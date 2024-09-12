OutlookHub

Buying Gmail Accounts For Your Business – What You Should Know?

Learn about the benefits and considerations of buying Gmail accounts for your business. Discover how to use Gmail accounts for marketing, automation, and productivity, and find trusted vendors to purchase from.

Gmail is hands down the most popular email service out there. With an active user base of 1.8 billion people, it has completely dominated the market. Gmail is used everywhere, from schools to colleges and corporates to businesses. With the help of this service, you can easily send and receive emails any time you like.

The rapid development of digital platforms has given Gmail a new meaning. This is one reason businesses and marketers use multiple Gmail accounts. They buy Gmail accounts instead of creating new ones so they can reap the benefits.

Understanding The Popularity Of Gmail Accounts

One of the primary reasons people purchase Gmail accounts is that they are easy to use. The user-friendly interface makes sending and receiving emails easier for non-tech users.

In addition, Gmail has excellent security features that keep your account safe from online threats like hacking, spamming, etc. Another good thing is that you can integrate Gmail with a wide range of Google services like Google Calendar, Google Drive, and YouTube. You can also use Show Spotlight to search your emails in Gmail for convenience.

Benefits Of Gmail

Before you buy Google accounts, it is worth learning about the benefits involved. The primary benefits include the following:

Free To Use

The best thing about Gmail is that it is free to use. You can send 100-500 emails daily without paying a single dime. Plus, you can manage it with the help of OutlookHub.

Reliability

Gmail is the fastest email service out there. With this service, you can send and receive emails within seconds without interruption. No wonder marketers consider it a crucial part of their digital strategy.

Easy Integration

You can easily integrate Gmail with other Google services like Meet, Drive, and Calendar, which is a great way to boost productivity and collaboration.

Reasons To Buy Gmail Accounts

In Digital Marketing, email is considered one of the best ways to reach clients and customers. This is why brands and marketers use multiple Gmail accounts to reach more people at once.

However, instead of creating new Gmail accounts, they buy them. Creating Gmail accounts takes time and includes limitations like phone number verification. Plus, you can get Gmail accounts for sale and save more on your purchase.

On the other hand, buying Gmail accounts doesn’t involve these issues. Plus, it helps you to overcome IP address restrictions. Due to these reasons, businesses and marketers buy Gmail accounts cheap.

Services That Offers Free Plans With Google Sign-Up

Now, let’s discuss the services that offer free plans with Google sign-up. Check out the list below.

IFTTT

Start the list with IFTTT (If This Then That), one of the best free automation services out there. This service can be integrated with more than 600 apps and devices. Signing up with your Gmail account allows you to create automated workflows between Gmail and other services.

Zapier

Next, we have Zapier, which offers free automation services and helps you connect with over 3,000 apps. All you need to do is sign up using your Gmail account, and it will automate your tasks between Gmail and other apps.

RapidAPI

When you sign up on RapidAPI with your Gmail account, you receive free credits for API usage. This allows users to access a large collection of APIs and API calls per month, which is undoubtedly great for developers, especially those who want to test and integrate APIs into their applications.

BrowserStack

With BrowserStack, you get access to free remote device automation to test your websites and mobiles across different devices and browsers. After you complete the sign-up process, you get free access for 30 minutes every month. This way, you can ensure that your applications are compatible and functioning correctly on different platforms.

Firebase

By signing up on Firebase, you can use your Android device on Firebase Device Farm. Sign up using your Gmail account to get 60 minutes of testing per day. This service helps identify and fix issues that appear only on specific hardware configurations.

YouTube API

With the help of your Gmail account, you can claim YouTube API for data extraction and analysis. So, the YouTube Data API offers up to 10,000 free daily units. You can use this to gather insights into video performance, manage playlists, and automate tasks like video uploads and channel updates.

Slack

Signing up on Slack with your Gmail account has many advantages. It gives you access to a free tier that includes your most recent messages, 10 app integrations, and 1-to-1 video calls.

Trello

With Trello’s free plan, you can enjoy unlimited boards, cards, and lists. Additionally, it gives you access to 10 team boards and 1 Power-Up per board, which is great for project management and organization.

Canva

For free design templates and tools, you can rely on Canva. Once you sign up using your Gmail account, you can access over 8,000 templates, photos and graphics for free. It cannot be denied that this feature is great for creating marketing materials and social media posts.

Asana

Next, we have Asana, which offers basic task management features, project timelines, and team collaboration tools in its free tier. It supports up to 15 users per workspace and can be integrated with Google Drive, Slack, and more.

SurveyMonkey

With SurveyMonkey’s basic plan, you can create unlimited surveys and collect up to 100 responses per survey. You must sign up using your Gmail account to avail of these benefits.

Grammarly

You can use Grammarly to check your content's grammar, punctuation, and style errors. You should sign up with your Gmail account to make the most of this writing assistant tool.

Dropbox

You can use Dropbox’s free plan by signing up with your Gmail account. Doing so allows you to enjoy free storage space up to 2 GB for file sharing and collaboration.

Hootsuite

Those who are interested in Hootsuite can sign up on the platform using their Gmail account and avail of their free plan. The plan allows you to manage up to 3 social media profiles, schedule up to 30 posts, and perform basic analytics.

MailChimp

MailChimp has a free tier that offers 500 contacts, 3500 emails, marketing tools, and email templates. This is a great option for businesses looking to launch email marketing campaigns.

Zoom

With Zoom, you can enjoy free video conferencing for up to 100 participants. You must sign up using your Gmail account to avail of this offer. The good thing is that you can integrate your meetings with Google Calendar.

Evernote

Evernote’s free plan gives you access to note-taking, organization tools, and basic search and organization features. This makes it convenient to manage personal and professional notes.

Shopify

Shopify offers a 14-day free trial period to users who sign up with their Gmail account. After the sign-up, you can set up and customize your online store.

Weebly

When you sign up for Weebly, you can access website-building features, 500 MB of storage, and free SSL security. You can use your Gmail account to create and publish a website to make things convenient.

HubSpot

In case you didn’t know, HubSpot provides free CRM tools, including contact management, email tracking, and deal pipelines. You can use these features by signing up with your Gmail account.

Buffer

Once you sign up on Buffer, you can enjoy its free plan to schedule up to 10 posts for 3 social media accounts. By using your Gmail account, you can make the sign-up process easy.

Google APIs With A Google Account

The best thing about having a Google account is that it gives you access to a large collection of APIs that can help enhance your applications and services. For instance, you can integrate YouTube functionalities into your apps using the YouTube API. Similarly, the Google Maps API gives you access to robust location and mapping services.

Free VPS On Google Cloud Console

You can still access a free Linux VPS on Google Cloud Console with your Gmail account, even if you don't have a free tier. The best thing about this VPS is that it offers 12+ GB of RAM, perfect for running demanding applications. As for developers, they can use this free resource to test and deploy applications and automate repetitive tasks.

Firebase Device Farm

With your Google account, you can access Firebase Device Farm for free. This is great for developers as it allows them to test their applications on real devices without paying a penny.  Since developers can access a wide range of devices, it becomes easier to check if their apps are compatible with various hardware configurations and operating system versions.

How To Use A Google Account To Mine Cryptocurrency?

Mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have become extremely common these days. People interested in cryptocurrency trading are always looking for new ways to mine crypto coins.

Unlike a few years ago, you can now mine cryptocurrency directly on your smartphone. This has been possible because mobile miner apps allow you to mine cryptocurrency without a complex setup.

Speaking of which, you must have a valid Gmail account to mine cryptocurrency on your phone. When you install a mobile miner app, you must verify your details for security reasons. In this case, you must provide your email address so the app can send the verification email to your mailbox.

How To Use A Google Account To Claim 100 Minutes Of Browser Automation Across The World?

Browser automation is crucial for your business as it allows you to interact with portals, websites, and other browser-based apps and conduct your business. The good news is that you can use your Gmail account to claim 100 minutes of browser automation worldwide. You only need to use a browser automation tool and access Gmail through your code.

After you enter your login credentials, it will automatically carry out actions like reading messages, sending emails, etc. Additionally, it allows you to manage your inbox directly from the browser interface. But for this, you must enable the Gmail API in your Google account settings. Once done, it will give you access to your email data.

How To Use A Google Account To Claim Real Android Device Automation?

You can use your Gmail account to automate various tasks on your Android phone. This can be done with the help of built-in tools and scripts.

Automating your Android device with your Gmail account offers plenty of benefits. For instance, it allows you to schedule emails and use labels, filters, canned responses, and more. You can also use Google Apps Script to automate advanced tasks like snoozing emails, deleting emails after a certain period, and more. Once you enable Gmail templates, it will automatically hide promotional emails, move emails to a folder, or forward emails to others.

Because of these reasons, claiming real Android device automation with your Gmail account is so beneficial.

How To Use A Google Account To Get Traffic From Google Search?

To put it in simple words, you cannot directly generate traffic from Google Search using your Gmail account. However, you can surely leverage your Gmail account to build and use an email list for marketing purposes.

Once you have an email list ready, you can use it to send engaging and relevant content to customers, driving more traffic to your site. You can use your Gmail account for email marketing and boost your brand’s visibility on Google search results. This is a great way to make your website more appealing to customers.

Things To Consider Before Buying Gmail Accounts

Before you buy a Gmail account, make sure to consider the following factors:

Quality and Security

When buying Gmail accounts, it is important to choose a reputable vendor. This will prevent you from buying risky or compromised accounts.

Account Verification and Maintenance

To maintain the integrity of the Gmail accounts you buy, you should verify and update them regularly and ensure that they comply with Google's service terms.

Where To Buy Gmail Accounts?

You should choose the best sites to buy Gmail accounts. In this case, you can rely on BuyAccounts24.com, a reputable vendor. Users highly recommend this site because it offers recovery verification with Gmail accounts.

Benefits of Buying a Gmail Account From BuyAccounts24.com?

Buying Gmail accounts from BuyAccounts24.com offers several benefits. It is one of the trusted places to buy valid Gmail accounts. The key benefits of choosing BuyAccounts24.com include the following:

Trusted Vendor

BuyAccounts24.com is a trusted vendor when it comes to purchasing Gmail accounts. As a direct supplier of Gmail accounts, they provide valid Gmail accounts that can be used for marketing purposes. In short, BuyAccounts24.com is a reliable source for buying Gmail accounts.

Detailed Account Information

When you buy Gmail accounts from BuyAccounts24.com, you receive complete account details, including passwords and recovery emails. This gives you full control over your Gmail accounts at all times. Also, you can access your Gmail accounts whenever needed.

Verified Accounts

Another good thing about BuyAccounts24.com is that they offer verified recovery emails and passwords. This ensures that the accounts are safe to access and use, which is why marketers prefer BuyAccounts24.com over other services.

Real Android Devices

An important thing about BuyAccounts24.com is that it uses real Android devices to create Gmail accounts. We mean that they create Gmail accounts in various locations to ensure authenticity. As a result, you can use these accounts without any hassles.

Unique IP Addresses

One of the many good things about BuyAccounts24.com is that they provide Gmail accounts with unique IP addresses. This is done to enhance account security and authenticity of the Gmail accounts. Not only that, but it also reduces the risk of the accounts getting flagged. As a result, you are less likely to encounter issues when using these accounts.

Full Value For Your Money

With BuyAccounts24.com, you can get full value for your money. They provide authentic Gmail accounts so you can use them without worries or complications.

Final Words

Buying Gmail accounts is indeed beneficial for marketers and businesses. However, ensuring you get it from a reliable and trusted vendor is important. You should choose a vendor to buy Gmail accounts only if you are satisfied with them. If not, you can look for other vendors and sources on the market.

