8 Best Digital Cameras For Photography (With Detailed Specifications)

Digital photography has a treasure of options for photography enthusiasts and professionals. With plenty of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be a tad bit overwhelming, regardless of your proficiency level. In this guide, we will review a few of the best available products in the market and for your convenience few basic specifications have been provided.
1. Canon EOS R7:
This crop-sensor mirrorless camera delivers exceptional performance for photography enthusiasts with a powerful autofocus system and high-resolution sensor.
Specifications:
Sensor size: APS-C (cropped sensor)
Megapixels: 32.5-megapixel CMOS sensor
Lens: RF-mount interchangeable lenses (sold separately)
Autofocus: Advanced autofocus system with animal eye autofocus and subject tracking
Video features: 4K video recording at up to 60fps
Ergonomics: Deep grip for comfortable handling, high-resolution electronic viewfinder, tilting touchscreen display
Price Range: $1,500 - $1,700 (body only)
2. OM System OM-1:
This compact and lightweight mirrorless camera packs a punch with excellent image quality, fast performance, and in-body image stabilization.
Specifications:
Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds
Megapixels: 20-megapixel Live MOS sensor
Lens: Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lenses (sold separately)
Autofocus: Fast and accurate phase-detect autofocus system with subject tracking
Video features: 4K video recording at up to 60fps
Ergonomics: Compact and lightweight design, weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, high-resolution electronic viewfinder, tilting touchscreen display
Price Range: $1,400 - $1,600 (body only)
3. Fujifilm X100V:
This premium compact camera boasts a large APS-C sensor and a fixed prime lens, offering exceptional image quality in a pocketable form factor. Perfect for street photographers and those who value a minimalist approach.
Specifications:
Sensor size: APS-C
Megapixels: 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor
Lens: Fixed 23mm f/2 lens
Autofocus: Hybrid autofocus system with fast and accurate subject tracking
Video features: 4K video recording at up to 30fpsexpand_more
Ergonomics: Classic rangefinder design with dedicated physical controls, tilting touchscreen display
Price Range: $1,300 - $1,400 (body only)
4. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV:
This versatile mirrorless camera offers great value for beginners and hobbyists with excellent image quality and a user-friendly interface.
Specifications:
Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds
Megapixels: 20.3-megapixel Live MOS sensor
Lens: Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lenses (sold separately)
Autofocus: Fast and accurate contrast-detect autofocus system
Video features: 4K video recording at up to 30fps
Ergonomics: Compact and lightweight design, comfortable grip, tilting touchscreen display
Price Range: $700 - $800 (body only)
5. Nikon D3500:
This entry-level DSLR is a great choice for those looking for a traditional camera experience with a comfortable grip and optical viewfinder.
Specifications:
Sensor size: APS-C (cropped sensor)
Megapixels: 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor
Lens: Nikon F-mount interchangeable lenses (sold separately)
Autofocus: Multi-CAM 1300 autofocus system with good subject tracking
Video features: Full HD video recording at up to 60fpsexclamation
Ergonomics: Comfortable grip, optical viewfinder, limited articulating screen
Price Range: $400 - $500 (body only)
Beyond the Camera:
Throughout the hunt for the best camera for yourself, keep in mind that only two factors make your purchase perfect: need fulfillment and a fair price. Consider your photography style, your skill level, and the features that are a deal breaker for you. It's also wise to factor in the cost of lenses, accessories, and editing software when making your final decision.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.