8 Best Digital Cameras For Photography (With Detailed Specifications)

This entry-level DSLR is a great choice for those looking for a traditional camera experience with a comfortable grip and optical viewfinder.

Specifications: Sensor size: APS-C (cropped sensor) Megapixels: 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor Lens: Nikon F-mount interchangeable lenses (sold separately) Autofocus: Multi-CAM 1300 autofocus system with good subject tracking Video features: Full HD video recording at up to 60fpsexclamation Ergonomics: Comfortable grip, optical viewfinder, limited articulating screen Price Range: $400 - $500 (body only)



Beyond the Camera:

Throughout the hunt for the best camera for yourself, keep in mind that only two factors make your purchase perfect: need fulfillment and a fair price. Consider your photography style, your skill level, and the features that are a deal breaker for you. It's also wise to factor in the cost of lenses, accessories, and editing software when making your final decision.