Collector-SP Conference: Chief Minister Reviews Law And Order Situation In The State

Raipur, 13 September 2024: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that fear of the law should be instilled in the minds of criminals, and justice should be ensured to the victims in a swift manner. He emphasized on the importance of maintaining the trust and confidence of public in police administration, ensuring that no citizen is harassed. The police must adopt a friendly attitude towards the common man, and police stations should foster an environment that assures citizens of assistance when they enter. He made these remarks while reviewing the law and order situation on the second day of the Collector-SP Conference at New Circuit House in the capital.
Chief Minister Shri Sai urged the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to coordinate effectively to ensure robust action in controlling crime across the state. He highlighted that the Union Government has amended the Penal Code, now known as the Code of Justice. Police officers must adapt themselves to the new laws and ensure their thorough implementation on the ground. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to good governance, noting that crime rates have decreased compared to previous years.
State Needs to Promote Social Policing Anew
Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of promoting social policing across the state to curb crimes. He stressed the need to raise public awareness and instill confidence among the people that the police stand with them. Shri Sai also highlighted the pressing issue of cow smuggling and drug abuse in the state, calling for strict measures to ensure end-to-end action against such offences. He directed a campaign against the illegal transportation and sale of alcohol, gambling, betting, and cannabis smuggling, ensuring that legal action is taken against the culprits. He called for a vigilant eye on those spreading unrest or rumours in society, with prompt actions against them. In cases of murder, he insisted on swift investigation without delay, giving such cases the highest priority. Chief Minister asserted that district expulsion orders and preventive actions should not cease. He stressed that preventive measures must be timely, and district expulsion orders should not merely exist on paper but must be actively enforced.
Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Sales
Chief Minister expressed concern over the rampant illegal sale of liquor, for which the police are often accused of offering protection. He stated this must not be tolerated, and all illegal liquor sales must cease completely. In many places, there is public outrage over the investigation into such sales, with complaints about investigation teams' inefficiency and absenteeism of officers. Such negligence, he remarked, would not be tolerated. He also addressed fraudulent activities in the Farmer's Honour Fund, calling for swift action in such cases.
Shri Sai acknowledged that while the crime rate has declined in the Bilaspur police range, there is still room for improvement in police efficiency. Similarly, he emphasized the need for greater efforts in the Durg police range, expressing dissatisfaction over unresolved murder and robbery cases persisting for over six months. Many culprits remain at large, and urgent action is required. Chief Minister lauded certain achievements in the Rajnandgaon police range, such as the effective implementation of the Trinetra app and actions taken in chit fund cases, but he remarked that more needed to be done. Chief Minister voiced concern over the increasing number of road accidents in the state and urged the police to educate the public on following traffic rules and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets. The meeting also delved into potential measures to make policing more trustworthy, transparent, and accountable in the coming days.
Close Surveillance on Land Mafia
While reviewing the Raipur police range, the Chief Minister focused on the quality of policing in the capital. He stressed that Raipur, being the state capital, must uphold the highest standards of policing. He expressed serious concern over complaints of land encroachment by land mafia on government and private properties and instructed the police and revenue department to jointly monitor the issue closely and take swift action.
Launch a Campaign Against Drugs
Chief Minister directed immediate stringent action against the sale of narcotic drugs. He urged the police to dismantle the ecosystem of this illegal trade by addressing its root causes. He also underscored the need for extensive awareness campaigns in schools and colleges in Raipur to protect youth from the harmful effects of drug abuse.
Night Patrolling in the Capital
Emphasizing the need to enhance night patrolling in the capital, the Chief Minister instructed continuous police patrols and strict action against organized crimes. He called for well-planned and sustained campaigns against criminals to ensure control over crime and improvement in law and order. The Collector-SP Conference was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Shri Ashok Juneja, divisional commissioners, inspectors general of police, collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.