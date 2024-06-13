OutlookHub

Cool Creation: Try Light And Fresh International Salad For A Summertime Feast

This article will examine several innovative salad dishes that will delight your taste buds and help you remain cool all season.

Light And Fresh International Salad
info_icon

Summer is a season of abundance, with a bounty of fresh vegetables brimming with taste and nutrition. Salads provide unlimited opportunities for originality and flavour, whether you want to cool down on a hot summer day or simply need something healthy and delicious.

Watermelon Feta Salad with Mint and Arugula: This salad blends sweet watermelon with salty feta cheese, fresh mint, and spicy arugula. Check this recipe video.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups of cubed watermelon

  • 1 cup of crumbled feta cheese

  • 2 cups of fresh arugula leaves

  • ¼ cup of extra mint leaves, chopped

  • ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Optional: ¼ cup of sliced red onion or black olives for added flavour and colour.

More watermelon recipes that you’ll love

  • Watermelon, Arugula and Feta Salad

  • Boozy Watermelon Lime Granita.

  • Watermelon Rind Salad

  • Watermelon and Cucumber Salad

Cucumber and Tomato Salad: A cucumber and tomato salad is a classic dish that is simple to prepare and full of fresh flavours. Check this recipe video here.

Ingredients:

  • 3 tomatoes( sliced)

  • 1 cucumber(sliced)

  • 1 onion, (thinly chopped)

  • 2 tsp coriander seeds

  • 2 tsp mustard seeds

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 1 tsp sugar

  • Kosher Salt

  • Olive oil

  • ⅓ cup coriander

More tomato recipes you will enjoy this summer:

  • Tomato Salad with Cumin and Lime

  • Kachumber Salad

  • Tomato Salad with Mint Dressing

  • Salata (Afghan Salad)

Asian-Inspired Cucumber Salad: This crunchy and zesty salad is inspired by Asian cuisine, with crisp cucumbers, carrots, and red bell peppers mixed in a tangy sesame-ginger dressing. Get the recipe video.

Main Ingredients:

  • 2 large cucumbers, thinly sliced

  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil

  • 1 tsp honey or sugar

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Optional: red chilli flake, mint, and 1-2 green onions.

You can try these cucumber salads too:

  • Creamy Cucumber, Radish, and Tomato Chopped Salad

  • Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta and Lemon

  • Kakdi Koshimbir

  • Indian Cucumber Salad

Mango and Black Bean Salad with Chilli-Lime Dressing: Ripe mangoes, black beans, red onion, and bell peppers are tossed in a spicy chilli-lime dressing to make this tropical-inspired salad. Get the recipe video.

Main Ingredients:

  • 2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

  • 1 can (15 ounces), black beans

  • 1 red bell pepper, diced

  • ½ red onions (finely chopped)

  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves(chopped)

Optional: 1 Jalapeno pepper and 1 avocado

For the Chilli Lime Dressing:

  • 2 lime juice

  • 2 tsp. Olive oil

  • 1-2 cloves, (garlic minced)

  • 1 tsp. Honey or maple syrup

  • ½ tsp. Ground cumin

  • ¼ tsp. Chilli powder

  • Salt and black pepper to taste

You can try these mango salads too:

  • Spicy Mango Salad

  • Mango Chickpea Salad.

  • Indian-style Green Mango Salad

  • Spicy Mango Salad

Quinoa and Avocado Salad: High in protein and healthy fats, this salad is both healthy and satisfying. Get the recipe video.

Main Ingredients:

  • 1 cup quinoa (rinsed)

  • 2cups water

  • 1 large ripe avocado (diced)

  • 1 cucumber (diced)

  • ¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves (chopped)

  • Salt and black pepper

Optional: ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

You might like these avocado salads too:

  • Fresh Avocado Burrata Salad

  • Strawberry Avocado Salad

  • Red Quinoa and Avocado Salad

  • Cucumber Avocado Salad

Additional Tips:

  • Whenever possible, use fresh, ripe produce. This guarantees that your salad has the optimal flavor and texture.

  • Prepare foods properly by slicing, dicing, or chopping them into equal sizes to ensure even flavour distribution.

  • Refrigerate the salad ingredients before assembling them. This keeps the salad crisp and fresh.

  • Garnish the salad with fresh herbs, seeds, nuts, or cheese for added visual appeal and flavour.

  • If you're cooking the salad ahead of time, try adding delicate items like avocado or lettuce soon before serving to keep them from wilting.

From the above salad recipe, you can get some of the items from these brands: Blinkit, Jiomart, Amazon, Zepto, Starquik, Vegease, Otipy, Olive Tree Trading, etc.

Light and refreshing salads are the ideal way to beat the heat while indulging in the wealth of summer fruit. With an infinite number of ingredient and flavour combinations, there's a salad for every taste and occasion.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

