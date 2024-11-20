OutlookHub

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics: Redefining Beauty For Diverse Indian Skin Tones With An Inclusive, Versatile Product Range

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics is transforming the beauty landscape with a unique product lineup that’s inclusive, playful, and tailored specifically for diverse Indian skin tones.

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics is transforming the beauty landscape with a unique product lineup that's inclusive, playful, and tailored specifically for diverse Indian skin tones. Renowned for its accessible, cruelty-free, and vegan products, Clumsy Cat ensures that everyone can find makeup that feels personalized to them.

At the heart of Clumsy Cat Cosmetics lies inclusivity and creativity. Its foundation range, available in 7 inclusive shades, stands out by prioritizing deeper Indian skin tones— an area often underserved by many brands in the beauty industry. With shades ranging from the darkest to the lightest, Clumsy Cat embraces the diversity of Indian complexions, ensuring inclusivity in every shade.

The brand’s foundation sticks provide seamless coverage and can be used to contour, bronze, and highlight, delivering a radiant and natural-looking finish.  Encased in a convenient, mess-free stick packaging, Clumsy Cat’s foundations are easy to apply, making them perfect for everyday use by beginners and beauty enthusiasts alike. With a lightweight, long-lasting formula, Clumsy Cat’s foundation provides comfortable, true-to-skin coverage that enhances and complements complexion, especially deeper shades. This commitment makes Clumsy Cat a standout choice for anyone looking for makeup that celebrates and embraces every shade of beauty.

The foundation range includes:

  • 01 Dancing in the Dark – The deepest shade, suited for dark skin with cool undertones.

  • 02 Deep Love – A rich brown that works perfectly for dark skin with warm undertones.

  • 03 Cooler Than Later – A tan brown that complements medium-deep skin with cool undertones.

  • 04 Golden Hour – A golden brown that’s ideal for medium-deep skin with warm undertones.

  • 05 Purr-Etty Cool – A cool beige perfect for medium skin with cool undertones.

  • 06 Warm Fur You– A warm beige best for medium skin with warm undertones.

  • 07 Litter-ally Light – An ivory beige tailored for fair skin with neutral undertones.

The foundation sticks are also available in mini versions, making them a convenient, travel-friendly option for on-the-go makeup or for those who enjoy experimenting with multiple shades.

Adding to the brand’s allure is its bold lipstick collection, inspired by iconic Bollywood characters that bring a nostalgic, playful twist to makeup. Each of the 8 lipstick shades has been thoughtfully named to embody the personality and style of beloved characters from Indian cinema, making the collection both fun and memorable. The lineup includes shades like:

  • Clumsy Tina – A bright pink perfect for adding a pop of color.

  • Sanskari Poo – An everyday pink with a subtle, timeless appeal.

  • Bullet Rani – A rich cocoa brown ideal for bold, confident looks.

  • Naughty Naina – A cool-based brown that’s a perfect everyday nude.

  • Corporate Basanti – A peachy nude, polished for professional settings.

  • Glamorous Geet – A rich wine shade that elevates any glam look.

  • Rebel Paro – A bold red that complements all Indian skin tones.

  • Sassy Simran – A red-brown that’s versatile for every occasion.

Complementing the foundations, the bold lipstick range delivers long-lasting color with a rich, hydrating formula—perfect for any occasion.

Behind Clumsy Cat Cosmetics is Pankhuri Vayachal, an entrepreneur with a mission to create beauty products that resonate with India’s rich diversity. With her commitment to high-quality, inclusive beauty, Pankhuri has established Clumsy Cat as a brand that values authenticity and empowerment. Her vision is to make beauty an accessible and enjoyable journey, celebrating individuality at every step.

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics is not just a beauty brand—it’s a celebration of self-expression. With carefully crafted formulas, vibrant shades, and thoughtful packaging, the brand empowers a new generation of beauty lovers to embrace their version of beauty, with confidence and joy.

For more information on Clumsy Cat Cosmetics and to view the full product range, please visit - https://clumsycatcosmetics.com/about-clumsy-cat

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

