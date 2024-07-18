Best Smart Bulbs USA: Light Up Your Home With Top Brands & Features

When it comes to decor, smart bulbs are an excellent choice for lighting in a smart house. Technology has come a long way; we are referring to smart bulbs here. Smart bulbs can be controlled through mobile apps or voice commands, are budget-friendly, and can change the colour and warmth according to your comfort, etc. Also, smart bulbs save more energy, than normal fluorescent bulbs. This article will explore the best smart bulbs used in the USA.

Best Smart Bulbs in the US:

Sengled

If you are looking for the best bulb option for your smart home, then here is the Sengled smart lighting brand that offers simple set-up and operations. They offer options like color-changing bulbs and filament-style bulbs with eco-friendly alternatives. Also, they provide energy-efficient LED technology, voice control from anywhere, and hub-free control for Bluetooth and other wi-fi models.

Pros and cons

Pros: Voice control compatibility, varieties in bulbs (colour-changing bulb, filament bulbs, vintage bulbs), etc

Cons: connection issue, limited color option, etc.

Kasa Smart by TP Link

For smart home decor, Kasa Smart from TP-Link is a user-friendly choice as it offers adjustable brightness and temperature, easily connects with your wi-fi, and even works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Also, you can schedule lights to turn on at sunrise or dim during movie evenings to feel the vibe. Kasa is an affordable and versatile option for establishing a convenient and safe smart home.

Pros and cons:

Pros: Scheduling and remote control via the Kasa app, affordability, etc

Cons: App dependence, security risk, limited colour options, etc.

C by GE (now Cync)

If you are valuing your money and seeking something to invest in the best smart light bulbs for your home, then here is the GE Cync smart bulb that provides a dimming option, voice control, colour control, and scheduling option with a customizable lightning scene in the smart bulb. They support speech assistance and are simple to use. Cync offers a decent foundation for smart lighting at a reasonable cost.

Pros and cons:

Pros: Voice control compatibility, affordability, etc

Cons: No thread support, limited automation features, etc.

Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is known for its creative and visually appealing designs in smart bulbs. They offer voice control with Alexa, the Apple Home Kit, and Google Assistant. They provide you with an immersive lighting experience with smooth management and customization through the mobile app. Nanoleaf offers a unique and interactive approach with features like customizable white and RGB colors, LED technology, and extensive scheduling making it an ideal choice for smart bulbs.

Pros and cons:

Pros: Stunning visual experience, offering unique features like touch control, etc

Cons: Installation can be time-consuming, expensive, etc.

Cree Smart Bulb

Cree Smart bulbs offer consistent performance with colour and lighting options. They provide an easy set-up process, including Bluetooth pairing and wi-fi settings. Cree has a strong structure, longevity, and energy efficiency, making it a reliable choice when it comes to light sections. Cree comes in two types: tunable white and color-changing. They also prioritize energy efficiency to ensure long-term use and cheaper electricity expenses.

Pros and cons

Pros: High-lumen output (for better brightness), long lifespan, etc

Cons: Potential set-up issues, bulkier designs, etc

Factors to consider:

Important things you should keep in mind:

Connectivity: Smart bulb communication using various protocols, either wifi or Bluetooth.

Wifi: This provides a more streamlined network, but it might put a burden on you if too many smart devices are connected.

Bluetooth: Simple to set up but maybe not compatible with smart speakers.

Color and temperature options: Consider whether you require a bulb with variable white temperatures or full-colour capabilities. Usually, warm white light is used for cosy spaces and color-changing bulbs for wider change.

Brightness: Look for higher lumen and not watts. Choose according to room size and ambience.

App functionality: Look for apps with intuitive interfaces, reliable connectivity, and advanced features such as scheduling, grouping, and scene creation.

Security: Choose those smart bulbs that provide strong encryption to protect your smart home network.

Choosing smart bulbs according to your preferences and choice considering everything in mind. Create the perfect ambience, and enjoy the vibe with the smart bulbs. When choosing smart bulbs, consider connectivity, compatibility, color and temperature options, brightness, energy economy, app functionality, and other features to make an informed decision and improve your smart home experience.