Exploring Dollywood's Unique Food Offerings In Different Cafes

Another one of the great dining restaurants in Tollywood is Front Porch Cafe. You can sit down for a bit indoors to cool off or warm up while you enjoy some of Dolly's favorite meals. Start off with a southern staple like fried green tomatoes then enjoy the delicious front porch burger, skillet potato hash, smothered pork loin, or other delicious meal. Make sure you save room for a fruit cobbler dessert! This is also the restaurant in Dollywood that has the most gluten friendly and vegan options, and they Have the ability to accommodate meals for most allergies and dietary needs. Follow the link for more information.