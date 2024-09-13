Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel Marks Three Years Of Good Governance

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has completed three years of Good Governance in Gujarat. Assuming office on September 13, 2021, the CM has consistently advanced the development journey initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Under his decisive leadership, Gujarat has achieved significant milestones, including the successful hosting of the G20 meetings and the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The state is now on the path to becoming a hub for semiconductors and renewable energy. Over these three years, Shri Bhupendra Patel has introduced 11 key policies, further cementing Gujarat’s status as a policy-driven state. In three years of dedicated service to the people of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and his 'Team Gujarat' have spurred rapid growth across all sectors. Committed to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through Viksit Gujarat, the Gujarat Government continues its transformative journey. Let us go through the key schemes, initiatives, policies, and milestones achieved during the Chief Minister's impactful three-year tenure.

Gujarat ranked first in the Sustainable Development Goals Index released by NITI Aayog for the second consecutive time, excelling in health facilities and well-being.

The Chief Minister's Office introduced an official WhatsApp channel to provide detailed information about the Chief Minister’s public programs and development initiatives.

Gujarat completed the construction of 2,649 Amrit Sarovars, exceeding the target of 2,475 and achieving 107% of the goal.

In 2023, India chaired the G20 for the first time, with Gujarat hosting 17 G20 meetings, highlighting its culture and prosperity on the global stage.

The state effectively weathered the 'Biparjoy' storm with a zero-casualty approach, successfully avoiding major casualties and damage.

Gujarat is the first state in the country to create a roadmap for 'Viksit Gujarat @2047,' driven by the mantra "Earning Well, Living Well."

Budget Allocation of ₹3.32 Lakh Crore for the People of Gujarat: A Holistic Development Roadmap Including 5G, Garvu Gujarat (Proud Gujarat), Gunvantu Gujarat (Qualitative Gujarat), Green Gujarat, Global Gujarat, and Gatishil Gujarat (Progressive Gujarat)

Free food grains are distributed to over 72 lakh NFSA cardholder families; 3.82 crore people in the state will now be covered under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Over 14 lakh houses have been constructed in Gujarat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the Shramik Annapurna Yojana, 290 food distribution centres have been set up in 19 districts, serving meals for 2.68 crore people to date.

Over 1.17 crore unorganized labourers have been registered and given smart cards through the e-Shram portal.

Plans are underway to build comfortable temporary housing, called Shramik Basera, for approximately 3 lakh construction workers at a cost of ₹1,500 crore over the next three years.

State Government's Historic decision to establish government libraries in 50 talukas across 21 districts in the state.

The Khel Mahakumbh 2.0 in 2023 saw the participation of over 53.66 lakh people.

To boost sports infrastructure, 24 district sports complexes are now operational across 22 districts.

Guided by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the Sardar Patel Good Governance CM Fellowship Program has welcomed 18 fellows to work alongside the government.

Kaushalya The Skill University is the only government university in the country to receive a "Type Certificate" for manufacturing small-category drones, and the only institution in the state, both in the government and private sectors, to do so.

To integrate education with skills, the establishment of Kaushalya – The Skill University (KSU) to provide essential skills to youth and create job opportunities through its "Skill Smart" initiative.

Gujarat has been ranked first as the best-performing state in the country for four consecutive years, according to the Startup Ranking by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

₹11,058.59 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 58.79 lakh farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The Dangs district became the first in the state to achieve 100% natural farming. Over 53 lakh farmers across the state have been trained in natural farming, with 9.85 lakh actively practising it on more than 8.45 lakh acres of land.

The prevalence of nano urea has increased, with 56.65 lakh bottles (500 ml each) consumed.

iNDEXT-a was established to promote entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector and centralize agricultural information on a single portal.

Around 15 lakh farmers have adopted the micro irrigation system, covering an area of 23.4 lakh hectares.

A power subsidy of ₹24,660 crore was provided to farmers over the past three years.

Under the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, 13,730 villages, accounting for 76% of the state's total, receives daytime electricity, enhancing the quality of life for farmers.

The Ravi Krishi Mahotsav 2023 was successfully held in 246 talukas across the state, with more than 2.10 lakh farmers in attendance. They received technical guidance from agricultural scientists and experts from agricultural universities.

Support prices were set at ₹7,000 per quintal for tuver, ₹5,440 per quintal for Chickpeas, and ₹5,650 per quintal for mustard seeds.

Due to an increase in Chickpeas production in 2021-22, an additional 22,000 metric tonnes of Chickpeas were procured by the State Government at a cost of over ₹115 crore, beyond the quantity sanctioned by the Government of India.

Under the Government of India’s initiative, 3,233 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have been onboarded as Common Service Centers (CSCs) to improve e-services accessibility, with 1,812 PACS now operational.

A total of ₹1925.89 crore has been provided to 12,78,600 affected farmer beneficiaries under various agricultural relief packages.

A new agricultural relief package of ₹350 crore has been announced for farmers in areas affected by heavy rains in Gujarat in July 2024.

In the past three years, the budget for the animal husbandry sector has increased by 132%.

The assistance of ₹609 crore was disbursed under the "Mukhya Mantri Gau-Mata Poshan Yojana."

During the outbreak of lumpy skin disease, 63 lakh healthy cattle were vaccinated.