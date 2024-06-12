Beat The Heat This Summer: Water Parks In Delhi And NCR

A wildly popular hit, Adventure Island has a blast of water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers. Besides, it has amusement rides and a gaming zone, therefore, it is a perfect place for families to visit.
Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
This isn't an ordinary water park, it's a total entertainment complex! Worlds of Wonder has a special area of the water park which includes high-speed slides, floating floats, and a wave pool which is very exciting. Besides, you will discover a dry amusement park with thrilling rides and attractions.
Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
This water park is the best place for everyone to enjoy as it has a variety of water rides, a wave pool, and a lazy river. In the end, after all the splashing, you can satisfy your hunger at the food court of their variety of cuisines.
Timings: [Monday to Friday] 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM, [Saturday & Sunday] 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Just Chill Water Park
If you're looking for a more relaxed experience, the Just Chill Water Park could be the right option for you. This park is quite popular because it has a wide range of water slides and a wave pool, plus a cool rain dance area.
Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Drizzling Land Water and Amusement Park
This aquatic adventure park has a variety of water slides, a wave pool, and a disc coaster, all of which are suitable for the riders to cool down on a hot day. It also has a separate area for kids that is designed for the younger ones.
Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Jurasik Park Inn
Calling all dino enthusiasts! This resort has a water park with a gigantic T-Rex standing in front of the water park as the guard. The park has a variety of slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river for cooling down after you have visited the Jurassic World.
Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM.
Prepare yourself for a whole day of adventures at FFunmax Water and Amusement Park. This park is equipped with a great number of water slides, a cool wave pool, and a lazy river for a more peaceful time. Don't miss the rain dance area, which is the place to be to have fun and cool off in the summer heat. Moreover, if you are inclined to dry-land adventures, FFunmax also has an amusement park with several rides and attractions.
Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
The planning of your water park trip is essential. At all times, make sure to check for the working hours and think about the likes and dislikes of your group. Regardless of whether it is family fun or adrenaline-pumping slides, these parks cater to all, providing a splashtacular day to beat the summer heat.
