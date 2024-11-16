Cheap Psychics In 2025: Where To Get Legit Online Readings

Need life guidance but don’t want to break the bank? Thanks to modern technology, it’s now easy to search for “cheap psychics near me” on your smartphone or computer and get good leads to affordable psychics.
And when we say “cheap,” we don’t mean you’ll have to compromise on quality. To help you stick to your budget, we’ll explore the best sites—like Purple Garden—where you can get affordable and accurate readings. Let’s get the ball rolling!
Where to Find Cheap Psychics Online in 2025
Purple Garden - All-round best cheap psychics online ($30 off your first purchase)
Keen - Best cheap psychics for spiritual readings (5 minutes for $1)
Kasamba - Affordable psychic readings on love (50% off + 3 free minutes x 3)
Everclear - Cheap psychic readings by empaths (3 minutes free)
California Psychics - Best site for loyal customers ($1/minute readings)
Sanctuary - Best cheap psychics for astrology (5 minutes for $4.99)
Psychic Source - Best cheap psychics for medium readings ($1/minute readings)
AskNow - Affordable tarot readings (5 minutes free)
Oranum - Best cheap video readings (9.99 free credits)
1. Purple Garden - All-Around Best Cheap Psychics
Pros
Free $30 credit
Affordable phone, video, and chat readings
As low as $1.49 per minute
Wide range of specializations
Bilingual options
Cons
No free minutes
Overview
Do you need guidance in love, work, or other areas of your life? No matter what your budget is, Purple Garden offers accurate readings at different price points. Connecting with psychics is also convenient and flexible, thanks to the phone, video, or chat options.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Purple Garden
With tens of thousands of readings under their belt, many of the cheap psychics on the site bring years of expertise to the table. To pick the right one, you can easily view a psychic's reviews, experience, number of readings, and pricing.
Additionally, Purple Garden offers a user-friendly interface that allows you to select your preferred topic and price range from the get-go.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
You don’t need to spend a lot to get these readings on Purple Garden:
Love readings
Career readings
Astrology readings
Tarot readings
Psychic medium sessions
Special Deals on Purple Garden
If you’re a new customer, you’ll receive $30 worth of credit when you pay $10 on your first reading. From then on, the regular rates start at $1.49 per minute.
User Reviews
Many clients agree that Purple Garden provides excellent value for money. To illustrate, a Reddit reviewer features it as one of the most remarkable sites on r/psychicsonline [1]. Even some who haven’t tried it yet are interested in learning more about the platform, such as one Redditor on r/Psychic [2].
2. Keen - Best Cheap Psychics for Spiritual Readings
Pros
5-minute reading for only $1
2,000+ psychic professionals
Get 3 free minutes with your first reading
20+ years of experience
Experts in spiritual readings
Cons
Video sessions are not available
Overview
If you need spiritual consultations, Keen gives you the chance to call or chat with a spiritual advisor. After more than two decades in the field, it boasts one of the biggest networks with over 2,000 psychics.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Keen
The search filters make it easy to find the right psychic quickly based on criteria such as your mood, topic, reading type, advice preference, and birthday.
Additionally, the article section explains all the different types of readings. It also offers tips on how to get the most out of a psychic reading, including the best questions to ask.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
You can get the following cheap psychic readings on Keen:
Tarot card readings
Astrology readings (Western, Chinese, Vedic, Mayan)
Aura cleansing
Chakra cleansing
Numerology readings
Spiritual consultations
Fortune telling
Dream Interpretation
Special Deals on Keen
Are you a first-timer in the world of psychic readings? You just have to shell out $1 for 5 minutes. Plus, there’s a free psychic chat for the first 3 minutes during your initial reading. As for the regular prices, the rates begin at $2.59 per minute.
User Reviews
Many customers believe that Keen is worth it. On Trustpilot, for instance, someone wrote that she was impressed by the accurate predictions and great attitude of Keen psychics [3]. Nevertheless, another client realistically said that the site has its pros and cons [4].
3. Kasamba - Affordable Psychic Readings on Love
Pros
Insightful love readings
20+ years of expertise
50% discount on your first reading
Voice call and chat readings are available
Free 3-minute readings with 3 advisors
Cons
Requires a maximum of 24 hours to respond to email readings
Overview
Are you bewildered by Cupid's surprise attack? Kasamba's love psychics can save the day. After all, these advisors have provided love readings for over two decades to help those heartbroken by the loss of a loved one or love prospect.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Kasamba
Kasamba has a diverse range of psychic advisors specializing in fields other than love readings. Finding the perfect psychic advisor for your needs is easy. Just select the type of reading you want from the main menu.
Within seconds, you'll be presented with various psychic profiles that detail their specialties, experience, qualifications, and customer feedback.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
You’ll find various cheap psychics who are experts in categories like;
Tarot readings
Crystal readings
Fortune Telling
Rune readings
Aura readings
Astrology readings
Numerology readings
Mediumship
Dream analysis
Past life readings
Special Deals on Kasamba
Kasamba offers a Best Match Guarantee, which lets you enjoy 3 free chat minutes with 3 psychics. Better yet, you’ll get 50% off on your first reading while the regular rates start at just $1.99.
User Reviews
Lovestruck fans often think Kasamba offers great value for the buck. For example, one customer described the readings as consistent in his Trustpilot review [5]. While another customer felt the site concentrated too much on love, those with romantic concerns find this is a perk [6].
4. Everclear - Cheap Psychic Readings by Empaths
Pros
Empaths are attuned to emotions
3 free minutes
Carefully screened psychics
Lifescopes via email
$25 refund guarantee
Cons
Limited search filters
Overview
Wish you could talk to someone who understands you in a deeper way? Everclear features empaths who can do compassionate readings. After all, they are more perceptive and sensitive to the feelings of others.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Everclear
Everclear's search tool is not as robust as its competitors, but you can still perform simple searches based on ratings and availability of the reader.
Furthermore, you may sign up for lifescopes to receive weekly personalized inspiration and guidance in your email inbox.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
It’s possible to get the following budget-friendly readings on Everclear:
Empath readings
Tarot cards
Astrology readings
Love readings
Spiritual and manifestation readings
Special Deals on Everclear
One of the perks of new customers is 3 free minutes from Everclear. Moreover, the regular prices begin at $2.99 per minute.
User Reviews
Lots of clients are happy with Everclear. For example, a Trustpilot reviewer expressed appreciation for the stellar, in-depth advice the psychic gave her [7]. While a Redditor on r/PsychicServices isn’t updated on the platform’s current services, he did describe it as amazing [8].
5. California Psychics - Best Site for Loyal Customers
Pros
Perks for Karma Rewards
Begins at $1 per minute
Almost 30 years in the field
Carefully vetted advisors
20-minute deals
Cons
Lacks video readings
Overview
If you’re the stick-to-one type of customer, California Psychics gives you an incentive to remain loyal to the platform. The Karma Rewards program lets you earn points when you make purchases, and you’ll be awarded a $20 credit upon signing up.
Finding Cheap Psychics on California Psychics
To find readers on California Psychics, you can filter your search according to psychic abilities, tools, style, and reading topics.
On top of the free horoscopes, there are also blog posts on a variety of psychic matters that enable you to prepare for your reading.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
Here are some examples of the readings you can get on California Psychics:
Numerology readings
Astrology readings
Tarot card sessions
Runes analysis
Oracle card readings
Special Deals on California Psychics
There are 3 kinds of intro packages for new clients, with the most affordable one starting at $1 per minute. While the regular rates begin at $5 per minute, you can get more value for your payments, thanks to Karma Rewards.
User Reviews
Many users give California Psychics a virtual thumbs up. In one Trustpilot post, someone raved about the seriously talented readers on the platform [9]. While another user noted experiencing occasional glitches, he did acknowledge that the support team was helpful during such situations [10].
6. Sanctuary - Best Cheap Psychics for Astrology
Pros
Astrology experts
Chat or phone readings
$4.99 for 5 minutes
Detailed schedules of readers
Day-to-day horoscopes
Cons
You can’t do video readings
Overview
Wondering how the stars mirror your journey? Sanctuary helps you understand the signs of the heavens through astrology readings. There are also free daily horoscopes, which you can access through the mobile app on the go.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Sanctuary
While Sanctuary's search tool is simpler than similar sites, you can find readers based on category, number of readings, and prices.
With slightly over 100 psychics, Sanctuary has a relatively smaller pool of advisors, but they do cover a decent range of specializations.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
These are some of the types of readings you can try on Sanctuary:
Astrology readings
Past life analysis
Energy healing
Human design readings
Tarot readings
Special Deals on Sanctuary
First-time customers just need to pay $4.99 for the first 5 minutes. The regular rates begin at slightly more than $3.
User Reviews
Some customers recommend Sanctuary, including a Redditor on r/astrology who called it a decent astrology app [11]. While some folks online have admitted to not trying it yet, someone one user showed interest in it in a different r/astrology thread [12].
7. Psychic Source - Best Cheap Psychics for Mediums Readings
Pros
35+ years in the field
Chat, video, and phone readings from cheap psychics
Excellent readings from mediums
10, 20, or 30-minute packages at $1 per minute
Cons
Relatively smaller network
Overview
Boasting over three decades under its belt, Psychic Source is the oldest site in our roundup. As a testament to its vast experience, its team of exceptional mediums may help you establish a connection with a loved one on the other side.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Psychic Source
Out of the hundreds of advisors, the "Find a Psychic" tool allows you to select a reader according to your favorite topic, psychic type, tools, and reading styles.
While Psychic Source has fewer psychics compared to some platforms, it compensates for it by offering quality services.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
You can get the following readings from cheap psychics on Psychic Source:
Numerology readings
Medium readings
Energy work
Dream analysis
Astrology consultations
Angel card readings
Past life readings
Spiritual consultations
Tarot card readings
Special Deals on Psychic Source
Psychic Source offers new customers $1-per-minute deals, with options for 10, 20, and 30-minute packages. Moreover, the usual rates begin as low as $0.99 each minute.
User Reviews
Some clients are convinced that Psychic Source provides great deals. To illustrate, a Trustpilot user shared how she felt that the reader understood her right away [13]. One user mentioned having a miscommunication issue with the reader but still had a generally positive view of the advisor [14].
8. AskNow - Affordable Tarot Readings
Pros
Simple-to-use search filter
$1 per minute discounts
18 years of expertise
5 free Master minutes
Excellent online tarot readings
Cons
Limited satisfaction guarantee
Overview
Curious to know what the cards are saying about your destiny? AskNow’s dedicated tarot specialists can guide you in areas such as career, finances, love, and family matters.
Finding Cheap Psychics on AskNow
AskNow has categorized its psychic readers into three groups according to their skills and pricing: Top-Rated, Elite, and Master Advisors.
The platform showcases an easy-to-operate search filter that efficiently helps you pick a psychic advisor based on type, price, category, and preferred reading method (phone or online chat).
Cheap Phone Psychic Readings Available
AskNow’s cheap psychics offer the following affordable psychic readings:
Tarot card readings
Past life readings
Spiritual readings
Numerology
Dream analysis
Astrology readings
Special Deals on AskNow
AskNow provides affordable readings in packages of 10 and 20 minutes for new clients, starting at only $1 per minute. Plus, there’s a bonus of 5 free Master minutes. As for the normal rates, these begin at $6.99 per minute.
User Reviews
Several clients appreciate AskNow's psychic services, with one Trustpilot reviewer describing her first reading as “accurate,” to her surprise [15]. One user found the signup process tedious, but not everyone felt that way [16].
9. Oranum - Best Cheap Video Readings
Pros
Multilingual psychics
Live chat room
Detailed search filters
Dynamic video readings
9.99 credits for new clients
Cons
Not everyone is comfortable with video sessions
Overview
While Oranum is relatively new compared to its competitors, it has carved a niche for itself by providing great video readings for over a decade. In the free live chat room, you can even ask a single question that a live advisor will respond to in real time at no extra charge.
Finding Cheap Psychics on Oranum
Oranum has a well-organized filter that lets you search for psychics according to the topic, specialization category, years of experience, price, and session type.
You can also jump into a video call by clicking on the thumbnail photo of readers whose profiles indicate they are live by a green circle located at the lower left corner.
Cheap Psychic Readings Available
If you want to video chat with Oranum psychics, cheap readings like these are accessible on the site:
Spirit guides
Fortune telling
Sound baths
Numerology readings
Clairvoyant readings
Pet readings
Astrology
Dream interpretation
Tarot readings
Special Deals on Oranum
Once you register an account and deposit funds with Oranum, the platform will award you free site credits worth $9.99. As for the regular rates, these begin as low as $0.98 per minute.
User Reviews
Oranum has received approval and endorsements from some customers online. One of them is a Trustpilot reviewer who thought her advisor was amazing [17]. While another user observed there were relatively few psychics, she did acknowledge that her reader was okay and sometimes accurate [18].
Best Cheap Psychics - Our Selection Process
A lot of folks find online psychic readings helpful. However, some find them to be too costly. Given these factors, we set standards to evaluate and rank the sites where you can find top cheap online psychics.
Reputation
First, we considered the site's experience. Many years of experience—such as between 10 and 30 years old—suggests that a platform has established a strong reputation in the online psychic world.
Secondly, we looked at customer reviews and determined if the average review for a psychic on the site was between 4 and 5 stars. This indicates that a lot of customers have a high opinion of the platform.
Screening
It is essential for platforms offering cheap psychic readings to screen each reader they hire diligently.
The best online psychic reading sites make it clear through their FAQs page or “About” mission statements that they follow this practice.
Discounts and Free Minutes
After reviewing several sites, we found that the standard prices for cheap online psychic readings ranged from $0.99 to $4.99 per minute.
Additionally, many of these sites offer free-minute deals for new customers. This can help clients choose from the best psychics and save on reading costs.
Quality
We believe that recommending a website solely based on its low price is not sensible. On the other hand, if something is both affordable and of good quality, that’s a great deal.
When selecting our top picks, we considered each website's expertise, range of psychic services, and customer feedback.
Tips on How to Find Cheap Psychics Online
Keep in mind the following tips when searching for cheap psychics.
What Is Your Question?
Finding a psychic who specializes in the area you're curious about is crucial to getting the most accurate reading.
For instance, if you're seeking insights about love, it's wise to consider only readers with a solid reputation and positive customer feedback in that category. And if you’re interested in connecting with people who are far away from your realm or physical location, you may consult clairvoyants who specialize in remote viewing.
Why Do You Want a Psychic Reading?
Be clear about what you wish to know. Do you need direction because you're uncertain? Would you like to understand more about a person or situation you're handling? Or are you seeking assurance or a conclusion to a certain endeavor?
What Type of Reading Do You Want?
What type of online psychic reading do you feel most at ease with? Some individuals prefer the physicality of tarot cards, while others prefer the spiritual essence of clairvoyants or mediums.
Certain folks like the interactivity of video or voice readings, but others lean towards the anonymity of chat sessions. Select the reading style that aligns with your personality and intuition.
What Can You Afford?
Online psychic websites usually offer their services at different prices. When looking for the best psychic reading services, choose one that can fulfill all your requirements within your budget.
Additionally, check for any free-minute deals the website offers, as these can considerably reduce the cost of a 10 to 15-minute reading.
FAQs on Cheap Psychic Readings Online
Looking for a cheap psychic reading or looking to have synonymous questions about the topic answered? Here’s what you need to know.
Are Cheap Readings Accurate?
Yes, economical readings have the potential to be accurate as long as you make sure you consult a legit psychic from a reputable site.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Cheap Readings?
Low-priced readings are obviously more friendly on the wallet, which enables you to engage longer with the psychic. On the other hand, if you’re not careful, some attractive offers from unknown sources might be too good to be true. So, again, we encourage you to connect with psychics only from trustworthy platforms.
How Do I Know if a Psychic Is Legit?
You can confirm if a psychic is legit by checking the reader’s overall rating and years of experience on his or her profile. Plus, you can read reviews written by the reader’s previous customers to learn about their real-life experiences with the psychic.
How Do I Pay the Psychic?
It’s advisable to pay the psychic through the site he or she is affiliated with; don’t wire the money directly to the reader’s personal account. This ensures that the payment is officially recorded on the site and allows you to take advantage of the satisfaction guarantee if the platform offers one.
What Are the Advantages of Getting a Cheap Phone Psychic Reading?
Getting a cheap phone psychic reading offers you the benefits of convenience and flexibility. You can call a psychic anytime, anywhere, based on your schedule and budget.
How Much Do Cheap Phone Psychics Charge per Minute?
How much is a psychic reading? Cheap psychics who offer phone readings typically charge between $0.99 and $4.99 per minute, depending on the website they are affiliated with. If you are a new customer, you can find deals that reduce the cost to as little as $1 a minute or even get a free psychic reading between 3 to 5 minutes long.
When Should I Call a Cheap Psychic Hotline for Guidance?
If you need help solving a problem, consider seeking guidance from a reliable psychic site like Purple Garden. The advice of readers can also be enlightening if you desire clarity about your life path or need insights while making major decisions.
What Top Qualities Should a Good Psychic Reader Have?
Apart from having psychic abilities, good readers must be insightful, offering a valuable perspective to others. They should be compassionate so they can address others’ problems without judgment. Great advisors must be honest and ready to tell the truth to customers. Finally, they should have spiritual detachment to view a customer's situation objectively.
Best Cheap Psychics Online - Wrapping Up
Getting a reading from cheap psychics gives you the chance to receive guidance without burning a hole in your wallet.
We found that Purple Garden is the best option among platforms offering cheap online psychics. It has an extensive network of cheap psychics, while the offer of $30 off your first reading is hard to beat.
Kasamba is a close second. If you're a new customer, you'll receive a 50% discount and an additional 3 minutes for free with 3 psychics.
No matter which site you pick, we wish you a budget-friendly and enlightening psychic reading experience!
