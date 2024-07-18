OutlookHub

Best Pool Floats In The USA: A Splash Of Fun And Relaxation

Starting from huge water unicorns to small water rafts, pool floats have all types of structures ranging from children to the adult customers. So, here is the exploration of pool floats in the USA along with some of the popular brands and the happiness which they add to the recreational activities during the summer season.

Best Pool Floats In The USA: A Splash Of Fun And Relaxation
Imagine the feeling every time summer comes, and the easiest and most comfortable way to escape the scorching heat is to swim. To complete this tradition, many Americans now find that pool floaties are a necessity. Of course these cheerful and buoyant floaters are not only a comfortable way to float in water but also give a color and taste of fun to the pool's environment. Starting from huge water unicorns to small water rafts, pool floats have all types of structures ranging from children to the adult customers. So, here is the exploration of pool floats in the USA along with some of the popular brands and the happiness which they add to the recreational activities during the summer season.

Trends of Pool Floats

Swim rings can be said to be a classic swimwear accessory that has been around for a long time although they have become popular recently. This has been contributed by social media where many YouTubers and celebrities are seen posing on oversized and fancy floaters. It has not only increased the sales but it has also got people coming up with complicated designs right from animals to touch mobiles which have got drink holders, canopies included.

Leading Brands in the Market

Several brands have emerged as leaders in the pool floaties market, each offering unique and innovative products. Let's take a closer look at a few of them

1. Intex

Intex
Intex is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to pool accessories. They offer a wide range of floaties, from basic inflatable mats to elaborate island floats that can accommodate multiple people. Intex floaties are known for their durability and affordability, making them a popular choice for families.

2. Swimline

Swimline
Swimline specializes in creative and fun pool floats that appeal to both kids and adults. Their product line includes everything from giant pizza slices to realistic-looking sea creatures. Swimline is also known for their high-quality materials, ensuring that their floats can withstand plenty of summer fun.

3. BigMouth Inc.

BigMouth
BigMouth Inc. has gained a reputation for their quirky and humorous floatie designs. From giant rubber ducks to enormous donut-shaped floats, their products are designed to bring a smile to anyone’s face. BigMouth Inc. floaties are perfect for those looking to make a statement at their next pool party.

4. FUNBOY

FUNBOY
For those seeking a touch of luxury, FUNBOY offers premium floaties that combine style and comfort. Their floaties are often seen in the hands of celebrities and influencers, thanks to their chic designs and high-quality construction. From elegant swans to glamorous yacht floats, FUNBOY products are perfect for those looking to elevate their poolside experience.

5. GoFloats

GoFloats
If you're looking for floaties that add a touch of humor to your pool party, GoFloats is the brand for you. They offer an array of fun and quirky designs, including giant inflatable beer pong tables, donuts, and even floating tiki bars. GoFloats products are made from premium materials to ensure they are long-lasting and can withstand the wear and tear of enthusiastic pool parties. Their unique designs and affordable prices make them a popular choice for anyone looking to add some novelty to their poolside experience. They innovate all the products in the USA. These pool floaties are friendly for children, as well as adults for usage in pools and other water bodies.

Safety Considerations

Although pool floats may be a fun thing to use, it is always good that safety is not forgotten. Here are a few tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience:Here are a few tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience:

  • Supervision - This is because sometimes children using pool floaties may end up falling in the pool, and it becomes very hard for them to get out on their own. Floaties cannot provide the skills of swimming and small children should never be left alone in the water.

  • Quality - Buy good quality floats that do not blow or puncture easily. Feel and also look at the wheels before use in order to establish if they have any signs of wearing out.

  • Proper Use - Always use the manufacturer’s guide on inflation and its general usage. When too much is blown, floaties could pop immediately while if little is blown, floaties could become unbalanced.

  • Limitations - The downsides of using pool floaties must also be noted. They are intended for recreational purposes, general leisure and mild activities, and not for any strenuous activities as well as for lifesaving purposes.

When thinking of the options for the next pool day, try the Intex, Swimline, BigMouth Inc. and FUNBOY products. And remember, while floaties are all about fun, keeping safety in mind ensures that everyone has a splashing good time. Therefore, you better get your desirable floaties on and splash in the pool during the best of sunny summer time!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

