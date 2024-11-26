Ayurveda And AI: Integrating Ancient Wisdom With Modern Technology

Ayurveda’s emphasis on personalized care revolves around balancing three Doshas—Vata (air and space), Pitta (fire and water), and Kapha (water and earth)—as imbalances among these elements are believed to lead to illness. Traditionally, the process of identifying such imbalances relies on the practitioner’s expertise, examining the patient's physical, mental, and lifestyle factors. AI now offers the potential to transform these traditionally subjective assessments into standardized, precise solutions.