Brewing Up Benefits: A Deep Dive Into The World Of Mushroom Coffee

Coffee, the beloved beverage that fuels mornings and powers productivity, is getting a trendy upgrade: Mushrooms. Mushroom coffee is organic coffee with different types of mushrooms that have various properties; it is associated with multiple benefits beyond the caffeine boost. However, with so many available options out there, it becomes a question of defining what constitutes the ‘best’ mushroom coffee. Now that we know what to expect from mushroom coffee let’s dig deeper into the specifics: the advantages, the most common types, and things to consider before brewing.

The Rise of Functional Coffee:

Mushroom coffee fits within a rising subcategory of functional coffee, coffee that includes additional compounds for the attainment of certain health targets. As these fungi contain bioactive compounds, they are viewed as a tool to be used to improve concentration and establish immune responses, which can be linked with stress relief.

Popular Mushroom Varieties in Coffee:

The most common mushroom varieties used in coffee include:

Lion's Mane: Grown famous for its effects on the brain it’s said to boost memory, focus, and, more notably, Nerve Growth Factor (NGF).

Chaga: This adaptogenic mushroom can also enhance the body’s immune system response, as well as offer antioxidant functions.

Cordyceps: Cordyceps is considered one of the most effective Oriental herbs focused on replenishment of the physical stamina necessary for sportsmen and weight lifters.

Reishi: It is one of the most popular adaptogenic mushrooms, which is used for its relaxant effect to calm the nerves.

Best Coffee Brands in the Market:

ORGFUN Premium Mushroom Coffee: Boasting the addition of 7 different types of mushrooms combined with Arabica coffee, this gourmet mushroom coffee blend is all for premium taste. The brand claims to be offering Vegan, non-GMO, 100% natural, and ethically sourced products.



Kalba Mushroom Infused Ground Coffee: This organic Arabica ground coffee is tender with a fine blend while possessing a low caffeine content as well. The flavor includes Mushroom extracts such as Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Turkey Tail; while the Black Seed powder benefits cognitive function, immunity, antioxidants, the skin, hair, and the heart for better coffee nutrition.

ShroomDNA Mushroom Coffee: Blended with Lion’s mane and Chaga this brand is a viral coffee brand on the internet. With their organic, vegan, and no-added sugar coffee, the contents of their products are simple and tasteful.

Jibby Mushroom Coffee: The coffee concentrate is a mix of Collagen protein, Arabica coffee, Lion’s mane, and superfood mushrooms. The unsweetened beverage mixture is a recipe for a detox mushroom coffee which is made for improved hair growth, mood elevation, improved brain and gut health.

Orgnisulmte Premium Mushroom Coffee: This is a light to medium roast coffee made from beans sourced from the famous Colombian region and combined with seven types of superfoods: chaga, maitake, turkey tail, cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, shiitake. It contains 40mg caffeine and 40% mushrooms which help in increasing mental alertness and creativity without causing nervousness and is free from soy, dairy, and gluten.

The Final Sip:

Mushroom coffee is one thing that one may consider as a way to boost the ordinary coffee experience. It is definitely something that one can try out for better health with the added bonus of the different flavors that come with the product. However, let it be noted that science is still evolving and it is always better to opt for the best quality ingredients. It is advised that you consult your doctor if you have any health issues.