealed that she felt her Everclear reader was not very consistent, flip-flopping when it came to guidance and predictions [9].

How Online Tarot Reading Works

If you’ve never had an online tarot reading before, you’re probably wondering how it works. Here are a few things you can expect from a free tarot reading.

Signing Up

Signing up for a free tarot reading is easy. In most cases, all you need to sign up is an email address. Alternatively, you can register using your Google or Facebook account.

After that, you’ll need to provide a form of payment (for when the free minutes are up). This can be either a credit or debit card, PayPal, or even Payoneer.

What Happens During a Tarot Reading Session?

It’s good to have your questions prepared. That way, the psychic can get right to work shuffling and laying out the cards. Then, they can share whatever they are picking up about you and the situation.

You’ll begin using your free minutes. And if everything feels right, you can simply continue with the reading. If not, end the session before the free time is up… and there’s no charge!

How to Interpret Results

Let your intuition be your guide when it comes to assessing what you’ve heard in your free tarot reading. Did it feel like the psychic connected with your situation?

At first, it may be challenging to process what you’re being told via tarot online; that’s why you should record or get a transcript of the session so you can review it afterward.

Tarot Spreads and Layouts

Once you’ve asked your question during the free reading, the psychic will then shuffle the cards and lay them out in a spread.

Professional tarot readers are usually adept with many spreads. These include the free 3-card tarot reading spread, the 6-card reading, and the 7-card tarot reading free of charge. It also includes the Celtic Cross; the psychics can use whichever best fits your needs.

The 5 Types of Tarot Card Readings

These are some of the most common subjects people ask about in a free tarot reading.

Career

Are you trying to get ahead to do the best for yourself and your family? You’re not alone. A lot of folks want to get a free tarot reading to ask questions about their career. Some wish to know how to deal with their current job, while others are seeking career direction.

Financial

In the world of psychics, money is seen as being influenced by energy. Maybe you’re working hard, but is your energy vibration attracting or blocking abundance? A top tarot psychic may pick up on this during a free tarot reading.

Love and Relationships

Love is the most popular subject tarot readers are asked about in readings. If a matter of the heart is on your mind, a free tarot reading is a great place to bring it up.

Health and Wellness

To be clear, a free tarot card reading is no substitute for the advice of a medical professional, but it can help you better understand how your psychic energy is promoting wellness or illness.

Spiritual

In the hands of a powerful psychic, a 1-card tarot (or even a 3, 5, or 7 tarot spread) is a great way to gain insights into your spiritual wellness. What’s more, it can raise your vibration so you can become a more compassionate and strong human being.

Types of Tarot Reading Cards

Regardless of the artwork used, decks that follow the classical structure of the tarot are divided into the following sections. Learn about them before you get a tarot reading free online.

Major Arcana

This most well-known part of the tarot includes 22 cards with titles like “The Fool,” “The Magician,” and “The Sun.” The major arcana represents higher spiritual forces, and the cards’ imagery contains various references to the major religious and spiritual traditions of the world.

Minor Arcana

Also known as the suit cards, this section of the deck is divided into 4 different suits that symbolize the basic elements of occultism. These include the suit of wands representing fire, cups signifying water, swords symbolizing air, and pentacles representing earth.

Each suit is then subdivided into two sections: the number cards and the court cards. The number cards go from Ace to 10, and each has a drawing symbolizing its meaning.

Court Cards

There are 4 court cards included in each suit of the tarot. Kings represent adult males, Queens symbolize adult females, Knights signify young men, and pages represent either messengers or young women.

Choosing the Best Free Tarot Reading Website or App

These are some things to pay attention to when searching for a free online tarot reading.

Find the Right Tarot Card Reader

There are technical things to consider when looking for tarot readers—like their level of experience, how many readings they’ve done, and their customer ratings.

It’s also important to trust your intuition. How does the reader make you feel? Can you sense a connection with them? Finding the right reader should be a combination of both.

Use the Right Communication Channel

How you receive your reading is a vital factor in the quality of your experience. What format do you feel most comfortable using: online chat, phone, video call, or email? Not all sites offer every type, so make sure your preference is included in a site’s menu.

Explore the Different Types of Tarot Card Readings Available

Do you have a specific question about a particular subject? Make sure the site you’re visiting has a good selection of readers for whatever you need, whether it’s career, love, or something else.

It might also be fun to check if a site can offer free daily tarot readings in the form of automated AI tarot readings. You can’t necessarily depend on their accuracy, but sometimes they can be quite uncanny.

Consider the Training and Credentials of Tarot Card Readers

Research the profile of the tarot readers you’re considering. What are their specialties and backgrounds? How long have they been doing readings? What do reviews say about them?

How to Prepare for an Online Tarot Reading

This is a quick checklist to follow if you wish to get ready for a free tarot reading online.

Understand What a Tarot Reading Is

Realize what you are getting into. Online professional psychic sites specify that readings are only for entertainment purposes and are not guaranteed to be accurate. You are only paying your reader for their personal guidance and advice; don’t assume anything more.

Do Your Research

It’s crucial to research any site or reading app you’re considering. Aside from the profiles of the readers and prices, is there a satisfaction guarantee or process to contest charges you feel are unfair? Check websites like Trustpilot and others to see what customers are saying about the platform you plan on using.

Create a List of Questions Beforehand

Online tarot readings charge by the minute. Therefore, to make the most of any free minutes or time you’re paying for, it’s advisable to have your questions prepared in advance.

Consider Free Tarot Readings Online

A great way to try out a psychic in advance is to find sites that offer free tarot reading minutes to new customers. The best psychics will try to show off in these sessions so that you’ll want to book a paid reading afterward.

Benefits of Online Tarot Card Reading

What are the benefits of a free tarot card reading online? Let’s check out the perks!

Spiritual Growth

Many folks consider the tarot an encyclopedia of spiritual wisdom. Having a tarot reading is a terrific way to monitor your spiritual development. Plus, it lets you find answers for the obstacles in life that hinder your inner growth.

Finding Clarity

Amidst the various stresses of everyday life, a free tarot reading can help you find hope and gain clarity. This allows you to put the challenges facing you into a more realistic perspective.

Insights on Love and Relationships

A free online tarot reading can offer valuable insights into what may be motivating a loved one to act in a certain way. It may come in handy when it isn’t clear what the intentions behind your partner’s behavior might be.

Self-Discovery

Tarot readings can serve as a daily guide on your life and can help you regularly check in with yourself. This gives you the chance to examine the impact of your actions in your life.

FAQs on Free Tarot Reading Online

These are some of the most common questions people are asking about free tarot readings.

How Accurate Is Tarot Reading?

Generally, any yes or no question has a 50% chance of being either right or wrong. However, a yes or no tarot question can be somewhat different. That’s because even automated cards will stimulate your intuition. As a result, this makes it more likely for you to sense the accuracy of the answer.

Is Tarot 100% Correct?

This depends on your view. On one hand, most practical folks will likely say nothing is 100% correct. On the other hand, some true believers may say the tarot is always 100% correct…but sometimes we just don’t understand the answer.

How Do You Know When Not to Read Tarot Cards?

It’s advisable to refrain from reading tarot cards if you are experiencing an emotional crisis or if you are fixed on getting a certain answer in response to your question, as you risk confirmation bias. In both instances, your intuition will be turned off. As a result, you might not accurately sense what the cards are saying.

Is Reading Tarot Cards Against God’s Will?

That depends on your beliefs. Many devout Christians believe that using the tarot goes against God’s will. However, other people of different faiths may see the tarot as a way to develop your God-given intuition.

Which Tarot Card Is Powerful?

Every card in the major arcana of the tarot is considered powerful in its own way. Nevertheless, because of their popularity, cards like “The Sun” and “The Devil” may seem more auspicious.

Free Tarot Reading: Final Thoughts

The tarot is a form of spiritual experience that can help you better understand how you process things. A free tarot reading is a wonderful way to get advice and guidance and even transform in the face of your problems. Just make sure to consult a trained and tested psychic on sites like the ones we have reviewed.

Kasamba and all the other sites we covered offer free minutes to newcomers in the psychic world to help them get started on their tarot reading journey. This could transform their lives as they enjoy tarot gratis.

Namaste!

