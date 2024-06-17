End VIP Culture, Assam CM Asks Ministers, MLAs, Govt Employees To Pay Power Bills

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked all ministers, MLAs and government employees staying in government quarters to pay their electricity bills beginning July “We are ending the #VIPCulture rule of paying electricity bills of government officials using taxpayer money. The chief secretary and I will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.