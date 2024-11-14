Best Latex Mattress In India

The Indian mattress market has grown manyfolds in the recent decade, offering a wide range of mattresses and accessories. However among different types of mattresses, recently one mattress type is gaining immense popularity—Latex Mattresses. Their natural composition, comfort and durability attract modern consumers, especially in a country as diverse as India.
Latex mattresses are made using humanely sourced rubber sap from rubber trees. The latex production involves minimum additives or chemicals, making it one of the most eco-friendly mattress types. These mattresses are known for their supportive properties, resilience and ability to contour to the body.
Here are the best latex mattress brand available across both premium and budget categories:
Springfit Premium Mattresses- Reactive Dual Latex Mattress
Springfit is a premium mattress brand in India Known for its innovative technology, high-quality material and modern designs. It offers a wide range of mattresses and one of their latest offerings is Springfit Reactive Dual Latex Mattress. This mattress is made of 100% organic latex (Sourced from Thailand), Aero Sleep Memory Foam and Health+ Foam. And, as one of the best mattress in India with a dual-sided design, it is perfect for those seeking both a firm and soft feel, balanced support and comfort, and the assurance of quality.
Features
The mattress combines GOLS-certified organic latex with high-quality memory foam for dual comfort.
Offers orthopedic support, making it suitable for people with back pain.
It comes with a breathable cover to enhance airflow and keep the sleeping surface cool.
Excellent for those seeking medium-firm support or desire both firm and soft comfort.
Warranty: 7 years limited warranty
Serta Mattress India- I-Latex Mattress
Next up on our list is the Serta i-Latex Mattress. Serta is one of the largest and most loved USA-based mattress brands. With its 90 years of legacy, Serta and its products are renowned worldwide. And when it comes to comfort, Serta always delivers. In India, Serta offers a range of ultra-premium mattresses and its I Latex mattress is one of the best Latex mattress.
The I-latex is made with tri-layered technology and features 5 Zone Pin Core Latex made with the Dunlop process. Providing personalized comfort and support to five different zones of support, each one designed to target specific areas of the body. The latex is sustainably sourced making it naturally good for the planet and you. This mattress, along with latex, also has Wonder Cloud memory foam, Pillowsoft HD Foam and highly permeable knitted fabric.
Features
Made from Dunlop latex, it is known for its superior resilience and uniformity.
Comes with a knitted fabric cover that’s both soft and breathable and offers luxurious comfort and feel.
The I-Latex provides excellent motion isolation which makes it perfect for couples.
It’s soft yet supportive, making it suitable for various sleeping positions.
Warranty: 10 years limited warranty
Durfi Mattresses- Natural Latex Ortho Mattress
The Durfi Natural Latex Ortho mattress is an amazing latex mattress on a budget side. Durfi is a homegrown online mattress brand with around 5 hundred mattress sale per month. Recently it introduced its Natural Latex Ortho mattress which instantly became a super hit.
This mattress, as the name suggests, is a natural latex mattress certified by GOLS, providing not only ultimate comfort but also assurance of quality.
This is a medium-feel mattress that comes with a 30-night trial period. During this period you can try this mattress at your home, and if you find it lacking you can return it to the manufacturer and get a new one.
Features:
It is composed of 100% natural latex, providing firm support for the spine.
Includes a breathable quality fabric cover that feels soft to the skin and makes the mattress durable.
It offers a medium-firm feel, ideal for those with back and neck issues.
Plus, with Certi guard and Certipur-US technology it is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites.
Warranty: 10 years limited warranty
Where to buy: www.durfi.com
Amore Mattresses- Ortho+ Latex Mattress
Amore is another online brand offering budget friendly mattress for those looking for quality products with a budgeted price tag. Their Ortho+ Latex mattress features natural latex (sourced from Thailand), quality pocket springs and comfort foam, which combined together offers a truly comfortable and relaxing sleep. The Ortho plus latex mattress provides medium-firm feel, and zero motion transfer that helps couples sleep undisturbed. If you are looking for a medium-firm latex mattress in India with pocket spring, the ortho+ latex is the best for you. Amore is known for its ergonomic mattress design that aims to improve sleep quality and lessen back pain. And it offers a 30-night trial.
Features:
It uses 100% natural latex foam to offer responsive support.
The mattress comes with a pocket spring to ensure proper spinal alignment and zero partner disturbance.
It has an antibacterial and hypoallergenic fabric cover for a safe and hygienic sleeping environment.
The mattress is ideal for people with orthopedic issues.
Warranty: 5 years limited warranty
Where to buy: www.amoremattress.com
Organa Mattress India- Latex Grid Mattress
If you are looking for a brand that prioritises eco-friendliness and sustainability, Organa is your destination. Organa is a USA-based mattress and sleep accessory brand, offeing 100% organic latex mattress, pillows, toppers and protectors. And, Organa India’s Latex Grid Mattress emerges as an innovative and comfortable mattress with India-inspired design.
The Latex Grid mattress features 3 layers of latex, including one featuring an innovative grid design for targeted comfort and support. Taking the quality multiple notchs up, it has quality materials like Kapok, Viscose and Cashmere.
Features:
Made with 100% organic latex, Organa mattresses ensure minimal environmental impact.
Its innovative grid design allows for enhanced targeted support from head to toe.
This is more on the firmer side so if you are looking for more support and less cushioning, this mattress is best for you.
The Latex Grid mattress has a stylish and aesthetic design inspired by Indian print culture.
Warranty: 15 years limited warranty
Where to buy: From Retail stores
Conclusion
Latex mattresses, with their sustainable and natural production process and many benefits has gained immense popularity worldwide. Its amazing features like personalized comfort, better support and quality to adapt body shape, allows it to significantly improve your sleep and overall well-being. So if you are thinking of upgrading to a latex mattress it’s a great move toward better sleep.
With options available like Springfit’s Reactive Dual Latex mattress, Serta’s I-Latex, Durfi’s Natural Latex Ortho, Amore Ortho+, and Organa Latex Grid there is a mattress for every person's preference and budget. Whether you are looking for a budget mattress or an ultra-premium one you can find it all here. Go ahead and check out these brands to find your next mattress.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.