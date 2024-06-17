OutlookHub

End VIP Culture, Assam CM Asks Ministers, MLAs, Govt Employees To Pay Power Bills

The Assam government has decided to introduce auto-disconnection of electricity at all the government offices after 8pm.

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked all ministers, MLAs and government employees staying in government quarters to pay their electricity bills beginning July  “We are ending the #VIPCulture rule of paying electricity bills of government officials using taxpayer money. The chief secretary and I will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are aiming to reduce the rate by ₹1 rupee per unit by April next year and we’ll reduce another 50 paise per unit next year,” he said.

As part of the drive to save electricity, the Assam government has also decided to introduce auto-disconnection of electricity at all the government offices after 8pm.

“We have undertaken an initiative to implement auto-disconnection of electricity at all Government offices (barring CM Secretariat, Home and Finance Department) at 8pm so that we can save electricity. This measure is already in place at 8,000 Government offices, schools across the state.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead; Signal Jump Likely Cause, 'Kavach' Needs Used More, Says Official
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade On Meal Given In Flight; Airline Responds
  4. Man Kills Son Over Property Dispute In Telangana
  5. Kanchanjunga Express Accident Triggers Haunting Memories Of Odisha Tragedy | Recent Train Mishaps
Entertainment News
  1. Jaya Bhattacharya Reveals Why She Didn't Work For 7 Years, Says ‘Negative’ Seems To Be 'Written On My Forehead’
  2. Atlee To Team Up With Salman Khan And Not Allu Arjun For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  3. How To Ace The Perfect Eid Look? Fatima Sana Shaikh Gives Tips
  4. More Laughs Ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Renewed For Season 2
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Eyeing For December 2024 Window? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Malcolm Marshall Forgotten At Home; Fans Urge WI To Cement T20 Supremacy With Third Title
  2. US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau Triumphs In Pinehurst - In Pics
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  4. NEP Vs BAN Controversy: Jaker Ali Seeks Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch
  5. Week In Review, June 10-16: Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup; Nagal Attains Career-High Ranking
World News
  1. International Concerns Grow Over Treatment Of Indian Workers Overseas
  2. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  3. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  4. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  5. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead; Signal Jump Likely Cause, 'Kavach' Needs Used More, Says Official
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s