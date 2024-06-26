Bitcoin Down By Another 4% In 24 Hours While Meme Coin Presales Push Through Milestones

The crypto market is currently in a chokehold as all major coins are trading in red this week. Bitcoin, the market’s most famous coin, is also taking significant hits and is trading way below the usual standard.
At the time of writing it has a value of $62.3k and many experts predict that its price could even plummet to the $60k mark if this trend continues.
However, experts are still optimistic as these new presales are promising 100x returns – PlayDoge ($PLAY), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) and Sealana ($SEAL). They’re all making headlines with their amazing achievements.
Let’s take a closer below.
Bitcoin is Struggling To Bounce Back – Investors Turn to The Meme Coin Market
Bitcoin is leaving many investors panicking as the recent decline has been steady. In the past 7 days, its price has dropped by 4.8%, making it a not-so-great option among traders.
A couple of reasons are for this BTC downfall. First, Binance has been fined $2.2 million for AML Violations in India hurting the market. This is the largest crypto exchange so it isn’t surprising that this affected all coin prices. This compensatory measure was imposed due to Binance not following the country’s money laundering law.
In other news, the biggest Turkish crypto exchange was hacked. BtcTurk is estimating that approximately 50 million euros were stolen in the attacks. This is a shock both to Turkish crypto holders, as well as the complete crypto market.
With all these events happening, leading industry sources suggest tapping into the new presale projects that are emerging. In fact, the presales of PlayDoge ($PLAY), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) and Sealana ($SEAL).
Below, we’ll check each token separately.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is Capturing the Play2Earn Sector By Storm With Its New Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is the new crypto project featuring a new mobile game set to release post-launch. The game is a modern remake of the classic 90s hit, Tamagotchi Pets.
Like in the original game, you will need to take care of your virtual pet by regularly feeding him, playing with him, and completing mini-games. For those activities, you will get rewarded with $PLAY tokens.
Also, there is a leaderboard system where only the best players get additional token rewards. Top players receive additional token rewards, boosting a sense of competition and encouraging regular engagement.
The presale has made significant milestones and is currently looking at $5 million in sales. You can get $PLAY on the official website for $0.00512, so make sure to get it before the next price increase.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Represents The First Meme Coin With Its Own Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the first ever meme coin that operates on a new blockchain, specifically designed for this project. It features a solution to scalability issues that Ethereum had with its Layer-2 solution.
The ongoing presale started just days ago and is already at nearly the $500k mark. At the price of $0.008032 per $PEPU token, this is a considerable deal, being that the price will only just rise.
Pepe blockchain has significantly lower fees and higher volume capacity, also it is the first meme project to have its own blockchain, making $PEPU stand out from the sea of similar coins. It is also advertised as 100x faster than Ethereum, making it an interesting option for all traders.
WienerAI ($WAI) Combines Crypto With Artificial Intelligence – Attracting a Broader Investor Array
WienerAI ($WAI) is the next-in-line dog-themed meme coin that aims to revolutionize the crypto market. As a matter of fact, it features an AI trading bot which is significantly setting the standards in the crypto community.
The AI Bot functions as a virtual assistant, making easier trades and more predictable market outcomes. The design is very user-friendly which is a good option for both veteran and beginner traders who are just entering the market.
Currently, in the presale phase, you can get $WAI for $0.000721 each, and with the presale already standing at $6.3 million, this price is surely going to increase very soon. Only $200k is needed for the next presale phase, something that is going to be achieved very soon.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Rewards Users For Promoting the Project – Also Features Multiple Blockchain Interoperability
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a multi-chain token that has amazing incentives for users who share and create content related to this project. You get rewarded points, which later can be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens.
Also, it has multiple blockchain technologies, reaping all the pros of several blockchains. Its primary network is Base, but you can get $DAWGZ with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.
The presale is already massively successful with $2 million raised at the time of writing.
Tokenomics for Base Dawgz also make this a promising presale as out of the 8.45 total tokens: 20% is for the presale, 20% for staking, 20% for liquidity, 15% for marketing, 15% for $DAWGZ rewards, and 10% for listings.
Sealana ($SEAL) Captures the Iconic South Park Character’s Looks With Its Mascot
Sealana ($SEAL) is the newest project to emerge from the Solana sea. It features a quirky and familiar mascot that draws massive inspiration from South Park’s Gamer Guy from the World of Warcraft episode.
This project includes a fair market entry price of $0.022 per $SEAL and this approach aims to attract a broader array of investors, being that this price will surge massively post-launch.
Additionally, it has a simple ‘’Send-to-wallet’’ style presale where you can get $SEAL with direct SOL transfers, making it accessible to new investors also.
The presale ends in less than two days, and with more than $5 million raised it is a must-have for all investors who are looking to get on board early.
Conclusion
The crypto market bull run is causing havoc as all coins have plummeted massively in value this past week.
This turn of events has increased the insecurities that all investors have further added to the indecisiveness of whether you should buy coins now or not.
However, there is still massive profit potential. In fact, leading industry sources suggest that PlayDoge ($PLAY), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), and Sealana ($SEAL) all have the biggest ROI possibilities.
Buy them while they’re still affordable.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.