OutlookHub

Collector-SP Conference: Chief Minister Reviews Law And Order Situation In The State

Instill Fear of Law in Criminals, Justice Must Be Ensured Swiftly for Victims - Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with DGP Ashok Juneja
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with DGP Ashok Juneja
info_icon

Raipur, 13 September 2024: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that fear of the law should be instilled in the minds of criminals, and justice should be ensured to the victims in a swift manner. He emphasized on the importance of maintaining the trust and confidence of public in police administration, ensuring that no citizen is harassed. The police must adopt a friendly attitude towards the common man, and police stations should foster an environment that assures citizens of assistance when they enter. He made these remarks while reviewing the law and order situation on the second day of the Collector-SP Conference at New Circuit House in the capital.

Chief Minister Shri Sai urged the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to coordinate effectively to ensure robust action in controlling crime across the state. He highlighted that the Union Government has amended the Penal Code, now known as the Code of Justice. Police officers must adapt themselves to the new laws and ensure their thorough implementation on the ground. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to good governance, noting that crime rates have decreased compared to previous years.

State Needs to Promote Social Policing Anew

Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of promoting social policing across the state to curb crimes. He stressed the need to raise public awareness and instill confidence among the people that the police stand with them. Shri Sai also highlighted the pressing issue of cow smuggling and drug abuse in the state, calling for strict measures to ensure end-to-end action against such offences. He directed a campaign against the illegal transportation and sale of alcohol, gambling, betting, and cannabis smuggling, ensuring that legal action is taken against the culprits. He called for a vigilant eye on those spreading unrest or rumours in society, with prompt actions against them. In cases of murder, he insisted on swift investigation without delay, giving such cases the highest priority. Chief Minister asserted that district expulsion orders and preventive actions should not cease. He stressed that preventive measures must be timely, and district expulsion orders should not merely exist on paper but must be actively enforced.

Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Sales

Chief Minister expressed concern over the rampant illegal sale of liquor, for which the police are often accused of offering protection. He stated this must not be tolerated, and all illegal liquor sales must cease completely. In many places, there is public outrage over the investigation into such sales, with complaints about investigation teams' inefficiency and absenteeism of officers. Such negligence, he remarked, would not be tolerated. He also addressed fraudulent activities in the Farmer's Honour Fund, calling for swift action in such cases.

Shri Sai acknowledged that while the crime rate has declined in the Bilaspur police range, there is still room for improvement in police efficiency. Similarly, he emphasized the need for greater efforts in the Durg police range, expressing dissatisfaction over unresolved murder and robbery cases persisting for over six months. Many culprits remain at large, and urgent action is required. Chief Minister lauded certain achievements in the Rajnandgaon police range, such as the effective implementation of the Trinetra app and actions taken in chit fund cases, but he remarked that more needed to be done. Chief Minister voiced concern over the increasing number of road accidents in the state and urged the police to educate the public on following traffic rules and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets. The meeting also delved into potential measures to make policing more trustworthy, transparent, and accountable in the coming days.

Close Surveillance on Land Mafia

While reviewing the Raipur police range, the Chief Minister focused on the quality of policing in the capital. He stressed that Raipur, being the state capital, must uphold the highest standards of policing. He expressed serious concern over complaints of land encroachment by land mafia on government and private properties and instructed the police and revenue department to jointly monitor the issue closely and take swift action.

Launch a Campaign Against Drugs

Chief Minister directed immediate stringent action against the sale of narcotic drugs. He urged the police to dismantle the ecosystem of this illegal trade by addressing its root causes. He also underscored the need for extensive awareness campaigns in schools and colleges in Raipur to protect youth from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Night Patrolling in the Capital

Emphasizing the need to enhance night patrolling in the capital, the Chief Minister instructed continuous police patrols and strict action against organized crimes. He called for well-planned and sustained campaigns against criminals to ensure control over crime and improvement in law and order. The Collector-SP Conference was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Shri Ashok Juneja, divisional commissioners, inspectors general of police, collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  2. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  3. England Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Liam Livingstone Rallies For ENG To Level Series
  4. AFG Vs NZ Test: What Went Wrong In Greater Noida? Anatomy Of Abandoned Match
  5. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  2. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  3. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
  4. Xabi Alonso Hopeful Bayer Leverkusen Can Bounce Back Despite Short Turnaround
  5. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Heidenheim: Karim Adeyemi Stars With Brace To Inspire Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Look To Confirm Semi-Final Spots
  2. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  3. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
  2. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  3. My Lovely Friend Aruna
  4. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
Entertainment News
  1. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  2. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  3. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  4. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  5. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  2. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  3. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  4. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  6. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  7. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  8. Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Look To Confirm Semi-Final Spots