Chhattisgarh's Traditional Festival Teeja, Pora Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Chief Minister's Residence

Raipur MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, while congratulating the women present on Teej Pora, said that women worship god and goddess Shankar-Parvati on this day. “Under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, today the sisters have received one thousand rupees each and happiness is visible on their faces. Just as Lord Shankar-Parvati wish for the welfare of the entire world, in the same way the government of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai is taking care of people of every section,” said Shri Agrawal.