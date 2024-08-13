AirPhysio Reviews - Is It Worth Buying? (Must Read!)

Wash the components in warm, soapy water after disassembling. Use a gentle detergent to protect the device from solid chemicals that can cause damage. Rinse the parts under running water after washing to remove any soap residue. To avoid moisture-creating problems, ensuring every component is dehydrated before reassembling the device is crucial. You may also sterilize the parts for a more thorough cleaning by soaking them in a water and mild disinfectant solution or, if you have one on hand, by using a UV sanitizer. If the manufacturer provides any extra cleaning advice, be sure to heed their directions.