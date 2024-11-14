Best Latex Mattress In India

Next up on our list is the Serta i-Latex Mattress. Serta is one of the largest and most loved USA-based mattress brands. With its 90 years of legacy, Serta and its products are renowned worldwide. And when it comes to comfort, Serta always delivers. In India, Serta offers a range of ultra-premium mattresses and its I Latex mattress is one of the best Latex mattress.

The I-latex is made with tri-layered technology and features 5 Zone Pin Core Latex made with the Dunlop process. Providing personalized comfort and support to five different zones of support, each one designed to target specific areas of the body. The latex is sustainably sourced making it naturally good for the planet and you. This mattress, along with latex, also has Wonder Cloud memory foam, Pillowsoft HD Foam and highly permeable knitted fabric.

Features

Made from Dunlop latex, it is known for its superior resilience and uniformity.

Comes with a knitted fabric cover that’s both soft and breathable and offers luxurious comfort and feel.

The I-Latex provides excellent motion isolation which makes it perfect for couples.

It’s soft yet supportive, making it suitable for various sleeping positions.

Warranty: 10 years limited warranty

Durfi Mattresses- Natural Latex Ortho Mattress