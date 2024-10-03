Analysis Of Budget 2024 On The Renewable Energy Sector

Conclusion and Analyses

India had RE capacity of 191 GW as of May 2024, including 85 GW of solar power. This growth has been fueled by government initiatives like the National Solar Mission. The Indian government's renewable energy transition is supported by key initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA), ensuring universal household electrification, and the Green Energy Corridor (GEC), which strengthens the renewable energy transmission network. The National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM) and Smart Meter National Programme focus on modernizing energy distribution, while the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme promotes electric vehicle usage. Internationally, India leads the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and domestically, the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana provides free solar power to homes. India’s boost for renewable energy is marked by necessity. We import over 80% of oil needs, making it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. India's solar capacity growth to 85 GW in 2023 has already started reducing our dependence on fossil fuel imports. It is also useful because of its Economic Competitiveness. As per December 2020 data, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's (GUVNL) (Phase XI) auction for 500 MW of solar projects made a record for the lowest tariff of ₹1.99 (~USD0.025)/kWh. This sector holds capability of addressing unique challenges including water crisis since Thermal power plants require significant water resources. Maharashtra's push for solar power is partly driven by recurring droughts affecting thermal power generation capacity. Global investors are increasingly prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. This makes it pertinent that future is renewable energy and India must make efforts now to compete with the world in future. The budget was “A Mixed Bag with Potential” that addressed various issues but failed to recognize several fruitful regimes. We saw significant allocations to solar energy, critical minerals, and energy storage solutions. However, the lack of targeted support for sectors like bioenergy and wind energy left the sector vulnerable in various aspects. This may have an effect on the overall coherence of the renewable energy strategy. Regardless of missed opportunities, the measures outlined in this Budget will play a crucial role in shaping the country's energy landscape. However, to fully realize this vision, the government will need to address the gaps identified in this Budget and ensure that all segments of the renewable energy sector receive the support they need to thrive.