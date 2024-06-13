Beat The Heat: Dive Into Delhi’s Vibrant Summer Dance Workshop

Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, this session will rekindle your enthusiasm for dancing. We are listing a few of these dance workshops in Delhi, which will offer vibrant and inclusive spaces for both kids and adults.
Delhi Dance Academy
Delhi Dance Academy is a well-known dance academy and has gained recognition for its diverse range of dance forms and quality instruction.
The academy teaches different dance forms like jazz, salsa, contemporary, bollywood, hip-hop, etc. Apart from dance forms, they also offer gymnastics and Zumba classes.
Address: Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar Delhi.
Timing: 11 am - 2 pm
Age group: 5 years- above.
Sangeet Vidya Niketan
If you are craving to learn the classical and western fusion art of dancing, then you are at the right place. The dance gurus in Sangeet Vidya Niketan not only make you practice the dance forms like Indian classical- Odissi, Kathak, and Bharatanatyam but also give space to the music classes in the niketan like Hindustani singing- flute and vocal classes.
With its commitment to excellence and passion for dance, Sangeet Vidya Niketan has gained a reputed name in the Delhi dance community and it continues to inspire and nurture aspiring dancers to accomplish their dreams.
Address: Kailash Colony, Delhi
Timing: 4: 00 - 7:00 pm
Age group: 10 years- above
Zenith Dance Academy
Zenith Dance Academy is well-known for its professional faculty, which includes seasoned dancers, choreographers, and instructors who offer students personalized attention and support.
The academy teaches dancing techniques and encourages creativity, expression, and performance abilities. Students at the academy learn ballet, bollywood dance, contemporary, Indian classical, belly dancing and other forms of dancing.
The dancers also engage in a variety of competitions, shows, and cultural events, showing their ability and talents across multiple platforms.
Address: Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Delhi
Timing: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Age group: 10 years - and above.
Big Dance Centre
Big Dance Centre, is a well-known dance academy that provides professional dance training and high-quality performances. The place has become a popular destination for dancers of all ages and skill levels.
Big Dance Centre provides training in various dance styles, including Bollywood, hip-hop, modern, jazz, belly dance, salsa, etc. They have a team of professional instructors who provide thorough training, emphasizing technique, style, and performance abilities.
The centre has choreographed the biggest hits in Bollywood. The centre choreographed the Blue Eye’ hit song of 2013 featuring Honey Singh.
Address: 100 ft road, Chattarpur, New Delhi
Timing: 4: oo pm - 7: oo pm.
Age Group: 7 years and above.
The Danceworx
Danceworx is a well-known dance academy founded by Indian choreographer, Ashley Lobo, known for his contemporary dance and choreography.
The academy offers contemporary, classical ballet, modern dance and classical dance styles. Danceworx has many branches in Delhi, making it accessible to dancers from all around the city.
Timing: 7:30 pm - 8.45 pm
Age Group: 7 years to above
Address: Vyapar Kendra, Gurgaon, New Delhi.
Banjara School of Dance
Banjara School of Dance specializes in tribal and fusion dance forms. The school offers training in various dance styles, including tribal fusion, belly dance, Bollywood, and contemporary dance.
Banjara School of Dance has received recognition not only for its training programs but also for its energetic performances. Students at the school frequently engage in a variety of activities, competitions, and cultural festivals, demonstrating their talent and ingenuity on national and worldwide platforms.
Timing: 6:30 pm -8:00 pm
Age Group: 10 years to above
Address: Hauz Khas, Delhi.
Delhi's summer dance workshops provide a vivid tapestry of experiences for both children and adults, allowing them to discover the rich world of dance while remaining active and engaged over the summer months.
Whether you want to channel your inner diva with Bollywood steps, master the art of street dance, or sizzle on the dance floor with Latin rhythms, there's a program for you. So, dust off your dancing shoes, and prepare to dance your way through the hottest season of the year. With Delhi's summer dance workshops, the only limit is your imagination, so, express yourself, and dance like no one's looking.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.