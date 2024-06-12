Beating The Delhi Summer Heat: Your Guide To Cool Cafes For Hangouts

In Delhi summers, having to compromise with some known cafes and hangout spots to escape both heat and boredom is a scenario closely relatable. Now having said that, it is a no-brainer that the mentioned scenario is far from ideal, so to solve the issue of “Summer Fun Allocation” we are here religiously for the save. Regardless of your type of fun, there is nothing that we can skip when it comes to summer breaks. We present to you a curated guide to fit your multi-variety summer plans with the ambiance of your choice. Here is an assortment of the best cafes in Delhi, serving your idea of enjoyment and fun.
For the Lively Soul:
If you are in Delhi and you have not heard of this place, you may find yourself living under a nice rock. Located in Haus Khas village, this famous place has become the center of buzzing social activities. The interior adorned with quirky decor, live music selected nights, and a menu with variety is what makes it a good place for group outings with friends.
Food Speciality: Signature burgers and craft beers.
Green Park
If the pulsing beats of EDM are your jam, then the atmosphere of this popular café will keep you entertained. Intended to be an exciting place to hit the evening with a group of friends, combining music, food, and drinks in an unusual way.
Food Speciality: Innovative Indian fusion dishes with a focus on kebabs and grilled meats.
Summer House Cafe:
New Delhi
The cafe located in Hauz Khas Village has a very large terrace that allows you to chill with your friends amid those cool winds of the summer. Come for thirst-quenching cocktails and a laid-back mood, and don't forget to check out the live music gigs helping to brighten things up.
Food Speciality Wood-fired pizzas and refreshing summer coolers.
For the Foodie at Heart:
Diggin:
New Delhi
Immerse yourself in their delicious Italian cuisine and their delightful environment. Their specially curated menu emphasizes the use of fresh seasonal ingredients accompanied by a delicious summer lunch experience.
Food Speciality: Homemade pastas and pizzas, complemented by a selection of Italian wines.
Cafe Lota:
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Sitting in the middle of the Crafts Museum, Cafe Lota has created a distinct taste for its guests. Their emphasis on regional Indian dishes and peaceful ambiance makes it ideal for spending a lazy summer afternoon.
Food Speciality: Thalis showcases regional Indian specialties like Rajasthani curries and Bengali fish dishes.
Back Street Cafe
East Delhi
Situated in Geeta Colony, East Delhi, this cafe is popular among youngsters looking for a hangout spot. The cafe boasts its diverse menu catering to a wide range of palates from Global favorites to Indian favorites. Their offering extends to a range of pancakes and waffles options which is not it, of course. If your primary purpose to get out in the day sun is to end up in front of a culinary delight, this place is the one for you.
Food Speciality: Oreo Pancakes and Oreo Chocolate Waffles
The Grammar Room:
Mehrauli, South Delhi.
At Mehrauli, one can find this cafe which has a calming atmosphere, yummy food, and a pleasant outdoor area for sitting. Their menu highlights various items, including sandwiches and salads, as well as pizzas and pasta, which perfectly fit the different tastes of respective people. Their impressive food menu also has tasty Vegan options to choose from. Nonetheless, there are available quite many indoor games from UNO, Taboo, Scrabble, Jenga, etc to enjoy your time with your friends and family.
Food Speciality: Weekend brunch menu featuring Eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes.
For the Coffee Connoisseur:
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters:
Connaught Place
Due to its appeal to coffee lovers, this place, with a minimal style and modern design, provides freshly made coffee with an emphasis on quality and specifically selected blends.
Food Speciality: Single-origin coffees and delicious pastries.
United Coffee House:
This place is one of the symbols of the past, and it is a brainer that every coffee lover should visit while there. The cafe's signature coffeehouses and delectable brews and snacks will bring back summer memories for a relaxing afternoon.
Food Speciality: Their signature Iranian chai and melt-in-your-mouth bun maska are a must-have for a classic cafe experience.
Cha Bar:
Connaught Place
The tea-lovers haven is a place where one can enjoy exotic teas, sweet delicacies, and light meals to get the perfect mix for an intimate atmosphere. Regardless if you want a quiet place to read or to talk with your friends, the Cha Bar is a place where you can have a peaceful and relaxing experience.
Food Speciality: Their extensive tea menu features unique blends from around the world, alongside light sandwiches and salads.
For a Romantic Getaway:
Rose Cafe:
The aesthetically pleasing ambiance of this serene café located in Saket has a vibe to carry in your date plans. Featuring delicious desserts to light bites, this place is more than ideal for creating a romantic summer memory.
Food Speciality: Decadent desserts like their signature Rose Petal Panna Cotta.
The Blue Door Cafe:
Khan Market/Lodhi Garden
Buried in the depths of Khan Market, this small cafe offers a variety of options from salads to sandwiches which will perfectly fit into any summer afternoon. Their cozy atmosphere complemented by nice food makes the restaurant a perfect place to hang out with loved ones.
Food Speciality: Homemade pastas and refreshing summer coolers.
Music & Mountains Hillside Cafe
Greater Kailash
Established in 1944 by a Swiss chef, this cafe brings European charm to the Delhi dining scene. Their rustic mountain lodge ambiance, cozy atmosphere and a variety of dishes from around the world including traditional Italian, Mexican, and Indian cuisine make it a perfect place for romantic dates and casual outings.
Food Speciality: Grilled Sole Fish with Brown Butter Sauce and Parsley
Remember:
Check cafe timings and availability beforehand, especially during peak hours.
Consider factors like location, ambiance, and menu when choosing your ideal hangout spot. Some cafes focus on specific cuisines, live music, or a particular vibe, so tailoring your choice to your preferences is key.
Embrace the summer spirit and enjoy the vibrant cafe culture that Delhi has to offer! With its diverse range of options, there's a perfect cafe waiting to be discovered, offering a cool escape from the summer heat and a delightful hangout experience.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.