OutlookHub

Best Latex Mattress In India

Latex mattresses, with their sustainable and natural production process and many benefits has gained immense popularity worldwide. Its amazing features like personalized comfort, better support and quality to adapt body shape, allows it to significantly improve your sleep and overall well-being. So if you are thinking of upgrading to a latex mattress it’s a great move toward better sleep. 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Latex Mattress
Best Latex Mattress In India
info_icon

The Indian mattress market has grown manyfolds in the recent decade, offering a wide range of mattresses and accessories. However among different types of mattresses, recently one mattress type is gaining immense popularity—Latex Mattresses. Their natural composition, comfort and durability attract modern consumers, especially in a country as diverse as India. 

Latex mattresses are made using humanely sourced rubber sap from rubber trees. The latex production involves minimum additives or chemicals, making it one of the most eco-friendly mattress types. These mattresses are known for their supportive properties, resilience and ability to contour to the body. 

Here are the best latex mattress brand available across both premium and budget categories:

Springfit Premium Mattresses- Reactive Dual Latex Mattress

Springfit Premium Mattresses
info_icon

Springfit is a premium mattress brand in India Known for its innovative technology, high-quality material and modern designs. It offers a wide range of mattresses and one of their latest offerings is Springfit Reactive Dual Latex Mattress. This mattress is made of 100% organic latex (Sourced from Thailand), Aero Sleep Memory Foam and Health+ Foam. And, as one of the best mattress in India with a dual-sided design, it is perfect for those seeking both a firm and soft feel, balanced support and comfort, and the assurance of quality. 

Features

  • The mattress combines GOLS-certified organic latex with high-quality memory foam for dual comfort.

  • Offers orthopedic support, making it suitable for people with back pain. 

  • It comes with a breathable cover to enhance airflow and keep the sleeping surface cool.

  • Excellent for those seeking medium-firm support or desire both firm and soft comfort.

Warranty: 7 years limited warranty

Serta Mattress India- I-Latex Mattress

Serta Mattress India
info_icon

Next up on our list is the Serta i-Latex Mattress. Serta is one of the largest and most loved USA-based mattress brands. With its 90 years of legacy, Serta and its products are renowned worldwide. And when it comes to comfort, Serta always delivers. In India, Serta offers a range of ultra-premium mattresses and its I Latex mattress is one of the best Latex mattress

The I-latex is made with tri-layered technology and features 5 Zone Pin Core Latex made with the Dunlop process. Providing personalized comfort and support to five different zones of support, each one designed to target specific areas of the body. The latex is sustainably sourced making it naturally good for the planet and you. This mattress, along with latex, also has Wonder Cloud memory foam, Pillowsoft HD Foam and highly permeable knitted fabric. 

Features

  • Made from Dunlop latex, it is known for its superior resilience and uniformity.

  • Comes with a knitted fabric cover that’s both soft and breathable and offers luxurious comfort and feel. 

  • The I-Latex provides excellent motion isolation which makes it perfect for couples.

  • It’s soft yet supportive, making it suitable for various sleeping positions.

Warranty: 10 years limited warranty 

Durfi Mattresses- Natural Latex Ortho Mattress

Durfi Mattresses
info_icon

The Durfi Natural Latex Ortho mattress  is an amazing latex mattress on a budget side. Durfi is a homegrown online mattress brand with around 5 hundred mattress sale per month. Recently it introduced its Natural Latex Ortho mattress which instantly became a super hit.

This mattress, as the name suggests, is a natural latex mattress certified by GOLS, providing not only ultimate comfort but also assurance of quality.

This is a medium-feel mattress that comes with a 30-night trial period. During this period you can try this mattress at your home, and if you find it lacking you can return it to the manufacturer and get a new one. 

Features:

  • It is composed of 100% natural latex, providing firm support for the spine.

  • Includes a breathable quality fabric cover that feels soft to the skin and makes the mattress durable.

  • It offers a medium-firm feel, ideal for those with back and neck issues.

  • Plus, with Certi guard and Certipur-US technology it is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites.

Warranty: 10 years limited warranty 

Where to buy: www.durfi.com

Amore Mattresses- Ortho+ Latex Mattress

Amore Mattresses
info_icon

Amore is another online brand offering budget friendly mattress for those looking for quality products with a budgeted price tag. Their Ortho+ Latex mattress features natural latex (sourced from Thailand), quality pocket springs and comfort foam, which combined together offers a truly comfortable and relaxing sleep. The Ortho plus latex mattress provides medium-firm feel, and zero motion transfer that helps couples sleep undisturbed. If you are looking for a medium-firm latex mattress in India with pocket spring, the ortho+ latex is the best for you. Amore is known for its ergonomic mattress design that aims to improve sleep quality and lessen back pain. And it offers a 30-night trial. 

Features:

  • It uses 100% natural latex foam to offer responsive support.

  • The mattress comes with a pocket spring to ensure proper spinal alignment and zero partner disturbance.

  • It has an antibacterial and hypoallergenic fabric cover for a safe and hygienic sleeping environment.

  • The mattress is ideal for people with orthopedic issues.

Warranty: 5 years limited warranty 

Where to buy: www.amoremattress.com

Organa Mattress India- Latex Grid Mattress

Organa Mattress India
info_icon

If you are looking for a brand that prioritises eco-friendliness and sustainability, Organa is your destination. Organa is a USA-based mattress and sleep accessory brand, offeing 100% organic latex mattress, pillows, toppers and protectors. And, Organa India’s Latex Grid Mattress emerges as an innovative and comfortable mattress with India-inspired design.

The Latex Grid mattress features 3 layers of latex, including one featuring an innovative grid design for targeted comfort and support. Taking the quality multiple notchs up, it has quality materials like Kapok, Viscose and Cashmere. 

Features:

  • Made with 100% organic latex, Organa mattresses ensure minimal environmental impact.

  • Its innovative grid design allows for enhanced targeted support from head to toe. 

  • This is more on the firmer side so if you are looking for more support and less cushioning, this mattress is best for you. 

  • The Latex Grid mattress has a stylish and aesthetic design inspired by Indian print culture.

Warranty: 15 years limited warranty 

Where to buy: From Retail stores

Conclusion

Latex mattresses, with their sustainable and natural production process and many benefits has gained immense popularity worldwide. Its amazing features like personalized comfort, better support and quality to adapt body shape, allows it to significantly improve your sleep and overall well-being. So if you are thinking of upgrading to a latex mattress it’s a great move toward better sleep. 

With options available like Springfit’s Reactive Dual Latex mattress, Serta’s I-Latex, Durfi’s Natural Latex Ortho, Amore Ortho+, and Organa Latex Grid there is a mattress for every person's preference and budget. Whether you are looking for a budget mattress or an ultra-premium one you can find it all here. Go ahead and check out these brands to find your next mattress.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership
  5. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Feud In AC Milan Camp? Rafael Leao Opens Up On Rumoured Tension With Paulo Fonseca
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Despite 100% Record
  3. Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
  4. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs
  5. Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis With Nine Points
  2. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0
  3. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  4. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  5. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  2. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  3. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
  4. ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach
  5. Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  2. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  3. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  4. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  5. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya