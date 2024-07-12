Kerala Leads The Way In Generative AI: First International Conclave Paves The Path For Innovation And Progress

We are familiar with the quote ‘the brighter the light, the darker the shadow’. It is applicable to the field of AI too. We are coming across several reports about biased algorithms, robbery, privacy breach etc. which use AI for criminal activities and manipulations. All the stakeholders in this field have a conferred obligation upon themselves to practice and promote ethical AI. There is no doubt in my mind that all the participants here will form a protective bulwark against such unethical and illegal activities.

I am sure that this conclave will discuss all such issues and many more, as well as the possibilities that lie ahead of us in detail, so that our lives and living standards can be improved. This conclave will serve as a platform for sharing ideas and forging partnerships. Kerala is proud to have prepared this platform so that you all could come together to ideate and innovate. We eagerly anticipate the new collaborations and innovations that will emerge from this event.