Astrologer Ramesh Khaitan Gets The “Game Changers 2024 Award” By The Honourable Chief Minister, Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel

Mr. Ramesh Khaitan has been practicing Astrology since 2006 and is a Jyotish Brahmshri (Gold Medalist).

Mr. Ramesh Khaitan receiving the award
Mr. Ramesh Khaitan receiving the award at the hands of the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel at the “Gamechangers 2024 Award” function at Radisson, GIFT City, Gujarat on 20thSeptember 2024
Ramesh Khaitan, Principal Astrologer, Divine Rudraksha (www.divine-rudraksha.com) was honored with the “Game Changers 2024 – Gujarat Edition” award at the hands of the Honorable Chief Minister, Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel.

This award is in recognition of Mr. Khaitan’s distinguished contributions to Astrology & Allied Sciences over the past 19 years.

Mr. Ramesh K Khaitan is a Jyotish Brahmshri (Gold Medalist), amongst various other degrees, and holds Life Memberships in various prestigious bodies like the All India Federation of Astrologers Society (Delhi), Indian Council of Astrological Sciences (Chennai), Akhil Gujarat Astrologers Society (Ahmedabad) and many others.

I am humbled to receive the Game Changers 2024 Award from the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel ji, and to get recognition for my contributions to Astrology & Allied Sciences,” said Mr. Ramesh Khaitan, the Principal Astrologer of Divine Rudraksha.

“I am also thankful to the 8,500+ plus clients who have invested their faith in me for Astrological and other guidance over the past 19 years”, he adds.

Mr. Ramesh Khaitan's expertise lies in Indian Vedic Astrology. His game changing predictions and remedies are the result of meticulous calculations and interpretations in the fields of Vedic Astrology, Lal Kitab, Numerology, Vaastu Shastra, and other branches of Astrology.

He firmly believes that Astrology should be used as a divine tool to solve the numerous problems and miseries of people in the most practical, simplistic, and cost-effective way, without creating any confusion or fear in the minds of his clients.

The remedial measures suggested by Mr Ramesh Khaitan have benefited a large number of people from entire cross sections of Society. His solutions have been instrumental in remediating problems related to Business, Career, Marriage, Progeny, Education, Relations and Finance in a simplistic and effective way.

He holds the trust and respect of a large number of national and international clients and is also respected amongst other well-known astrologers of Gujarat and India.

About Ramesh Khaitan

Mr. Ramesh Khaitan has been practicing Astrology since 2006 and is a Jyotish Brahmshri (Gold Medalist). 

He has served 8,500+ clients from 45+ countries worldwide over the past 19 years.

His areas of expertise include Indian Vedic Astrology, along with Lal Kitab, Numerology, Vaastu Shastra, and other branches of Astrology.

Born into a devout religious family in Rajasthan, Mr. Ramesh Khaitan was very religious minded from early childhood, and took an early interest in the various subjects and sciences related to Astrology. 

He eventually adopted Astrology as a full-fledged area of study, and a profession, after being unable to find Astrological guidance which was genuine, simple yet practical, and which would not create fear and confusion; during a particularly troublesome period in his life.

He made it a mission to help as many people as possible by providing genuine guidance in a cost-effective manner and with the simplest and easiest-to-follow remedies.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

