Best Gas Grills For Every Need (USA): Propane Vs. Natural Gas

In the corner of the deck, a gleaming gas grill stands as a centerpiece of the culinary operation. From its depths wafts a sweet, smoky aroma of a juicy steak (a plant-based steak in case you are vegan). Witnessing this savory indulgence of each tender slice with perfectly charred edges- a testament to the grill's craftsmanship, now who wants to miss out on that, hunh?
What makes a product perfect for you is the right features, If you're here, it's because you're looking to streamline your search for the best gas grill without hopping between different websites. This guide dives into the very best gas grills, along with a detailed breakdown of the propane vs. natural gas battle.
Burner count: 3
Dimensions: 47.5"D x 25"W x 51"H
Material: Galvanized Steel
First, on the list, this is the Napoleon Rogue 425 Propane Gas Grill in black colour. For its cooking surface, it has three stainless steel burners and an exquisite touch of the JETFIRE ignition system. Some of the features include the ability to set a specific temperature and porcelainized cast iron grids for that great sear. Also, it is equipped with foldable side tables and a rack for preheating – quite useful for barbeque cooking.
Burner count: 1 (with digital temperature control)
Dimensions: 40" W x 23" D x 48" H
Material: Stainless steel
Burner count: 3
Moving on to the next invention which is labeled as being a precision meat smoker. This one has controls for setting temperatures and a thermometer by the door to maintain favorable conditions. The grill has a wood chip tray and water pan to add that desirable smoky taste to the food you are cooking. Camp Chef also provides some cooking tips, so you can smoke everything from ribs to pies.
Burner count: 2
Moving on, we've got another propane grill that can cook up to 16 burgers at once. It's got this Amplifire system that supposedly makes food juicier and keeps those pesky flare-ups at bay. The side shelves fold down for storage - handy if you're tight on space.
Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill (Grilling on the Go):
Burner count: 1
Dimensions: 36" W x 17.5" D x 31.5" H (with lid open)
Material: Stainless steel
For those on the go, there's a 32" portable gas grill that can fit in most car trunks. It's got a neat one-hand setup and takedown feature, and the wheels can handle rough terrain. Perfect for feeding a small group of 4 or so.
Burner Count: 3
Material: Stainless steel
Dimensions: 43*18.25*43.25
Then there's a 3-burner gas grill that's great for all sorts of grilling. Each burner works independently, and it's got magnetic door cabinets for storage. Assembly's meant to be pretty straightforward too.
Burner Count: 3
Material: Porcelain-enamelled, cast-iron cooking grates.
Dimensions: 44.5 inches high, 52 inches wide, and 27 inches deep
Last but not least, we've got a natural gas grill with something called the GS4 grilling system which enhances the performance of the grill. It's got a good amount of cooking space and an open cart design. Weber's thrown in a 10-year guarantee and even 3D assembly instructions through an app.
Propane vs. Natural Gas: The Great Gas Grill Showdown
Deciding between propane and natural gas can significantly impact your grilling experience. Here’s an in-depth comparison to help you make the best choice:
Propane:
Pros: Portable and readily available at most gas stations and home improvement stores. Allows flexibility in grill placement, as you’re not tied to a fixed gas line.
Cons: Requires refilling tanks, which can be inconvenient, especially during a cookout. Refills add to long-term costs, and running out of propane mid-grill can disrupt your plans.
Natural Gas:
Pros: Convenient with no need for refilling tanks. Connected directly to your home’s natural gas line, ensuring a continuous fuel supply for uninterrupted grilling. Potential for lower fuel costs compared to propane over the long term.
Cons: Requires a permanent natural gas hookup, limiting your grill’s placement to areas with access to a gas line. Moving the grill may involve professional reinstallation.
The Final Sizzle:
So there you have it - a quick tour through some grills and smokers. Consider factors like size, features, warranty, and desired fuel source before making your final sear-ious decision. Whether you're a backyard BBQ enthusiast or a camping cook, there's probably something here that might catch your eye.
