Cool Creation: Try Light And Fresh International Salad For A Summertime Feast

Cucumber and Tomato Salad: A cucumber and tomato salad is a classic dish that is simple to prepare and full of fresh flavours. Check this recipe video here.

Ingredients:

3 tomatoes( sliced)

1 cucumber(sliced)

1 onion, (thinly chopped)

2 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp sugar

Kosher Salt

Olive oil

⅓ cup coriander

Asian-Inspired Cucumber Salad: This crunchy and zesty salad is inspired by Asian cuisine, with crisp cucumbers, carrots, and red bell peppers mixed in a tangy sesame-ginger dressing. Get the recipe video.

Main Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers, thinly sliced

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey or sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Optional: red chilli flake, mint, and 1-2 green onions.

Mango and Black Bean Salad with Chilli-Lime Dressing: Ripe mangoes, black beans, red onion, and bell peppers are tossed in a spicy chilli-lime dressing to make this tropical-inspired salad. Get the recipe video.

Main Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 can (15 ounces), black beans

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ red onions (finely chopped)

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves(chopped)

Optional: 1 Jalapeno pepper and 1 avocado

For the Chilli Lime Dressing:

2 lime juice

2 tsp. Olive oil

1-2 cloves, (garlic minced)

1 tsp. Honey or maple syrup

½ tsp. Ground cumin

¼ tsp. Chilli powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

Quinoa and Avocado Salad: High in protein and healthy fats, this salad is both healthy and satisfying. Get the recipe video.

Main Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa (rinsed)

2cups water

1 large ripe avocado (diced)

1 cucumber (diced)

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves (chopped)

Salt and black pepper

Optional: ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

Additional Tips:

Whenever possible, use fresh, ripe produce. This guarantees that your salad has the optimal flavor and texture.

Prepare foods properly by slicing, dicing, or chopping them into equal sizes to ensure even flavour distribution.

Refrigerate the salad ingredients before assembling them. This keeps the salad crisp and fresh.

Garnish the salad with fresh herbs, seeds, nuts, or cheese for added visual appeal and flavour.

If you're cooking the salad ahead of time, try adding delicate items like avocado or lettuce soon before serving to keep them from wilting.

Light and refreshing salads are the ideal way to beat the heat while indulging in the wealth of summer fruit. With an infinite number of ingredient and flavour combinations, there's a salad for every taste and occasion.

