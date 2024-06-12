Embracing A Plant-Based Lifestyle: Your Summer Vegan Starter Kit

The more daunting part of the transition process might be to find it cheap and easy, especially in India. The comprehensive guide will enlighten you on how you can effortlessly adopt vegan principles in your day-to-day life and also shop for budget-friendly Indian brands to support your voyage.
Food:
• Embrace Seasonal Abundance: Summer is a time when those delicious fruits and vegetables hit their peak. Fill your basket with protein-rich staples such as leafy greens, seasonal fruits, root vegetables, and legumes that won't cost you a fortune. These means make up for needed minerals and vitamins as well as gastronomic delights.
• Build Your Pantry: Establish the first level with grain fundamentals (brown rice, quinoa, oats), nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia), plant-based beverages (soy, almond, oat), and vivid spices.
• Explore Budget-Friendly Vegan Meals: Summer is a season that is simply designed for lighter and refreshing food. Get creative with salads, Buddha bowls, wraps, and sandwiches filled with hummus, falafel, or grilled vegetables. Besides, there are options such as cold soups and smoothies.
• Saving Tips: Plan ahead for your purchases in order to not let yourselves fall into impulse buys, cook in batches for leftovers, utilize farmers' markets for fresh produce, and grab some frozen and canned goods for affordability and convenience.
Vegan Brands in India:
Vezlay Foods, Evo Foods, PlantMade, Epigamia, Sofit by Hershey's, So Good, Urban Platter, Bombay Cheese Company, Ahimsa, Evolved Foods, Blue Tribe Foods,and Emkay Food Products
Beyond Food: Clothes Dressups and Other Cultural Habits
Veganism is related to food but it is wider than eating plant-based meals; it is the whole lifestyle that does not use animal ingredients in all directions. Here's how to incorporate vegan practices in other areas:
Clothing: Think indeed about natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or hemp, or go for some innovative vegan leather alternatives like pineapple leather or recycled materials.
Vegan Brands in India:
Aulive, Monk Story, moonray, Imars Fashion, A Big Indian Story, and MOBORR.
Cosmetics and Personal Care: Make sure to choose products that have not been tested on animals and avoid such ingredients as lanolin, beeswax, or carmine. Try to find vegan products with labels such as “vegan”, or look for statements like “suitable for vegans”.
Vegan Brands to try:
Household Products: Try to use plant-based liquid cleaners, shampoos, and detergents. Multiple brands in India have also gone green, and they have added to the sustainability and vegan options.
Common Vegan Alternates:
• Milk: Soya milk, almond milk, oat milk, rice milk, or coconut milk.
• Meat: Soy varieties such as tofu, tempeh, seitan, lentils, beans, mushrooms, jackfruits, and plant-based meat alternatives are excellent choices.
GoodDot
• Eggs: The flaxseed egg option, chia seed egg alternative, mashed bananas, and applesauce too are the renowned vegan egg replacements. The commercially available egg replacers are another promising option for creating recipes without eggs.
Remember:
• Start Small: Transitioning is also not a time-limited event that you should force yourself to go overnight. Start off by replacing one or two of your meals with vegan food, then expand as you gain confidence with plant-based cooking.
• Explore Online Resources: There is a plethora of sites online and blogs that share low-cost, vegan recipes, advice, and ideas for leading a fulfilling vegan lifestyle.
• Connect with the Community: Keep yourself active by joining online forums and social media groups exclusively for veganism enthusiasts in India.
Through the use of seasonal veggies, budget-friendly products, and the taking up of supporting Indian vegan brands, your summer vegan journey can be satisfying and sustainable. You know, the little moves can bring about a massive difference in your health, the state of the environment, and the welfare of animals.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.