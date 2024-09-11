Desh vs Pradesh: Is India One Nation Or Many? An Anthropological, Historical, And Political Perspective

Although grossly oversimplified and even inaccurate, the British’s historical and racial narratives appealed to a rising non-Brahmin Tamil bourgeoise who challenged Brahmins’ dominance in higher positions such as courts. Relating to the plight of the supposedly oppressed “Dravidian race,” the non-Brahmin Tamil middle class associated their ongoing power struggle against Brahmin supremacy as a continuation of the millennia-old racial conflict between native Dravidians and the purportedly foreign Aryans. The resulting Dravidian movement posits its ideas through a socioeconomic, historical narrative, in which Tamils and other South Indians (who are considered subsets of Tamils) are indigenous to the Indian subcontinent. In this rendering, racially and economically oppressive Brahmin elites and their North Indian kin have ruled over the Tamil Dravidian nation in the vein of imperialism. Within Dravidian ideology, jatis belonging to the Brahmin varna and those categorized under other or no varnas are racially distinct. Radically reinterpreting the Indo-Aryan Migration Theory, Dravidianists claim that Tamil-speaking Brahmins originated from North India and oppress other Tamils not only because of casteism but also because non-Brahmins are indigenous Dravidians, a separate race. The Aryans – Brahmins and North Indians – have exhibited racist injustice, which from the Dravidian viewpoint, must be stopped through cleansing South India of Aryan influences and even Aryan people. Accordingly, Dravidians aimed to drain Tamil culture of Indo-Aryan influences, including names, religion, and language, not only vying for political but also cultural separation. As a result, the Dravidian movement assumed a national character, imagining solidarity among the Tamil community through racial, economic, and cultural unity. Just as Kashmiri separatism has evolved beyond a matter of religion to express nationalist ideology, the Tamil Dravidian movement converted anti-Brahminism – a matter of varna and jati – into an ethno-racial, national conflict. Yet even more than the Kashmiris could, the Tamils constructed a national story that presents an ancient backbone for their modern nationhood.