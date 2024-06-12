Dive Into Summer Reads: Effective Steps To Become A Bookworm This Season

1. Find Your Genre Bliss:
Explore different genres: Mystery, fantasy, historical fiction, biographies - there's a world of reading options! Trying out various genres will help you figure out what will make you interested.
Ask friends and family for recommendations: If possible, ask a friend or family member for more personalized suggestions. Getting some idea of the content before investing yourself would be a smart idea. Nonetheless, they can help you better with what book will match your taste.
Browse online lists and reviews: Websites like Goodreads offer curated lists and user reviews to help you find the perfect book.
2. Set Achievable Goals:
Start small: If you are struggling with reading, making small goals can be beneficial. You can aim for 15-30 minutes of reading daily or perhaps a specific number of pages per week. This exercise is greatly helpful in building consistency, which in the end is the key!
Track your progress: There are many apps available for tracking your book reading progress. You can also consider noting down the number of pages read each week as seeing your progress can be motivating.
3. Create a Reading Ritual:
Designate a reading space: To incorporate reading into your daily life, you can start by creating an environment for the same. Find a quiet and comfortable spot in your home where you can relax and do some page flipping.
Schedule reading time: Decide a time each day that is specially dedicated to reading, similar to an official appointment.
4. Make Reading Fun and Social:
Join a book club: When you are reading something and you get into the relevant talks, it gets more exciting each time to get yourself to finish more pages. Discussing books with other like-minded readers can enhance your understanding of the narrative and enjoyment.
Start a "buddy read" challenge: Team up with a friend and consider reading the novel which you would then discuss as you advance with regards to your thoughts and opinions.
Listen to audiobooks: If you struggle to find a specific time in your day for dedicated long-hours book reading, consider downloading audiobooks for the title you are reading. It can help not lose hold of the story and at the same time, it is a good option for multitasking.
5. Embrace the Convenience of E-readers or Library Borrowing:
Invest in an e-reader: E-readers are not only portable and easily carried around, but they even let you carry your immense library in your pocket. If you carry your books every time with you, the small breaks throughout the day can be used to immerse yourself in reading.
Utilize your local library: Libraries offer a treasure trove of books to borrow for free, saving you money and introducing you to new authors.
Must-Reads for New Readers: Ranked by Difficulty
Here is a list of the books with a breakdown of their difficulty level, which are classics and a valuable read. There is also a short description to help you decide which book satisfies your taste criteria.
Easier Reads:
Animal Farm (George Orwell):
This satirical allegory employs the story of animals on a farm and the rebels as an analogy to the Russian Revolution. In the book, the language is straightforward and to the point making social commentary and political issues easy to understand.
Ikigai (Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia):
This non-fiction book investigates the Japanese idea of Ikigai meaning to have a reason for existing. The book is written in a readable and conversational manner, thus offering effective guidance on finding the reason to live as well as living a happy life.
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad (Robert T. Kiyosaki, Sharon Lechter):
The author draws on this personal finance book to compare and contrast the financial philosophies of his two father figures. Written in a conversational tone, it outlines the fundamental concepts to be learned and stresses the necessity of financial education.
More Challenging Reads:
4. The Alchemist (Paulo Coelho):
In this novel, the writer presents an allegory that tells the story of a shepherd boy who travels in search of his Personal Legend. Despite the inspiring plot, the magical realism and philosophical themes may be rather difficult for complete beginners.
5. The Palace of Illusions (Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni):
This is a captivating telling of Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view, a major character and the main protagonist but it can be a challenge because of the many characters and the mythical nature of the story.
Most Challenging Read:
6. Kafka on the Shore (Haruki Murakami):
In his classification, this dream-like book sets two emotionally wrecked characters on the run – a runaway teenage girl and an old man who talks with cats. Having a specific style of Murakami's writings with surrealistic images and symbolic elements can be complicated particularly for the early level of readers.
7. Pride and Prejudice (Jane Austen)
A witty classic by Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice explores love, social class, and social expectations in 19th-century England. This classic novel is known for its clever dialogue, well-developed characters, and its exploration of love, social class, and the importance of seeing beyond first impressions.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.