Expand Your Horizons: Dive Into Language Learning Mastery This Summer

Learning can always be exciting. If you also feel so, you can ditch your holiday plan this summer and challenge yourself to learn something new, which means learning a second or third language.

Learning a new language can be fun and will help you make connections with the locals across the globe.

Mandarin Chinese language: Mandarin Chinese is one of the most prominent languages and is spoken by 1.3 million people across the globe.

Mandarin, a dialect of Chinese and China's official state language, is the most popular choice for individuals learning Chinese. Learning Mandarin allows you to communicate with millions of people throughout the world.

Apps where you can learn the Chinese language are: Learn Chinese Offline, HelloChinese: Learn Chinese, Greater Chinese, etc. which are easily available on the Play Store on your phone.

Where to learn Chinese in Delhi

Address: Karol Bagh, Delhi

Course duration: 3 months

Address: Hauz Khas, Kalu Sarai, Delhi

Course duration: 6 months

Spanish language

Spanish is considered the official language of 20 American countries and is spoken by 559.1 million people worldwide. Spanish is noted for its melodic tone, making it a popular language choice among learners worldwide.

Apps where you can learn the Spanish language, are- Duolingo, Learn Spanish, Babbel, Learn Spanish for Beginners etc.

Where to learn Spanish in Delhi

Address: Sector 18, Noida

Course duration: 2-3 months

Address: Malviya Nagar, Citywalk Mall, Delhi

Course duration: 60-100 hrs

French language

Learning French is not easy, but it can be if you have patience and self-motivation. French is the official language of 29 countries and is spoken by 309.8 million native speakers.

You can learn the French language using these apps: Learn French- beginners, Memrise, Babbel etc.

Where to learn French in Delhi

Address: Rajeev Chowk, Connaught Place, Delhi

Course duration: 3 months- 18 months

Address: Indira Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi

Course duration: 4-6 months.

Russian language

Russian language is the primary language of the vast majority of Russia and is also spoken as a second language in other former Soviet republics. There are 255 million native speakers of the Russian language.

Apps where you can learn the Russian language are: Learn Russian, Learn Russian Offline, etc.

Where to learn the Russian language in Delhi

Address: Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Delhi

Course duration: 6 months

Address: Maidan Garhi, IGNOU road, New Delhi

Course duration: 6 months.

Korean language

Korean is considered the most prominent language and is spoken by 80.7 million people in the world. Korean culture has extended throughout Asia, with K-pop and Korean dramas increasing in popularity and becoming a more popular language to learn.

You can learn the Korean language using these apps- Cake- Learn English & Korean, Learn Basic Korean, Write it! Korean etc.

Where to learn Korean in Delhi

Address: Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Delhi

Duration: 3-4 months

Address: Wazirabad, Shahdara Road, Delhi

Duration: 4-6 months.

Career Opportunities after learning a new language

Proficiency in a foreign language allows for a diverse range of professional prospects in a variety of businesses and sectors. Here are several professional routes where knowledge of a foreign language will be useful:

Translators:

Diplomacy and International Relationship:

Research and academics

Tourism & hospitality sector

Learning a new language is a process that is both challenging and rewarding. You can achieve language mastery by understanding the language learning process, setting clear goals, selecting the best learning method, immersing yourself in the language and practising consistently, focusing on communication, utilizing technology and resources, and remaining motivated.

Accept the journey, celebrate your accomplishments, and seize the numerous chances that multilingualism provides.