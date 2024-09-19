Discover The Magic Where Math Meets Storytelling: The Mischief Of Math Book Launch

Today, at the Chennai Mathematical Institute Auditorium, authors Nivedita Ganesh, Inavamsi Enaganti, and Professor Bud Mishra launched their groundbreaking book - The Mischief of Math: Short Stories of Clowns, Contortionists, and Court-Jesters. This new book, co-authored by Nivedita Ganesh and Inavamsi Enaganti, under the guidance of Professor Bud Mishra from NYU and illustrated by Alex Lu, is set to challenge perceptions of math and science with a unique blend of storytelling, art, and humor.

The Mischief of Math invites readers on an intellectual adventure where mathematical concepts are unraveled through captivating narratives, playful paradoxes, and visually stunning comic strips. This book explores topics such as AI ethics, game theory, paradoxes, and fake data detection, all wrapped in engaging stories that make even the most complex ideas fun and accessible. Perfect for thinkers young and old, this book will change how you see math forever.

Book Highlights:

This book caters to a wider audience, especially those who stay away from traditionally dry, complex textbooks.

It is included in the Library of Congress, US, and British library catalogs.

It is selected as an undergraduate textbook at New York University.

The book is a must-read for Maths Olympiad enthusiasts.

Author Nivedita Ganesh shares her excitement about the book: "It’s the textbook I wish I had growing up! This book is an essential read for thinkers, both old and young—an invitation to discover the beauty and chaos of increasingly relevant data-driven narratives."

Author Inavamsi Enaganti adds a humorous note: "Since nobody from the future invented a time machine and came back to stop us from writing this book, it must be the right thing to do. We’re just trying to show that something so logical can be very fun and naughty."

Overseen by Prof Bud Mishra from New York University and Alex Lu, a talented illustrator and artist, The Mischief of Math stands out as a one-of-a-kind work that blends academic rigor with artistic flair.

At the Book Launch

The launch event had an incredible lineup of special guests, including Mr. M S Ananth, former Director of IIT-Madras and Herdillia Award winner, who took the stage as the Chief Guest. Padma Shri Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the pioneering academician and former President of IIT-Madras Research Park, joined as the Guest of Honour. Professor Madhav Mukund, Director of Chennai Mathematical Institute, was also there to celebrate the book's debut.

During his address, Chief Guest Mr. M S Ananth remarked, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the authors for this remarkable contribution to mathematical literature. The vibrant illustrations by Alex Lu enhance the experience, making it a visual delight. The Mischief of Math takes readers on an intellectual journey, unraveling mathematical concepts through captivating stories, playful paradoxes, and stunning comic strips. Topics such as AI ethics, game theory, paradoxes, and fake data detection are explained in an engaging and accessible manner. This book is a valuable resource for anyone over the age of 15 and is bound to change the way people perceive mathematics."

One of the co-authors, Nivedita Ganesh, shared her thoughts at the event, "We wanted to push the boundaries of literature by making mathematical concepts more accessible and interesting to a broader audience. Our goal was to bring these ideas to life in real-world contexts. We hope The Mischief of Math becomes a cult classic in mathematical fiction, helping readers appreciate the beauty and chaos of data-driven narratives."

The excitement doesn’t stop here—Bangalore is next! Join us for the launch at IIM Bangalore on Saturday, 21st September 2024, from 3:00 – 5:00 PM with Chief Guest Professor Y Narahari, Former Director of the Centre for Brain Research and Ex-Dean of EECS at IISc. This event is an open invitation for readers, math enthusiasts, educators, and curious minds to dive into a book that promises to make math both logical and mischievous.

What Makes This Book Special?

The Mischief of Math breaks down complex mathematical theories into bite-sized stories, debunking common myths, paradoxes, and fallacies with a whimsical and creative approach. The combination of math with storytelling through short stories, poems, and illustrations makes the book accessible to a broader audience—especially for those who might otherwise shy away from traditionally dry, complex textbooks.

The Authors' Journey: Bridging Math and Storytelling

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the authors - Nivedita Ganesh and Inavamsi Enaganti, under the mentorship of their former Professor Bud Mishra, co-authored influential papers on biases in clinical trials and pandemic policy-making, one of which was published in the National Academy of Inventors journal. Their unique ability to simplify complex topics led to a book deal for a Math textbook, but they soon pivoted to a more creative approach. Inspired by Knuth’s Surreal Numbers, they wrote The Mischief of Math, blending dense mathematical concepts with storytelling to make the material more engaging. Written across three countries with a remote illustrator, the book tackles critical topics like fake data detection and AI ethics, making it a must-read for anyone who consumes data-driven narratives—which, in today’s world, is essentially everyone!

About the Authors

Nivedita Ganesh is a research fellow at IITM Research Park and is known for her innovative approach to bridging art and science.

Inavamsi Enaganti, Director of Param Science Centre, is passionate about making science fun and accessible to the public.

Bud Mishra is a professor at New York University who is known for his applied contributions to bioinformatics, cybersecurity, and computational finance.

Alex Lu is an illustrator and artist whose work brings mathematical concepts to life in vivid, imaginative ways.

For information, visit www.mischiefofmath.com.