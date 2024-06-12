Best Places For Throwing Summer Pool Parties In Delhi

Farmhouses:
Chattarpur, Delhi
Address: Farm no 5, Dera Mandi Rd, Dera Mandi Retreat, Dera Village, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074
For some peace amidst the noise, come to The Banyan Farm and leave it all outside. A soothing green landscape envelopes a property leaving a serene setting for your pool party. Their clean and well-kept pool is perfect for a lazy afternoon with guests, which offers plenty of room for swimming and splashing. If you are not including some water cooling in your activities then you can always go to their game room where you can find multiple indoor games like foosball, table tennis, and board games which provide gaming for everyone.
On the outskirts of Delhi, you can get a tranquil atmosphere for a pool party at Rosewood Farm. The quietness and tranquil setting add to the sense of privacy, making it easy for you to have a relaxing time with your guests. The sparkling pool is the best place for swimming and running around, and there is enough area to set up sun beds and relax under the summer breeze. It includes a dedicated barbecue area that allows you to grill burgers, hotdogs, or kebabs to capture that juicy yummy flavor to make your poolside meal complete.
This farmhouse is a fantastic option for a budget-friendly pool party. Their decent-sized pool is perfect for a medium-sized gathering, allowing everyone to cool down and have some fun in the water. Changing rooms are available for added convenience, and the farmhouse staff can be hired for an additional fee to help with setting up the party area, arranging furniture, and cleaning up afterward, ensuring you can focus on enjoying yourself with your guests.
Get that royal feel at HM Royal Farm. The uniquely styled property offers a large pool area with spacey loungers and umbrellas. They have a beautiful pool that is great for swimming laps or simply cooling off. The specialty that particularly catches the attention is the bar located next to the pool. Imagine your guests chilling with drinks like mojitos or margaritas as they go down the water and experience the lively atmosphere. For sure this will elevate your pool party to another level.
Hotels:
North Delhi
Here, you can have a rooftop pool with a great panoramic view of the city skyline, which is perfect for a chic pool party. Paint a picture of the golden rays of the setting sun painting the cityscape as you celebrate with your guests, enjoying a cold drink. The poolside DJ can be a great addition to your party, playing the best hits that will keep the energy up and the mood going until your event comes to a close.
Mayur Vihar
Fulfill your desire for luxury at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar. Those who prefer to relax or have fun in the sun can do so by the pool area with comfortable loungers, plush pool towels, and attentive poolside service. Once you are hungry from a good workout in the pool, try their all-you-can-buffet offerings, which bring together many cuisines and all your guests will be stuffed and happy.
New Delhi Hotel
Enjoy a generous splash of style and class at The Park New Delhi Hotel. This hotel delivers a fashionable pool area with a bar, cabanas, and a peaceful garden. This makes the pool area versatile – it’s perfect for a formal gathering as well as for swimming and lounging. Their poolside bar would be the place to go to for refreshing cocktails and light bites while the cabanas will be a shady retreat from the sun.
New Delhi
Indulge yourself in unsurpassable opulence at The Imperial, New Delhi. This iconic hotel features a brilliant pool design as well as excellent service leading to a splendid pool party atmosphere. The Classy pool offers a perfect opportunity for both swimming laps and just lying underneath the sun. An impeccable poolside service caters to every need you may have, ranging from a refreshing drink to a comfortable pool lounger. Their curated poolside menus offer a multitude of mouth-watering food and drink options that can be customized to meet your party guests' desires.
Other Options:
Address: Hanuman Road Area, Sansad Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
If you are looking for a pool environment that is full of life and color, Aqua Park is the place for you. The bar provides a trendy and relaxed atmosphere that is perfect for enjoying a live music gig or a DJ show. Their big cocktail menu has both traditional classics and new creations to satisfy individual and group tastes. Live music, as well as DJ shows determines the fun and energetic environment which is the most promising zone for dancing all night long under the Delhi sky.
Address: National Highway – 8, near Indira Gandhi International Airport, adjoining Paradise Plaza, Avenue Bouganvillea, Rangpuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Advertisement
This hotel has a rooftop pool with spectacular city views as a venue for your pool party with incredible scenery. There is a built-in barbecue area on the rooftop, which means you can cook some delicious food outside while having a poolside feast. With various cocktails and grilled delicacies, it is a pool party that is never forgotten.
With careful planning and the perfect venue, your Delhi summer pool party is sure to be a splash!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.