Expand Your Horizons: Dive Into Language Learning Mastery This Summer

Learning can always be exciting. If you also feel so, you can ditch your holiday plan this summer and challenge yourself to learn something new, which means learning a second or third language.
Learning a new language can be fun and will help you make connections with the locals across the globe.
Mandarin Chinese language: Mandarin Chinese is one of the most prominent languages and is spoken by 1.3 million people across the globe.
Mandarin, a dialect of Chinese and China's official state language, is the most popular choice for individuals learning Chinese. Learning Mandarin allows you to communicate with millions of people throughout the world.
Apps where you can learn the Chinese language are: Learn Chinese Offline, HelloChinese: Learn Chinese, Greater Chinese, etc. which are easily available on the Play Store on your phone.
Where to learn Chinese in Delhi
Address: Karol Bagh, Delhi
Course duration: 3 months
Address: Hauz Khas, Kalu Sarai, Delhi
Course duration: 6 months
Spanish language
Spanish is considered the official language of 20 American countries and is spoken by 559.1 million people worldwide. Spanish is noted for its melodic tone, making it a popular language choice among learners worldwide.
Apps where you can learn the Spanish language, are- Duolingo, Learn Spanish, Babbel, Learn Spanish for Beginners etc.
Where to learn Spanish in Delhi
Address: Sector 18, Noida
Course duration: 2-3 months
Address: Malviya Nagar, Citywalk Mall, Delhi
Course duration: 60-100 hrs
French language
Learning French is not easy, but it can be if you have patience and self-motivation. French is the official language of 29 countries and is spoken by 309.8 million native speakers.
You can learn the French language using these apps: Learn French- beginners, Memrise, Babbel etc.
Where to learn French in Delhi
Address: Rajeev Chowk, Connaught Place, Delhi
Course duration: 3 months- 18 months
Address: Indira Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi
Course duration: 4-6 months.
Russian language
Russian language is the primary language of the vast majority of Russia and is also spoken as a second language in other former Soviet republics. There are 255 million native speakers of the Russian language.
Apps where you can learn the Russian language are: Learn Russian, Learn Russian Offline, etc.
Where to learn the Russian language in Delhi
Address: Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Delhi
Course duration: 6 months
Address: Maidan Garhi, IGNOU road, New Delhi
Course duration: 6 months.
Korean language
Korean is considered the most prominent language and is spoken by 80.7 million people in the world. Korean culture has extended throughout Asia, with K-pop and Korean dramas increasing in popularity and becoming a more popular language to learn.
You can learn the Korean language using these apps- Cake- Learn English & Korean, Learn Basic Korean, Write it! Korean etc.
Where to learn Korean in Delhi
Address: Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Delhi
Duration: 3-4 months
Address: Wazirabad, Shahdara Road, Delhi
Duration: 4-6 months.
Career Opportunities after learning a new language
Proficiency in a foreign language allows for a diverse range of professional prospects in a variety of businesses and sectors. Here are several professional routes where knowledge of a foreign language will be useful:
Translators:
Diplomacy and International Relationship:
Research and academics
Tourism & hospitality sector
Learning a new language is a process that is both challenging and rewarding. You can achieve language mastery by understanding the language learning process, setting clear goals, selecting the best learning method, immersing yourself in the language and practising consistently, focusing on communication, utilizing technology and resources, and remaining motivated.
Accept the journey, celebrate your accomplishments, and seize the numerous chances that multilingualism provides.
