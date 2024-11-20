Clumsy Cat Cosmetics: Redefining Beauty For Diverse Indian Skin Tones With An Inclusive, Versatile Product Range

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics is transforming the beauty landscape with a unique product lineup that’s inclusive, playful, and tailored specifically for diverse Indian skin tones. Renowned for its accessible, cruelty-free, and vegan products, Clumsy Cat ensures that everyone can find makeup that feels personalized to them.

At the heart of Clumsy Cat Cosmetics lies inclusivity and creativity. Its foundation range, available in 7 inclusive shades, stands out by prioritizing deeper Indian skin tones— an area often underserved by many brands in the beauty industry. With shades ranging from the darkest to the lightest, Clumsy Cat embraces the diversity of Indian complexions, ensuring inclusivity in every shade.

The brand’s foundation sticks provide seamless coverage and can be used to contour, bronze, and highlight, delivering a radiant and natural-looking finish. Encased in a convenient, mess-free stick packaging, Clumsy Cat’s foundations are easy to apply, making them perfect for everyday use by beginners and beauty enthusiasts alike. With a lightweight, long-lasting formula, Clumsy Cat’s foundation provides comfortable, true-to-skin coverage that enhances and complements complexion, especially deeper shades. This commitment makes Clumsy Cat a standout choice for anyone looking for makeup that celebrates and embraces every shade of beauty.

The foundation range includes: