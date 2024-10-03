Analysis Of Budget 2024 On The Renewable Energy Sector

The Indian government has consistently prioritized renewable energy in its national agenda, aiming to transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy framework. India is targeting 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, and 500 GW by 2030. With an allocation of Rs 19,100 crore, the Union Budget 2024 underscores the government's ongoing commitment to energy security and the development of the renewable energy sector, which is crucial for India's goal of becoming a net-zero economy by 2070.
A key highlight of this Budget is the substantial allocation of Rs 10,000 crore to the solar energy sector, marking a 110% increase from the previous year's allocation. This boost is primarily due to the introduction of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY), which aims to increase the penetration of rooftop solar (RTS) installations.
Despite this significant increase in funding, challenges persist in the RTS sector. These include delays in subsidy disbursement, issues with net-metering regulations, and the financial health of power distribution companies (DISCOMS). The Budget has been silent on any further specific initiatives for RTS (apart from PM-SGMBY). This raises concerns about future challenges and their redressal.
Although the budget has unlocked the potential of this sector in many ways, there have been certain missed opportunities. The bioenergy sector, despite its potential, did not attract much attention in this Budget. The government had previously laid the groundwork for expanding the use of Compressed Biogas (CBG) with an ambitious target of 750 CBG projects by 2028–29. However, the Union Budget 2024-25 did not introduce any significant new measures for bioenergy. This raises concerns among the industry stakeholders about the sector's future growth.
One notable missed opportunity is the lack of support for bio-slurry, a by-product of CBG production, which could enhance the economic viability of bioenergy projects. The Budget did not address the need for biomass banks as well, which are essential for ensuring a year-round supply of feedstock. The absence of these measures may cause the bioenergy sector to face challenges in achieving its full potential.
India's dependence on imported critical minerals, essential for renewable energy technologies, has been a concerning issue. The Budget's announcement of an exemption from Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on imports of 25 critical minerals is a strategic move to secure these vital resources. However, this measure alone may not be sufficient to address the broader challenges of developing a self-reliant supply chain for critical minerals.
While the exemption is a welcome step for the short term, in the long term, we must focus on becoming self-sufficient as the dependency on imports cannot be a solution forever. For this, the government needs to complement the importing capacity with increased investments in domestic research and development, as well as initiatives to recycle and reuse materials from end-of-life products. Establishing a robust recycling ecosystem could not only reduce India's dependence on imports but also create significant job opportunities. This way it will lead to multiplier effects.
The wind energy sector, despite its potential, did not receive the boost that many industry stakeholders had hoped for in this Budget and which the sector deserves. There were no new allocations or capacity additions announced, leaving the sector in a state of uncertainty. This is particularly concerning because of the challenges the sector has faced, including policy inconsistencies and aging infrastructure.
This was another missed opportunity since the budget allocations would have been utilized for investment in repowering older wind turbines, more efficient models that could significantly increase energy production. However, the lack of supportive policies and the existing constraints from state utilities like TANGEDCO continue to hinder progress in this area.
To address the stagnation of renewable energy sources, the Budget proposes a shining energy storage solution, “pumped hydro storage” which can meet peak energy demand and support the growing renewable energy infrastructure. The government plans to develop a policy on Pumped Hydro Storage.
The Budget smartly recognized the potential of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) as a clean energy source for which collaboration with the private sector to develop Bharat Small Reactors is a forward-looking initiative that could diversify India's energy mix and support the production of green hydrogen.
The budget also saw the introduction of a new climate finance taxonomy aimed at facilitating access to preferential financing for green projects. This can mitigate the risks of greenwashing and attract international climate investments.
Conclusion and Analyses
India had RE capacity of 191 GW as of May 2024, including 85 GW of solar power. This growth has been fueled by government initiatives like the National Solar Mission. The Indian government's renewable energy transition is supported by key initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA), ensuring universal household electrification, and the Green Energy Corridor (GEC), which strengthens the renewable energy transmission network. The National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM) and Smart Meter National Programme focus on modernizing energy distribution, while the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme promotes electric vehicle usage. Internationally, India leads the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and domestically, the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana provides free solar power to homes. India’s boost for renewable energy is marked by necessity. We import over 80% of oil needs, making it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. India's solar capacity growth to 85 GW in 2023 has already started reducing our dependence on fossil fuel imports. It is also useful because of its Economic Competitiveness. As per December 2020 data, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's (GUVNL) (Phase XI) auction for 500 MW of solar projects made a record for the lowest tariff of ₹1.99 (~USD0.025)/kWh. This sector holds capability of addressing unique challenges including water crisis since Thermal power plants require significant water resources. Maharashtra's push for solar power is partly driven by recurring droughts affecting thermal power generation capacity. Global investors are increasingly prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. This makes it pertinent that future is renewable energy and India must make efforts now to compete with the world in future. The budget was “A Mixed Bag with Potential” that addressed various issues but failed to recognize several fruitful regimes. We saw significant allocations to solar energy, critical minerals, and energy storage solutions. However, the lack of targeted support for sectors like bioenergy and wind energy left the sector vulnerable in various aspects. This may have an effect on the overall coherence of the renewable energy strategy. Regardless of missed opportunities, the measures outlined in this Budget will play a crucial role in shaping the country's energy landscape. However, to fully realize this vision, the government will need to address the gaps identified in this Budget and ensure that all segments of the renewable energy sector receive the support they need to thrive.
Humera Niyazi, is the Co-Founder & CEO of White & Brief’s Sidebar. Mineesha Dhodi and Vanshika Tandon are Associates at White & Brief’s Sidebar.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.