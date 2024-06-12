Beat The Heat This Summer: Water Parks In Delhi And NCR

Prepare yourself for a whole day of adventures at FFunmax Water and Amusement Park. This park is equipped with a great number of water slides, a cool wave pool, and a lazy river for a more peaceful time. Don't miss the rain dance area, which is the place to be to have fun and cool off in the summer heat. Moreover, if you are inclined to dry-land adventures, FFunmax also has an amusement park with several rides and attractions.