Do Horoscope Matching Really Work?

Does astrology matter in marriage decisions?

DVB- Definitely. Yes, Astrology does matter in marriage decisions. The Kundli/horoscope is the governor of all the aspects of human life, and marriage is therefore no exception. I have often read and even experienced people faulting this science on the pretext that even after due verification of the horoscope, the marriage broke or did not run the way it should have been. For all these people, I would like to say that you should first experience deep insights as to how the horoscope matters in marriage decisions and how the chart matching/ matching for marriage should be done. Many astrologers know it, but incidentally, most do not. Your horoscope tells all about marriage, when you will marry, whom you will marry, who can be the perfect spouse for you, how to check compatibility with your life partner, how you will be your progeny, and how you will be married life. This is what one would need to know before marriage & once you have answers to these questions from your horoscope, I am sure you know how kundli or astrology matters in marriage decisions. However, one needs to judge who can be a good astrologer for marriage predictions. I do not say who the best astrologer is for marriage predictions. Still, I can tell you how to use your own cheat sheet to judge a good astrologer for marriage predictions or, for that matter, for any astrological advice.