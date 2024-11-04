Chhattisgarh's Transformative Journey: A Vision For Progress

Chhattisgarh, an agriculture-based and tribal-dominated state, has always been a priority for the government. During previous BJP tenures, the Surguja and Bastar Area Tribal Development Authorities were established to empower tribal communities. Following a renewed mandate in December 2023, Chief Minister Shri Sai's administration quickly fulfilled key election promises, including a paddy price of Rs 3,100 per quintal and the procurement of 21 quintals per acre. In the 2023-24 marketing year, a record 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased, with an ambitious target of 160 lakh metric tonnes for the current year.