A Look At "Eruption," The Posthumous Thriller By Crichton And Patterson

Michael Crichton, known for his legendary creations Jurassic Park, Twister, ER, and Westworld left his dream project as a partial legacy that met its completion at the hands of James Patterson. The title “The Dearest Modern Thriller Storyteller” and the name James Patterson go synonymously, which is a known fact among the lovers of fiction. Carrying in his bag of achievements more than 114 New York Times bestselling novels, Patterson has paved a path for yet another trail of an upcoming fiction treasure named “Eruption”. This masterpiece was preserved for years by Sherri Crichton, the wife of Michael Crichton after his unforeseen passing in the year 2008, in the wait for a certain someone who would lead this piece to its perfect ending.