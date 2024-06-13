Beat The Heat: Dive Into Delhi’s Vibrant Summer Dance Workshop

The academy teaches different dance forms like jazz, salsa, contemporary, bollywood, hip-hop, etc. Apart from dance forms, they also offer gymnastics and Zumba classes.

Address: Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar Delhi.

Timing: 11 am - 2 pm

Age group: 5 years- above.

Sangeet Vidya Niketan

If you are craving to learn the classical and western fusion art of dancing, then you are at the right place. The dance gurus in Sangeet Vidya Niketan not only make you practice the dance forms like Indian classical- Odissi, Kathak, and Bharatanatyam but also give space to the music classes in the niketan like Hindustani singing- flute and vocal classes.