Best Meme Coin Presales To Buy Before October's Bull Market

So, it finally happened, for the first time in over four years the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates. Interestingly they have started the cuts at 0.5% which is only the third time in history this process has begun with that percentage. It has already sparked a Bitcoin (BTC) pump and the knock-on effects will likely be felt by the whole market soon.

Major meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Pepe Coin ($PEPE) have already started to pump soon and this is no surprise. There are strong indications that a bull run in October will heavily affect the meme coin market. The sector has an amazing start to 2024 that has somewhat tailed off in the middle third of the year. However, it was always expected that there would be one more pump before 2025.

While some of the most established meme coins are performing well today we predict it will be newer tokens that thrive toward the end of the year. This has been a pattern so far this year where the new meme coin projects way out gain major projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). There are 5 presales in particular we think are going to be the stars of Q4:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz (FLOCK)

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)

We will now give you a breakdown of each meme coin to show why we think they will feature prominently in the upcoming bull run.

Pepe Unchained- The presale grabbing headlines from all of crypto media

The number one selection on this list is number one for a reason. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is probably the most anticipated meme coin presale of 2024. In fact, it might be the most anticipated presale full stop we have had in some time. If you consume crypto coverage you have seen it discussed all over the internet and social media. So, why is this Pepe alternative so popular?

Different investors have different reasons for liking tokens. Sometimes with meme coins, it can simply be FOMO that drives popularity. That was the case with the original Pepe Coin ($PEPE) when it pumped by thousands of percent out of nowhere. The meme coin sparked so much FOMO that it caused a gold rush-like effect that saw new life breathed into the meme coin market.

However, in just a year we have seen the meme coin sector come a long way, and ironically by causing this, Pepe Coin may have also dominated its long-term future. Now meme coin investors crave utility and this is where Pepe Unchained comes in. The new meme coin project promises to take Pepe to the next level by freeing it from its Layer 1 restraints.

It will do this by building the project on top of Ethereum thus giving it its own chain and therefore unlimited future possibilities such as hosting other meme coins. It's a better option for investors too as it means less gas fees and faster transactions. There are also great staking rewards available which adds even more utility. The presale goes from strength to strength and is now closing in on $14 million raised.

Memebet Token- The future of crypto and gambling has arrived

The crypto casino industry has been booming in the last couple of years. There is no better example of its effect by studying the new online casino market. If you choose any list of new online casinos you can almost guarantee that most of them will be crypto-friendly. It has probably been the industry that has welcomed crypto the most. Now Memebet Token ($MEMBET) is ready to take things to the next level.

The casino will be the first of its kind that allows you to wager using meme coins. As of now, coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE), Pepe ($PEPE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Floki ($FLOKI) – with many more on the way – can be used for gambling. However, what investors should note is that using the native token, $MEMEBET will unlock the most possible rewards for investors.

There is a lot to be impressed with by Memebet Token, it is only just starting its presale but it already raised $250k. It should be noted that crypto casinos are notoriously slower when it comes to raising funds. This makes sense as investors wish to see a finished product before they go all-in. That’s another big plus of this project: the casino will be launched halfway through the presale.

They will have games from some of the leading providers on the market and will even have a sportsbook that will allow players to bet on major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, and the English Premiership. The project this week has launched the Gleam competition, this will incentivize investors to buy tokens, interact with socials, and sign up for the casino by entering them in draws for airdrops and other prizes.