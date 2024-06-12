Beating The Delhi Summer Heat: Your Guide To Cool Cafes For Hangouts

Food Speciality: Innovative Indian fusion dishes with a focus on kebabs and grilled meats.

New Delhi

The cafe located in Hauz Khas Village has a very large terrace that allows you to chill with your friends amid those cool winds of the summer. Come for thirst-quenching cocktails and a laid-back mood, and don't forget to check out the live music gigs helping to brighten things up.

Food Speciality Wood-fired pizzas and refreshing summer coolers.

For the Foodie at Heart:

New Delhi

Immerse yourself in their delicious Italian cuisine and their delightful environment. Their specially curated menu emphasizes the use of fresh seasonal ingredients accompanied by a delicious summer lunch experience.



Food Speciality: Homemade pastas and pizzas, complemented by a selection of Italian wines.

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Sitting in the middle of the Crafts Museum, Cafe Lota has created a distinct taste for its guests. Their emphasis on regional Indian dishes and peaceful ambiance makes it ideal for spending a lazy summer afternoon.



Food Speciality: Thalis showcases regional Indian specialties like Rajasthani curries and Bengali fish dishes.

East Delhi

Situated in Geeta Colony, East Delhi, this cafe is popular among youngsters looking for a hangout spot. The cafe boasts its diverse menu catering to a wide range of palates from Global favorites to Indian favorites. Their offering extends to a range of pancakes and waffles options which is not it, of course. If your primary purpose to get out in the day sun is to end up in front of a culinary delight, this place is the one for you.

Food Speciality: Oreo Pancakes and Oreo Chocolate Waffles

Mehrauli, South Delhi.

At Mehrauli, one can find this cafe which has a calming atmosphere, yummy food, and a pleasant outdoor area for sitting. Their menu highlights various items, including sandwiches and salads, as well as pizzas and pasta, which perfectly fit the different tastes of respective people. Their impressive food menu also has tasty Vegan options to choose from. Nonetheless, there are available quite many indoor games from UNO, Taboo, Scrabble, Jenga, etc to enjoy your time with your friends and family.

Food Speciality: Weekend brunch menu featuring Eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes.

For the Coffee Connoisseur:

Connaught Place

Due to its appeal to coffee lovers, this place, with a minimal style and modern design, provides freshly made coffee with an emphasis on quality and specifically selected blends.

Food Speciality: Single-origin coffees and delicious pastries.

This place is one of the symbols of the past, and it is a brainer that every coffee lover should visit while there. The cafe's signature coffeehouses and delectable brews and snacks will bring back summer memories for a relaxing afternoon.

Food Speciality: Their signature Iranian chai and melt-in-your-mouth bun maska are a must-have for a classic cafe experience.

Connaught Place

The tea-lovers haven is a place where one can enjoy exotic teas, sweet delicacies, and light meals to get the perfect mix for an intimate atmosphere. Regardless if you want a quiet place to read or to talk with your friends, the Cha Bar is a place where you can have a peaceful and relaxing experience.

Food Speciality: Their extensive tea menu features unique blends from around the world, alongside light sandwiches and salads.

For a Romantic Getaway:

The aesthetically pleasing ambiance of this serene café located in Saket has a vibe to carry in your date plans. Featuring delicious desserts to light bites, this place is more than ideal for creating a romantic summer memory.

Food Speciality: Decadent desserts like their signature Rose Petal Panna Cotta.

Khan Market/Lodhi Garden

Buried in the depths of Khan Market, this small cafe offers a variety of options from salads to sandwiches which will perfectly fit into any summer afternoon. Their cozy atmosphere complemented by nice food makes the restaurant a perfect place to hang out with loved ones.

Food Speciality: Homemade pastas and refreshing summer coolers.

Greater Kailash

Established in 1944 by a Swiss chef, this cafe brings European charm to the Delhi dining scene. Their rustic mountain lodge ambiance, cozy atmosphere and a variety of dishes from around the world including traditional Italian, Mexican, and Indian cuisine make it a perfect place for romantic dates and casual outings.

Food Speciality: Grilled Sole Fish with Brown Butter Sauce and Parsley

Remember: