A Backpacker's Guide to Top Hostels this Summer

This curated list explores some of India's hidden gems – hostels that cater to diverse travel styles and budgets:
For the Nature Enthusiast:
Google Ratings: 4.5/5 (543)
Starting @₹355/night
Starting in the year 2013, Zostel has secured a decent space in the hostel business with its name being well-known among travellers India-wide. Set in the rolling hills, while surrounded by green coffee plantations, Zostel Coorg represents the dream destination for nature admirers. Relax near the campfire, take bird-watching walks, or simply feel the serene beauty of the Western Ghats. This green-conscious guest house provides comfortable dormitories and private rooms, and it gives you the ideal launchpad for your Coorg tour.
Google Ratings: 4.2/5 (116)
Being a comparatively hefty option on the list, the tranquil experience of EcoGlamp justifies each penny spent. Think about waking up to the sounds of the Ganges and the towering mountains, all enshrouded in the mist. EcoGlamp provides a very special glamping opportunity, luxury tents with all the modern conveniences while being surrounded by nature. Yoga sessions, river rafting amongst others, or just tip-toeing and reconnecting with yourself are all options while you enjoy this calm atmosphere.
For the Social Butterfly:
Google Ratings: 4.9/5 (223)
Starting @₹1499/night
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Jaipur, the Pink City, at House of Backpackers. This lively hostel organizes cultural events, cooking classes, and city tours – a perfect way to connect with fellow travelers and experience the best of Jaipur.
Google Ratings: 4.7/5 (2154)
Starting @₹418/night
Mcleodganj, the center of Tibetan culture in India, provides a ride on a cultural mix of spirituality and adventure. The Hosteller Mcleodganj serves as the perfect social center for travelers. Join their movie nights, and game nights or have a great relaxation in the common area. There, you can exchange your thoughts with the other travelers.
For a Perfect Wellness Retreat
Google Ratings: 4.6/5 (1373) Google Ratings
Starting @₹699/night
Consider swapping the busy road for the calming little streets of Morjim, Goa. This is the place, located between the stretching palms, where you are welcomed to Zostel Goa, your passage towards a social wellness retreat. Enjoy the comfortable feeling of being a part of a community – talk to other travelers in the lively common areas, challenge them to a game, or relax by the inviting pool. Zostel offers clean and comfortable dorms or private rooms as per your preference and style of travel. Just a 20-minute walk will bring you to the beach, which is why Zostel Goa is the right mixture of both having social connections as well as solitude moments to get back to yourself, under the warm sun of Goa.
Google Ratings: 4.6/5 (1586)
Starting @₹438/night
Live the grandeur, the experience, of Rajasthan and everything The Hosteller Udaipur offers you. The hostel is tastefully decorated to suit different guests’ accommodation needs, with comfortable dorms and private rooms with a beautiful lake on some of them. Resid by the rooftop pool or get involved with their yoga sessions, go out and explore the lakes city with your fellow travelers.
Finding Your Hostel Bliss:
The list is only a fraction of the fascinating world of hostels in India. Not without a little research, there's a high chance that you will discover the ideal hostel that would suit your travel style and budget. Don’t forget to take into account things like place, facilities, mood, and social activities when making your choice. Last but not least, enjoy the hostel experience- it is simply the best way to meet fellow travelers, share tales, and create adventures in fascinating India.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial