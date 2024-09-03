Chhattisgarh's Traditional Festival Teeja, Pora Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Chief Minister's Residence

Chhattisgarh's traditional festival Teeja, Pora was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Monday at the residence of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai in the capital Raipur.
A large number of women reached the Chief Minister's residence to participate in the grand event of 'Teeja-Pora Mahtari Vandan Tihar with the chief minister and his wife.
On the occasion of Teeja-Pora, Mahtari Vandan Tihar, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai directed the transfer of seventh installment of Rs1000 to the accounts of 70 lakh women of the state under Mahtari Vandan Yojana through online DBT mode. Hence, under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana a total Rs 653 crore was paid to 70 lakh women in the seventh installment, bringing cumulative amount to Rs 4,578 crore over the past seven months.
Chief Minister also administered the oath of Poshan Maah- Nutrition Month to women by inaugurating the National Nutrition Month in the state. Shri Sai flagged off the Suposhan Rath- Nutrition Chariot from the Chief Minister's residence and also released the poster of the National Nutrition Month. At the beginning of the program, Chief Minister Shri Sai, along with his wife Smt. Kaushalya Sai, prayed to Lord Shiva and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the state.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the multitude of invited women, who came to celebrate Teeja at the Chief Minister's residence on Teeja.
“Celebrating Teeja is an occasion of great happiness. I extend my best wishes to my sisters from all the districts of the state, who have come here on my invitation, I welcome all of you.”Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
On Teej, married women observe complete abstinence from food and water for the entire day and worship god and goddess Shiva-Parvati to seek a long life for their husbands.
Chief Minister Shri Sai on Monday said as per Chhattisgarh’s tradition Pora Tihar is observed as a mark of respect to farmers and considering importance of animals as an essential component of the part of ecosystem.
Along with this, Teej is after three days, which is considered the biggest festival for married women. According to mythological texts, goddess Parvati had observed a difficult fast of Teej for Lord Shankar.
On Monday, under the directions of chief minister the seventh installment of Mahtari Vandan Yojana was released for the women beneficiaries of the state. “We transfer Rs 1000 each to their bank accounts of 70 lakh women under Mahtari Vandan Yojana in the first week of every month. Following the path of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, the state government is working for the all-round development of Chhattisgarh,” said Shri Sai.
Chief Minister congratulated Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Laxmi Rajwade and her entire team for this grand event.
Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao said in his address that the event at our Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai’s residence has invited us to celebrate Teej, Pora. These festivals are integral part Chhattisgarh tradition. There is a belief in our religion that where women are given respect and worshiped, god resides there, hence, following this belief, our government is releasing the amount of Mahtari Vandan Yojana to women every month.
Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap said that the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has invited us on the occasion of Teej- Pora. It is a matter of great joy that Chhattisgarh is under leadership of a thoughtful and visionary chief minister, who prioritize welfare of everyone.
Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Laxmi Rajwade, while extending her best wishes for Teej- Pora fetsival said, “we all have come to our elder brother's house to celebrate Teej-Pora. Our Chief Minister is celebrating Chhattisgarh's traditional festival Teej- Pora with great fervor, we all appreciate his concern for the sentiments of general public.”
Smt. Rajwade said that implementation of Mahtari Vandan Yojana in the state has awakened self-confidence in women.
Raipur MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, while congratulating the women present on Teej Pora, said that women worship god and goddess Shankar-Parvati on this day. “Under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, today the sisters have received one thousand rupees each and happiness is visible on their faces. Just as Lord Shankar-Parvati wish for the welfare of the entire world, in the same way the government of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai is taking care of people of every section,” said Shri Agrawal.
Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Shri Tankaram Verma gave a melodious performance by singing the song 'Main Chhattisgarh Ke Mati Au' of Chhattisgarh's folk poet late Laxman Masturia. On this occasion, MLAs Shri Kiran Singh Deo, Shri Anuj Sharma, Shri Rajesh Munat, Shri Purandar Mishra, Guru Shri Khuswant Saheb, Shri Motilal Sahu, Shri Indra Kumar Sahu were present.
Chief Minister's residence decorated in traditional-set rural environment
Special decorations were done at the Chief Minister's residence for the festival. On this occasion, a glimpse of the traditional rural environment was seen in the Chief Minister's residence. Chhattisgarhi folk artists gave colourful performances at the Chief Minister's residence. On the occasion of Mahtari Vandan Tihar, traditional games of Chhattisgarh like Phugdi, tug of war and others were also organised at the Chief Minister's residence. On the occasion of Teeja-Pora Tihar, the Chief Minister's residence was decorated with traditional bullock cart, Nandi-Bullock and toys.
