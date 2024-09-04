CleverGet: The Best Max Downloader To Save HBO Max Videos Permanently

Aside from being overly reliant on internet speed, watching HBO Max videos and shows online consumes quite a bit of traffic, and you may encounter many types of restrictions and inconvenience, such as advertisements. In this case, you can choose a professional third-party HBO Max downloader to help you. Among the many products available, we recommend you select Max CleverGet Downloader. Our choice is not unfounded; CleverGet Max Downloader is more accessible to download videos than the official download method provided by HBO Max. In the following pages, we will explain why we recommend it and show you its advantages over similar products.

Why Should You Choose CleverGet Max Downloader

The Official Download Method Is Very Restrictive

Can you download on HBO Max ? The answer is Yes. HBO Max provides an official download feature to let you download movies and shows on HBO Max directly, but with strict download polices . Users can only download episodes to mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Amazon Fire tablets, Android phones, and Android tablets. This means that users cannot download videos directly to their computer. And since computers tend to have higher device parameters and more storage space than mobile devices, most users will prefer to keep large video files on their computers. And this regulation of HBO Max makes it inconvenient for people to download videos.

The second point is that users can only enjoy file downloads if they subscribe to the paid version of HBO Max. Among the three paid plans currently offered by the platform, only the higher-rated Ad-Free and Ultimate-Ad-Free include the download feature. The most basic With Ads plan doesn't even remove the ads at the beginning of the episode. It should be noted that the Ad-Free plan only allows users to download up to 30 videos, while Ultimate Add-Free only enables users to download 100 videos. These paid plans are more expensive. Even if the users pay for the service, they will not be able to realize a completely free download service.

CleverGet Max Downloader Can Download Episodes with Ease

In the previous subsection, we mentioned the limitations of using the official HBO Max download method. Now, CleverGet Max Downloader can bypass these limitations entirely in all aspects. First of all, if you want to use it to download a serial, you only need to search for one of the seasons, and the platform will automatically help you retrieve all the related episodes and allow you to download all of them in bulk. The episodes you get won't have any advertisements on them. Regarding download quality, this professional HBO Max video downloader supports downloading videos in 720p definition and allows users to choose between two output formats, MKV and MP4. Suppose you encounter a failed task due to an unstable network during the download process. In that case, CleverGet Max Downloader will also keep your download process and resume the download when the network stabilizes.

How to Use CleverGet Max Downloader to Download HBO Max Videos

After going through the performance of CleverGet Max Downloader in detail, we will realize that it is the best HBO Max downloader. So, how do you put it to use? Don't worry. We will provide detailed instructions in this section.

Follow the guide below to download HBO Max shows with this tool.

Step 1: Download and install CleverGet Max Downloader from its official website on your computer.

Step 2: After launching it, you can change the save path, language, and appearance. Click on the three-dots icon, and the Settings window will pop out. Make your adjustments in the window, and click Save to keep the change.

Step 3: Launch the HBO Max website within this downloader, and find the episodes you want to download.

Step 4: Play the video on the page, and let CleverGet Max Downloader parse it.

Step 5: When the parsing completes, there will pop up a “Max Download” window, where you need to select a download option, set download quality and format, choose subtitles and audio tracks.

Step 6: Finally, click the blue “Download” button to start downloading HBO Max videos.

You could then view all downloading tasks and downloaded videos on the right sidebar. CleverGet will complete downloading quickly.

That’s the detailed guide of downloading HBO Max videos within CleverGet. Actually, as an all-inclusive video downloader tool, CleverGet actually could actually help you download online videos from more sites other than HBO Max. For example, it could also help you download Amazon Prime videos , download Disney+ movies , and videos from other streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Discovery+, Apple TV+, etc.

The Comparison of CleverGet Max Downloader and Other Max Downloaders

Why did we pick CleverGet Max Downloader over other downloaders? Let's briefly compare its performance with ordinary downloaders.

Extremely High Download Speed

HBO Max episodes are generally long, so downloading the video using a regular downloader takes a lot of time. However, CleverGet Max Downloader has managed to achieve extremely efficient downloads by applying state-of-the-art GPU hardware acceleration. You no longer need to spend a lot of time waiting.

Impressing People with Details

Many downloaders still have limited functions to a single download task, which cannot provide users with effective and convenient services. CleverGet Max Downloader has already excelled in several details. For example, if your download task fails due to an unstable network, it will automatically resume the download process when the network is restored. If you don't want to wait for the progress bar to finish, you can also set it so that it will automatically shut down after completing the task. This way, you will need to do less manual work and have a better experience.

The Page Design Is Quite Clean

Software's page design is the first thing users notice. A cleanly designed page can help users quickly locate the functions they need. CleverGet Max Downloader does this exceptionally well with a modern, minimalist design that is visually appealing and user-friendly. Even newbies who have never used it before can get started quickly.

Conclusion

In this article, we analyze in detail the reasons why you need to choose a downloader as professional as CleverGet Max Downloader and show you what makes it so great. We can feel in every way that it is your best assistant in enjoying HBO Max episodes. If you are unsure how to use it to download videos, please refer to our step-by-step guide.