Chhattisgarh's Transformative Journey: A Vision For Progress

Trailblazing Tribal Leader Vishnu Deo Sai: Merging Humility with determination for Progressive Change
Chhattisgarh Sets Vision for Developed India and Zero Carbon Emissions Embodying with Spirit of PM Narendra Modi envision.
In pursuit of core principles of good governance, Chhattisgarh is making significant strides in delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to transform Chhattisgarh into a more efficient and accountable state.
In past 10 months, Vishnu Deo Sai led Bharatiya Janta Party has revitalized Chhattisgarh’s administration by implementing stringent governance measures, adopting IT tools and enforcing anti-corruption actions.
On completion of 24 years of statehood formation, Chhattisgarh government aims to restore public trust, improve service delivery and ensure that resources are utilized effectively. Hence, this pursuit not already addresses past shortcomings and also strengthened the state's capacity to confront challenges like corruption and Naxalism, ultimately fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of citizens.
Chief Minister Shri Sai exemplifies a growth mindset in compliance with vision of Shri Narendra Modi. To achieve zero carbon emissions by the year 2070, Shri Sai has laid the foundation for environmental sustainability by enhancing Artificial Intelligence and concept of Green Steel in the new Industry Policy.
“Prime Minister Shri Modi has set the goal of a developed India by 2047. In this series, we have prepared a vision document for the development of Chhattisgarh and we are working strategically accordingly,” said Shri Sai. Hence, the administration is actively working to implement these plans, ensuring that Chhattisgarh thrives in the coming decades.
Shri Sai has remained committed for development of all segments in state - ranging from women to Tendu leave collectors to industrialists of Chhattisgarh by prioritizing welfare schemes and enhancing technology in governance, aiming to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state. His administration emphasizes transparency and efficiency through digital governance, fostering public trust and accountability.
On other hand Shri Sai is also committed to social inclusion by initiating ambitious schemes – including one of Mahatari Vandan Scheme for women and empower marginalized community by taking decision to provide reservation in the elections of three-tier Panchayat and urban bodies as per the recommendations of Other Backward Classes Welfare Commission.
Embracing the dual principles of progress and environmental preservation, Chief Minister Shri Sai said, “We are committed to develop Chhattisgarh while prioritizing environmental sustainability. Our newly approved Industry Policy focuses on sectors related to Information Technology and Climate Change, with significant subsidies for industries promoting Artificial Intelligence. We are also advancing Green Steel production in compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2070.”
To support this, state government is promoting solar energy, leveraging the ample raw materials available in the state. Chhattisgarh aims to lead in these fields while developing Naya Raipur as an IT hub.
As the Vishnu Deo Sai government continues to implement transformative policies, it is clear that Chhattisgarh is on a path toward inclusive growth and prosperity, embodying the spirit of progress that the Prime Minister envisioned.
Chhattisgarh, an agriculture-based and tribal-dominated state, has always been a priority for the government. During previous BJP tenures, the Surguja and Bastar Area Tribal Development Authorities were established to empower tribal communities. Following a renewed mandate in December 2023, Chief Minister Shri Sai's administration quickly fulfilled key election promises, including a paddy price of Rs 3,100 per quintal and the procurement of 21 quintals per acre. In the 2023-24 marketing year, a record 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased, with an ambitious target of 160 lakh metric tonnes for the current year.
Attributing to widespread web of road and rail connectivity, Shri said that Chhattisgarh developed its robust infrastructure in gradual phases, beginning with the initiatives of the late revered leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana to connect rural areas with cities, a vision was furthered by Prime Minister Modi through enhanced national highway logistics.
“With its strategic location in Central India, Chhattisgarh's connectivity is rapidly improving, including the development of Jagdalpur and Ambikapur airports. The state's economy is poised for significant growth. The government aims for Antyodaya development- focusing on integrating women, Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and economically weaker sections into the mainstream, including economic empowerment initiatives like the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly to eligible women,”said Shri Sai.
Chhattisgarh's Formation: A Vision Realized 25 Years Ago
Shri Sai said that respected Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee championed the creation of Chhattisgarh 25 years ago by carving out 36 regions from Madhya Pradesh to form a new state. His vision was to ensure rapid development in this historically underserved area while preserving its unique cultural identity.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Tenure Marks Transformative Development in Chhattisgarh.
In span of 15 years, from 2003 to 2018- the Bharatiya Janata Party, under leadership of Dr Raman Singh transformed Chhattisgarh by establishing a robust Public Distribution System (PDS) making it a national model for food security and granting citizens a legal right to food. The government guided by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also set up AIIMS, while prestigious institutions like IIT and IIIT were introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significantly advancing the state's education and healthcare sectors.
Chhattisgarh's Pioneering Achievements:
Legal Right to Skill Upgradation
First state in India to grant a legal right to skill development for its youth.
State IT Roadmap
Developed the country's first comprehensive state IT roadmap.
Free Health Insurance
First state to provide free health insurance to all citizens, a significant achievement during the BJP's governance.
24/7 Electricity Supply
Since 2008, Chhattisgarh has been the only state to provide uninterrupted 24-hour electricity to homes, agriculture, and industries.
Decisive Action Against Naxalism
Since, January 2024, a total 194 Naxala have been neutralized in anti-naxal operations, 801 are arrested and 742 have surrendered. As many as 34 new security camos have been established in past 10 months and 30 new camps will be established in South Bastar.
Digital Governance at Every Level
Digital governance has been implemented across all levels, with the e-office system replacing manual files in government offices and requiring timely input from officers.
Realizing the Dream of Housing for the Poor
In a bold move just two days after assuming power, the cabinet approved housing for over 18 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, allocating an impressive Rs 12,168 crore for this initiative. Later Central Government's approved 8,46,931 houses, setting the foundation for a brighter future for many.
On September 17, Prime Minister Modi reinforced this commitment by releasing Rs 2,044 crore as the first installment for 5.11 lakh beneficiaries.
Multi-Village Scheme Launched Under Jal Jeevan Mission
To address groundwater issues in villages, a budget of Rs 4527 crore with implementation of 71 schemes across 18 districts will provide pure drinking water to 3234 villages, ensuring clean water access through pipelines for over 10 lakh households.
Ease of Doing Business
State Tax Headquarters in Raipur has established an Ease of Doing Business Cell to assist entrepreneurs and taxpayers, offering various facilities and addressing issues related to GST registration for new businesses.
State government announced creation of an MSME Ministry and allocated Rs 5 crore in the budget to organize "Invest Chhattisgarh," modeled after Invest India. An MoU has been signed to establish an Export Facilitation Center from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Kolkata and a Training Center from the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Development Ahmedabad in Chhattisgarh. Efforts to transform Naya Raipur into an IT hub have commenced, with MoUs signed with two IT companies, aiming to develop it similarly to Bengaluru.
Enhancements in Property Registration Services
Sugam app launched to protect people from fraud and provide online facility of property registration.
