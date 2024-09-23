Best Meme Coin Presales To Buy Before October's Bull Market

So, it finally happened, for the first time in over four years the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates. Interestingly they have started the cuts at 0.5% which is only the third time in history this process has begun with that percentage. It has already sparked a Bitcoin (BTC) pump and the knock-on effects will likely be felt by the whole market soon.
Major meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Pepe Coin ($PEPE) have already started to pump soon and this is no surprise. There are strong indications that a bull run in October will heavily affect the meme coin market. The sector has an amazing start to 2024 that has somewhat tailed off in the middle third of the year. However, it was always expected that there would be one more pump before 2025.
While some of the most established meme coins are performing well today we predict it will be newer tokens that thrive toward the end of the year. This has been a pattern so far this year where the new meme coin projects way out gain major projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). There are 5 presales in particular we think are going to be the stars of Q4:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz (FLOCK)
BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)
We will now give you a breakdown of each meme coin to show why we think they will feature prominently in the upcoming bull run.
Pepe Unchained- The presale grabbing headlines from all of crypto media
The number one selection on this list is number one for a reason. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is probably the most anticipated meme coin presale of 2024. In fact, it might be the most anticipated presale full stop we have had in some time. If you consume crypto coverage you have seen it discussed all over the internet and social media. So, why is this Pepe alternative so popular?
Different investors have different reasons for liking tokens. Sometimes with meme coins, it can simply be FOMO that drives popularity. That was the case with the original Pepe Coin ($PEPE) when it pumped by thousands of percent out of nowhere. The meme coin sparked so much FOMO that it caused a gold rush-like effect that saw new life breathed into the meme coin market.
However, in just a year we have seen the meme coin sector come a long way, and ironically by causing this, Pepe Coin may have also dominated its long-term future. Now meme coin investors crave utility and this is where Pepe Unchained comes in. The new meme coin project promises to take Pepe to the next level by freeing it from its Layer 1 restraints.
It will do this by building the project on top of Ethereum thus giving it its own chain and therefore unlimited future possibilities such as hosting other meme coins. It's a better option for investors too as it means less gas fees and faster transactions. There are also great staking rewards available which adds even more utility. The presale goes from strength to strength and is now closing in on $14 million raised.
Memebet Token- The future of crypto and gambling has arrived
The crypto casino industry has been booming in the last couple of years. There is no better example of its effect by studying the new online casino market. If you choose any list of new online casinos you can almost guarantee that most of them will be crypto-friendly. It has probably been the industry that has welcomed crypto the most. Now Memebet Token ($MEMBET) is ready to take things to the next level.
The casino will be the first of its kind that allows you to wager using meme coins. As of now, coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE), Pepe ($PEPE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Floki ($FLOKI) – with many more on the way – can be used for gambling. However, what investors should note is that using the native token, $MEMEBET will unlock the most possible rewards for investors.
There is a lot to be impressed with by Memebet Token, it is only just starting its presale but it already raised $250k. It should be noted that crypto casinos are notoriously slower when it comes to raising funds. This makes sense as investors wish to see a finished product before they go all-in. That’s another big plus of this project: the casino will be launched halfway through the presale.
They will have games from some of the leading providers on the market and will even have a sportsbook that will allow players to bet on major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, and the English Premiership. The project this week has launched the Gleam competition, this will incentivize investors to buy tokens, interact with socials, and sign up for the casino by entering them in draws for airdrops and other prizes.
Crypto All-Stars- The project that promises the meme coin event of the century
If you were to choose to invest in a project based on how confident they sound in their own token, then Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) would have you think it's going to catch up to Bitcoin (BTC) by the end of the year! They have called themselves the meme event of the century and even plan for world domination. To be honest, we can see exactly why they are so confident.
Staking is the main feature of their project. Since proof-of-stake as a concept was first brought forward staking has been a part of crypto. However, in the last year it has exploded in popularity. In years gone by it would have been unheard for meme coin projects to have staking as part of their ecosystem. Now, it is more common than not as it helps combat the volatility associated with the meme coin sector.
Its growth as a staple of the sector has prompted Crypto All-Stars to tear up the rule book and try to revolutionize how we do staking. Through its Meme Vault, it will become the very first multi-chain, multi-token staking project. What that means is investors will be able to bring other top meme coins to the Crypto All-Stars ecosystem and stake them there.
Holders of Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and much more can stake them on the platform. If they hold $STARS they will be able to earn much greater rewards which increases the token's value. It really could be as big as the project hopes it will be. The presale is still relatively new but word is starting to spread which is causing money to pour in. Right now it has raised over $1.4 million.
Flockerz- Massive staking rewards from this vote-to-earn token
We love the backstory behind the meme at the center of Flockerz (FLOCK). Once a mighty super-hero like bird, he came to understand the power of the Dengen crowd and has now become one of them. So what kind of project would he create? Why a vote-to-earn one of course. One that rewards all his followers for helping him decide what direction the project should go in.
The presale for this bird meme has just got underway but has now surpassed $230k raised. Investors who vote will be in line for great rewards but that might not even be the best part of the project. As it stands the staking awards are estimated to have an APY of 14539%. Staking rewards this high are almost unheard of so getting in early is crucial for this meme coin.
BTC Bull Token- The perfect meme coin for Bitcoin believers to buy
We touched on in the opening how bitcoin (BTC) has already started to pump since the news of the slashed interest rates came in. Most are predicting a strong finish to the year and if the past tells us anything Q4 is a strong month for the market's number one currency. It may be too late to get the most out of a BTC investment but luckily we have BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL).
This is a meme coin built for those who believe Bitocin is headed to the moon. The coin has set it up so investors will receive rewards every time that BTc hits a crucial milestone. The big pay day comes when the original crypto finally hits the $100k mark. This is another token with a presale just beginning which means another chance to stake tokens when the rewards are still very high, in this case over 4000%.
Conclusion
We have now come to the end of our best meme coin presales to buy before the October bull run list. As you can see we have gone into great detail, especially with the first 3 coins. All 5 are good options but it is the initial 3 that we believe the most in. All are unique and innovative ideas that should be welcomed with open arms by meme coin investors.