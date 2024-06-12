OutlookHub

Beat The Heat This Summer: Water Parks In Delhi And NCR

During the summer, when the heat is at its peak, Delhi and NCR provide a cool refuge with the presence of many fun water parks. These parks offer both excitement and a sense of relaxation, combining the thrilling water slides and the lazy rivers. This article gives you a tour of these water paradises, which include their special features, timings, and what makes them a place to visit for families, friends, and thrill-seekers.

Water Parks In Delhi
info_icon

Adventure Island

Delhi

A wildly popular hit, Adventure Island has a blast of water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers. Besides, it has amusement rides and a gaming zone, therefore, it is a perfect place for families to visit.

Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Worlds of Wonder

Noida

This isn't an ordinary water park, it's a total entertainment complex! Worlds of Wonder has a special area of the water park which includes high-speed slides, floating floats, and a wave pool which is very exciting. Besides, you will discover a dry amusement park with thrilling rides and attractions.

Worlds of Wonder
Worlds of Wonder
info_icon

Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

Fun N Food Water & Amusement Park

New Delhi

This water park is the best place for everyone to enjoy as it has a variety of water rides, a wave pool, and a lazy river. In the end, after all the splashing, you can satisfy your hunger at the food court of their variety of cuisines.

Fun N Food Water & Amusement Park
Fun N Food Water & Amusement Park
info_icon

Timings: [Monday to Friday] 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM, [Saturday & Sunday] 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Just Chill Water Park

If you're looking for a more relaxed experience, the Just Chill Water Park could be the right option for you. This park is quite popular because it has a wide range of water slides and a wave pool, plus a cool rain dance area.

Just Chill Water Park
Just Chill Water Park
info_icon

Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Drizzling Land Water and Amusement Park

This aquatic adventure park has a variety of water slides, a wave pool, and a disc coaster, all of which are suitable for the riders to cool down on a hot day. It also has a separate area for kids that is designed for the younger ones.

Drizzling Land Water and Amusement Park
Drizzling Land Water and Amusement Park
info_icon

Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Jurasik Park Inn

Calling all dino enthusiasts! This resort has a water park with a gigantic T-Rex standing in front of the water park as the guard. The park has a variety of slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river for cooling down after you have visited the Jurassic World.

Jurasik Park Inn
Jurasik Park Inn
info_icon

Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM.

FFUNMAX Water and Amusement Park

Faridabad

Prepare yourself for a whole day of adventures at FFunmax Water and Amusement Park. This park is equipped with a great number of water slides, a cool wave pool, and a lazy river for a more peaceful time. Don't miss the rain dance area, which is the place to be to have fun and cool off in the summer heat. Moreover, if you are inclined to dry-land adventures, FFunmax also has an amusement park with several rides and attractions.

FFUNMAX Water and Amusement Park
FFUNMAX Water and Amusement Park
info_icon

Timings: [Monday to Sunday] 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

The planning of your water park trip is essential. At all times, make sure to check for the working hours and think about the likes and dislikes of your group. Regardless of whether it is family fun or adrenaline-pumping slides, these parks cater to all, providing a splashtacular day to beat the summer heat.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NTA To Move SC For Transfer Of Petitions Against Alleged Irregularities In NEET-UG Exam From Different HCs
  2. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  3. MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza
  4. Jharkhand: Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe
  5. Video Of Amit Shah's Talk With Tamilisai Sparks Controversy Amid Buzz Over Rift In TN BJP After LS Polls Defeat
Entertainment News
  1. Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads The Pack At The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'
  4. How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration
  5. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
Sports News
  1. Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal
  2. I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation
  3. Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit
  4. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27 Preview: Both Teams Hope To Stay Alive
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26 Preview: Kiwis Into Do-Die Clash
World News
  1. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
  2. Heavy Rains, Storm Hit Spain's Majorca Airport; Runways Flooded, Flight Ops Hit | Visuals
  3. Popular Pak YouTuber And Staunch Critic Of The Army Detained By Intelligence Officials, His Lawyer Alleges
  4. Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside
  5. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka