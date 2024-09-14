Collector-SP Conference: Chief Minister Reviews Law And Order Situation In The State

State Needs to Promote Social Policing Anew

Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of promoting social policing across the state to curb crimes. He stressed the need to raise public awareness and instill confidence among the people that the police stand with them. Shri Sai also highlighted the pressing issue of cow smuggling and drug abuse in the state, calling for strict measures to ensure end-to-end action against such offences. He directed a campaign against the illegal transportation and sale of alcohol, gambling, betting, and cannabis smuggling, ensuring that legal action is taken against the culprits. He called for a vigilant eye on those spreading unrest or rumours in society, with prompt actions against them. In cases of murder, he insisted on swift investigation without delay, giving such cases the highest priority. Chief Minister asserted that district expulsion orders and preventive actions should not cease. He stressed that preventive measures must be timely, and district expulsion orders should not merely exist on paper but must be actively enforced.