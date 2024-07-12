Kerala Leads The Way In Generative AI: First International Conclave Paves The Path For Innovation And Progress

Kerala is delighted to host the first International Gen AI Conclave in India, along with IBM. This is indeed a stepping stone towards elevating Kerala into the hub of generative artificial intelligence in the country, as we explore AI's transformative potential and its impact on our society and economy.
I gather that there are about a thousand of you here, including industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. At the outset, let me extend a very warm welcome to each and every one of the participants of this conclave. I hope that you all will have a fruitful time here in Kerala, god’s own country.
As you all know, in the run up to this conclave, Tech Talks were conducted in the 3 major IT Parks in Kerala and IBM's WatsonX (hm«vk¬ FIvkv) challenge was also conducted. More than 50 Startups working in the area of AI participated in that hackathon. The best among those Startups are here in this conclave featuring their ideas to global investors, and the winners will be eligible for scale up funds to the tune of up to Rs. 1 crore. This is a telling example of how Kerala is providing platforms for emerging talents, enabling innovation and entrepreneurship.
The Government of Kerala has pioneered an Industries Policy that prioritises AI based industries, offering 18 incentives to promote AI-driven MSMEs and companies, further solidifying our position as a leading AI destination in India.
Alongside bringing the world of AI to Kerala, we also hope that this conclave will pave the way for our Industries Policy to get global attention. In the immediate future itself, we hope to organise a Round Table Conference on Robotics, as a sequel to this conclave on generative artificial intelligence.
Kerala's well recognised industrial and startup ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a hotspot for top AI startups and companies. Numerous AI startups in our State are pushing the boundaries of innovation, some of whom have showcased their advancements in the exhibition area here today. At the recent Kerala Plantation Expo, we showcased AI and machine learning-based irrigation systems, drones for targeted spraying of pesticides, and other technological advancements. These innovations are transforming our agriculture sector, making it more efficient and sustainable.
Kerala boasts a burgeoning AI ecosystem, nurtured by initiatives such as K-DISC and ASAP, which have been pivotal in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging technologies. Our academic institutions, including Digital University, KTU, CUSAT and NIT Calicut, are in the forefront of advancing AI education and research, contributing significantly to our expertise in this field. Institutions like IIT Palakkad among others are offering AI and ML courses, ensuring that our students are well-prepared for the future.
The Kerala Government’s commitment to AI is evident in its integration into our education system. Our schools and universities play a crucial role in training the next generation of AI professionals. The introduction of AI in school textbooks, starting from class 7, ensures that our students are familiar with AI right from an early age. The new ICT curriculum emphasizes critical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities, which are essential for holistic development.
The KITE initiative has been instrumental in providing AI training to teachers, equipping them with the skills to effectively utilise AI in education. All teachers in Kerala will be trained in AI, making us the first state in the country to achieve this enviable milestone. Integrating AI into sectors like tourism, healthcare, education, IT, and renewable energy will stimulate economic growth and enhance the quality of life of our citizens. For example, AI powered virtual tours have significantly increased visitor engagement in our tourism sector.
Our proactive approach is also reflected in the implementation of AI powered systems by government agencies. For instance, the Motor Vehicle Department has adopted AI for enhanced traffic management, showcasing our dedication to leveraging technology for public benefit. The Kerala government is committed to supporting AI based investments and fostering an environment conducive to technological advancement. We anticipate more AI based investments to flow into the state in the coming years, further boosting our efforts to become the leading AI hub.
This Gen AI Conclave assumes greater significance as it is taking place at a time when generative artificial intelligence is rapidly developing and opening up a myriad of opportunities to the world. As a hub of IT and Startups in the country, Kerala can function as India's nerve centre in making indigenous contributions in the field of generative artificial intelligence. Let me make mention of the state's experiences over the last few years and our expectations for the future.
All across the world, global warming and climate change, which is manifesting as extreme weather events, is wreaking havoc and disrupting people’s lives and livelihoods. In Kerala too, we have had such incidents in successive years in the recent past. Therefore, if we can have generative artificial intelligence based models that can accurately predict the onset of such extreme weather events, it will literally be a life saver, not just for Kerala or India, but for the entire world.
Around the globe, the effects of global warming and climate change are acutely felt on agriculture. This affects nations’ food security and pushes people into hunger and poverty. Under such circumstances, solutions that help to improve irrigation, fertilisation and pest resistance will go a long way in improving agricultural production and productivity. Increasing cultivation alongside reducing cost will help to create agricultural surplus. Adequate surplus will ensure that the general public is able to tide over natural calamities without experiencing hunger and poverty.
Tackling health emergencies like epidemics and pandemics are also as important as tackling natural disasters. AI based solutions can play a decisive role in tracking and preventing the likes of Covid and Nipah, as well as lifestyle diseases. Tools and solutions need to be devised to effectively monitor patients and diseases so that continued treatment can be provided in case on re-appearance of ailments.
Protection and preservation of our environment is paramount. Solutions that prevent encroachment of wild habitat and poaching of wild life need to be devised in such a way that endangered species and their habitats are given special attention. At the same time, preventing human-wildlife conflict and preserving human life and wild life are also of prime importance in the current Indian context. In this regard, automated warning systems will go a long way in saving lives.
In much of south Asia, fishing communities have to battle severe odds to pursue their livelihoods and many lives are lost every year. Models that can predict the availability of a healthy catch in an exact spot will make things much easier for such communities, including in our country. Solutions based on technology and artificial intelligence that make labour intensive jobs less strenuous on the bodies and minds of the workers, are absolute necessities of our times.
Advertisement
Real time monitoring of water bodies so as to prevent contamination is essential to ensure safe drinking water to all. Solutions should be devised to enhance the quality of air, water etc. in such a way that nobody is able to profit from the lack of such public or natural goods. The onus should be on improving accessibility and inclusivity. Only as a truly accessible and inclusive society can we make giant strides in progress.
On the issue of accessibility and inclusivity, public and mass transportation also has a major role to play. Solutions are needed that ensure that traffic is regulated in such a way that the carrying capacity of roads, the density of vehicles on it and the priorities of different kinds of commuters are taken into account. Systems need to be put in place so as to ensure that bus, boat and metro services to cater to the needs of the commuters on a real time basis.
Advertisement
Around the world, there is a general angst that AI will make jobs obsolete thereby eating up opportunities of employment. At the same time, it is a fact that AI is opening up new avenues of work as well. We are seeing that those with aptitude, ability and adaptability are able to survive, sustain and succeed. Hence, it becomes imperative that companies in the field of AI and government agencies and institutions associated with it, create awareness about capacity building and skill development.
We need more collective efforts to improve Malayalam in large language models (LLMs) for generative AI. Despite the strong Malayalam computing communities, many LLMs currently struggle with Malayalam, making them less useful for native speakers. By working together - linguists, AI experts, and the community - we can build better data sets, refine algorithms, and create more accurate language models. This collaboration will help LLMs to understand and use Malayalam better, ensuring that everyone benefits from these technologies and that our language is preserved in the digital age.
Advertisement
One of the primary roles of Governments is to provide services. Integrating the strengths of generative AI into e-governance platforms like e-Office Kerala and various citizen portals can make government services faster and more efficient. AI can automate routine tasks, provide instant help to users, and enable applications to be processed quickly. This will ensure that citizens get the services they need without long waits, making the whole system more user friendly and effective.
AI can be used to analyse data from drones, satellite imagery, and ground sensors to gather detailed information. This helps identify the best routes, assess environmental impacts, and detect potential obstacles, streamlining planning. AI can also update data in real-time, integrate different data types for comprehensive project plans, automate tasks, and predict issues, ensuring efficient resource use and better project outcomes.
Advertisement
Therefore, if we can use AI to simplify and improve project planning surveys, it will be an absolute game changer.
We are familiar with the quote ‘the brighter the light, the darker the shadow’. It is applicable to the field of AI too. We are coming across several reports about biased algorithms, robbery, privacy breach etc. which use AI for criminal activities and manipulations. All the stakeholders in this field have a conferred obligation upon themselves to practice and promote ethical AI. There is no doubt in my mind that all the participants here will form a protective bulwark against such unethical and illegal activities.
I am sure that this conclave will discuss all such issues and many more, as well as the possibilities that lie ahead of us in detail, so that our lives and living standards can be improved. This conclave will serve as a platform for sharing ideas and forging partnerships. Kerala is proud to have prepared this platform so that you all could come together to ideate and innovate. We eagerly anticipate the new collaborations and innovations that will emerge from this event.
Advertisement
Kerala is dedicated to leveraging AI for sustainable development. Kerala is also committed to becoming Industry 4.0 ready, embracing the fourth industrial revolution with enthusiasm and foresight. We recognise the transformative potential of Industry 4.0 technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, and cyber physical systems.
We are glad that companies such as IBM and several others have offered to invest in Kerala, in the field of Gen AI, so the State can take its initiatives forward. The Government of Kerala hopes that this conclave will be a milestone in attracting further investments and herald the emergence of Kerala as a hub of generative artificial intelligence.
Advertisement
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the organisers, participants, and partners who have made this event possible. Together, let us embark on this journey to harness the transformative potential of AI and Industry 4.0 for the betterment of our society and the world.
With immense joy and great hopes, I declare the first International Gen AI Conclave of India inaugurated. Thank you.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.