Flychem Unveils KOSAVA™: A Revolutionary Water-Soluble Encapsulated Salicylic Acid 70% For Personal Care And Pharmaceutical Formulations

Flychem’s participation in Cosmohome Tech 2024 underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions in personal care. Attendees of the expo had the exclusive opportunity to experience the benefits of KOSAVA™, witnessing its potential to transform personal care and pharmaceutical products.

Key Features & Benefits of KOSAVA™

Highest purity : It boasts of the highest purity of encapsulated salicylic acid, ensuring maximum effectiveness and safety.

Advanced encapsulation technology : Our cutting-edge encapsulation technology enhances the stability and delivery of salicylic acid, providing a sustained release for prolonged action.

Superior penetration : It penetrates deeper into the skin, targeting problem areas more effectively than traditional salicylic acid formulations.

Enhanced efficacy : Its advanced formulation delivers superior results in treating acne, reducing inflammation, and promoting clearer, healthier skin.

Gentle on skin : The encapsulated form of salicylic acid minimizes irritation, making KOSAVA™ suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Long-lasting results : Its sustained release mechanism ensures continuous action, leading to longer-lasting improvements in skin health.

Versatile application : Ideal for use in a wide range of personal care products, including face cleansers, exfoliants, serums, lotions, and shampoos.

Eco-friendly : It is environmentally friendly, supporting sustainable and ethical practices in the personal care industry.

Innovative packaging: Available in innovative, user-friendly packaging that preserves its potency and extends shelf life.

“KOSAVA™ represents a significant leap forward in the personal care product formulation science. Our dedication to research and development has culminated in a product that not only meets but exceeds the highest industry standards. We are thrilled to introduce KOSAVA™ to the world and to continue our mission of providing advanced personal care and cosmetic ingredients that deliver exceptional results.” said Dr. Krishna Moolagundam, Managing Director, Flychem India Pvt Ltd.

The launch of KOSAVA™ marks a significant milestone for Flychem, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced personal care and cosmetic ingredients. With this product, Flychem is poised to revolutionize the market, offering a solution that combines high purity, stability, and unmatched efficacy. For more information about KOSAVA™ and Flychem’s range of innovative personal care and cosmetic ingredients, please visit flychem.com.

For further query kindly contact sales@flychem.com