Best Noise Canceling Earbuds In The USA

Bose is famous for its noise-canceling function, and the QuietComfort Earbuds II demonstrates it. They deliver top of the line sound quality and great noise isolation. The touch controls are rather convenient, and thus it becomes easier to change music or track on the go. QuietComfort Earbuds II are able to remember the six most recent devices with which the buds have been connected and lets you switch between them. For changing from one device to another, use the source button on the Bose Music app.

Bluetooth range - Up to 30 ft

Bluetooth version - 5.3

Codec - SBC and AAC

Chipset - Qualcomm® S5 Audio SoC

Price Range - 200-220 USD